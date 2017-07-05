Chicago To Make Future Plans a Graduation Requirement (thehill.com) 377
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual's recently approved plan will require high school students show their plans for the future before obtaining their diploma. "Students will soon have to show that they've secured a job or received a letter of acceptance to college, a trade apprenticeship, a gap year program or the military in order to graduate," reports The Hill. From the report: "We are going to help kids have a plan, because they're going to need it to succeed," Emanuel told the Post. "You cannot have kids think that 12th grade is done." But critics say the district may not be able to provide mentoring to help needy students when the rule takes effect in 2020. "It sounds good on paper, but the problem is that when you've cut the number of counselors in schools, when you've cut the kind of services that kids need, who is going to do this work?" Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, told the Post. "If you've done the work to earn a diploma, then you should get a diploma. Because if you don't, you are forcing kids into more poverty."
Not News for Nerds (Score:2, Insightful)
Not Stuff that Matters
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit.
Education is a nerdy matter.
Re:Not News for Nerds (Score:5, Insightful)
Education is important, but it's not clear this has anything much to do with education. This is about a probably nutty idea that punishes 17-18 year olds for not having a clear idea what they want to do with their lives. Or maybe it punishes them for having such an idea if it isn't conventional.
My opinion. The kids did the school work. Give them their damn diploma.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't recall if it was on my diploma or if it only affected my application... In practice it has little effect, but encourages people to move on, because everybody is talking about it
I went to study CS which has so few applicants t
Re: (Score:3)
Education is important, but it's not clear this has anything much to do with education. This is about a probably nutty idea that punishes 17-18 year olds for not having a clear idea what they want to do with their lives. Or maybe it punishes them for having such an idea if it isn't conventional.
My opinion. The kids did the school work. Give them their damn diploma.
I figure that if they live in Chicago they've been punished enough already. If you live in Chicago your plan should be to find a job elsewhere and leave before it craters completely.
Re:Not News for Nerds (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd say that this lines up perfectly with the current trend of withholding benefits to people unless they work for them.
If a graduate doesn't have a plan to "hit the ground running", then he/she is more likely to be a drain on the public coffers and we wouldn't want to see our hard-earned tax dollars wasted by some muzzy-minded HS graduate would we? Come to think of it, why don't we demand a drug test too? Our local Republican legislature is really big on thing like this.
Speaking from real life, however, I can say that having a goal and actually being able to move towards that goal at age 18 aren't the same thing. I'm afraid that neither educational, home or community environments left me with any clue on how to advance to the next stage. I just muddled through until eventually I managed to sort of fall into a track that led ultimately to a career as a happy taxpayer.
Re: (Score:3)
Um, Chicago is 200% Democrat, not Republican.
200% because all the dead people vote Democrat too.
Re: (Score:3)
it's stupid and only serves local colleges and mil (Score:2)
it's stupid and only serves local colleges, mcjobs and military.
also. they should be able to get the diploma as just as the paperwork from pretty much any accredited high school if they have achieved all the necessary student credits to finish high school, shouldn't they?
they left the loophole in there though: "I am having a gap year tending to my sick grandma and listening to old timey stories".
never mind that you can cancel any of those plans (apart from military, maybe, if they require that you have alre
Re: (Score:2)
I'd argue the opposite. It seems these days that the military are just about the only ones actually training people. If you want to be a mechanic, electrician or a pile of other trades including aviation ones it's the choice that's most likely to actually get you there instead of having to wait for a lucky break. Friends and relatives that took the military path had a far smoother career track than I did.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd argue the opposite. It seems these days that the military are just about the only ones actually training people. If you want to be a mechanic, electrician or a pile of other trades including aviation ones it's the choice that's most likely to actually get you there instead of having to wait for a lucky break. Friends and relatives that took the military path had a far smoother career track than I did.
before acquiring hs papers? I mean, you actually get a better crack at getting into such training in usa military?
anyways, in my country(not usa) the military is just a thing everyone(man) gets drafted for 6-12 months and.. well, the military decides where you go, though you have more oppurtunities if you have your highschool papers already or better yet are already in the university. the point being that it's better to move the enrollment beyond you having finished high school.
that and.. well the thing a
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Constructive comments for nerds.
Constructive comments that matter.
Fucking snowflake.
Means well, but... (Score:2, Insightful)
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual's recently approved plan will require high school students show their plans for the future before obtaining their diploma.
One of those "means well" but it's not going to work as well as he thinks. I remember even I straight out of high school wasn't absolutely sure what I was going to do.
Re:Means well, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
No, a high school diploma is worthless. And I don't mean that people are looking for a college degree to get a job.
I've found there are quite a number of means to prove your value to an employer. There's a lot of high school equivalency tests out there. Places offer what is essentially an IQ test for showing reading, 'riting, 'rithmatic to potential employers. A lot of these tests are "free" in that the state will pay for it for anyone that qualifies for welfare or unemployment insurance. There's the S
Re: (Score:3)
schools work with employers, especially ones filling apprentice type jobs with on-the-job training
Oh you mean unpaid internships? Yeah sure, if you're going to give me some slaves for 6 months or a year I'm sure I can find work for them. Do you think employers will "work with schools" out of the kindness of their hearts? Where's the profit in that? There are hundreds if not thousands of candidates for any job opening. It's not hard for an employer to find employees. Why should I even take the time to set up some sort of "program"? Unless of course, you're going to promise me suckers who are told that th
with student loans just about any one can go to 4 (Score:2)
with student loans just about any one can go to 4 years ones and community colleges does really have seamless transfer
so should be 2 + 2 = 4 ends up being 2 + 2.5-3 = 4.5-5
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Hell, I finished high school 23 years ago and I still am not sure what I want to do. I've had wildly varying and interesting jobs that have taken me all over the world and I wouldn't trade that for anything.
Re: (Score:3)
I knew a lot of people in high school whose plan was to get married. Honest. Then there were those who stayed home to help care for ailing family.
If they only needed to articulate a plan this would be ok, but to actually have secured a job, training, college, etc, that's suddenly very difficult. The economy sucks right now, and it may very well suck even more in the future if employment rates fall. What do you do if all of your job applications are rejected? You can't even get going on a job while still ac
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
What are you talking about? It's a perfect plan!
If you get a job you get a high school diploma.
If you don't get a job you enter the High School Dropout statistic instead.
This way statistics can more easily point to the fact that getting an education (which can be really expensive with student loans etc.) is the only way to get a job. Stay in school, kids!
Ass-backwards? (Score:4, Insightful)
This seems ass-backwards. Let's hold students back because we don't want to hold them back. Isn't the point to successfully get out of "school" (not drop out) as soon as possible? Won't this just lead to more dropouts?
Re:Ass-backwards? (Score:5, Insightful)
The goal is to keep more cattle in the academia industrial complex because the massive debt they accumulate, and the years they waste not entering the workforce, help the corporate masters strengthen their grip.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I for one welcome our new corporate overlords! -- Been a Meme since the 90's on slashdot bub.
BTW, go look up a guy by the name of John Taylor Gatto; he's got a really heady 5hr long interview up on youtube, one of the best read people you'll ever find. The point of public schooling is to constrain creativity by prolonging childhood for as long as possible. Why do you need a 6 year masters degree to teach kindergarden? The only possible explanation is intentional indocrination by teachers unions looking
Re: (Score:2)
BTW, he's full of crap.
Re: (Score:2)
BTW, go look up a guy by the name of John Taylor Gatto; he's got a really heady 5hr long interview up on youtube, one of the best read people you'll ever find.
You are not allowed to cite John Taylor Gatto. Why not? Because he says in so many words that "citations are a game that academics play". That's what you get (from his assistant) when you ask him for some citations so that you can cite what he says with a clear conscience. Well, that means that citing his shit-show is invalid. Sorry-not-sorry. You clearly didn't check up on your citation there, because it's not peer reviewed. It's anti-peer review.
Re: (Score:3)
In other words, he's advocating for you to think for yourself?
No, he's advocating for you to ignore the entire wealth of human knowledge and history.
Re: (Score:3)
declining tax revenue's
manditory 401k contributions
government employee's
college degree's
government employee's
live within the munincipality
I'm sorry to see the education system has failed you, but if you can't get simple spelling and punctuation right do you expect people to take your analysis of a complex issue seriously?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not paranoia if they're really out to get you.
Re: (Score:3)
This is my take:
If the Democrats were good people, they wouldnt have to pretend so hard to be good people, and thus wouldnt suggest such a stupid asinine thing as withholding someones diploma from them for obviously fucked up virtue-signaling reasons. This guys plan is actively harmful. He is punching the citizens while pretending that its a good
Re: (Score:3)
If the Democrats were good people, they wouldnt have to pretend so hard to be good people, and thus wouldnt suggest such a stupid asinine thing as withholding someones diploma from them for obviously fucked up virtue-signaling reasons. This guys plan is actively harmful. He is punching the citizens while pretending that its a good thing.
Students: "Your 'schools' are educationally-meaningless daycare and indoctrination centers filled with chaos, political-correctness, and violence, we don't care whether we 'graduate' from such shitholes."
Rahm Emanual: "You're making us look bad! Beatings will continue until morale improves!"
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
as much as I dislike corporate conspiracy loonies, in this case he does have a point: 1) you either have to enroll into a "gap program" which I guess is more counseling or some shit like that or work practice for free etc bullshit, 2) enroll in the military. 3) get a job 4) get admitted to an university(not entirely sure if you have to pay for it as well).
like it is not that far off from starting to have mandatory work practice in walmart and mcd (or just straight up pay mit for extra courses) in order t
Re:Ass-backwards? (Score:4, Insightful)
Most people don't pay anything for public K-12 education outside a registration fee and sometimes to play a sport or join a club.
Yeah, its never been funded out of most peoples property taxes... oh wait... its almost entirely funded from most peoples property taxes.
Local property tax rates are always highly dependent on the ratio of people to schools within the township or county.
Now its time to shut the fuck up about shit you dont know anything about. K? TX.
Re: (Score:2)
If out of a hundred students, ten more students drop out with this rule, but ten more have a next step lined up, that depends on the value of a diploma. If it's "nothing" then that's a great trade. If dropout is absolutely unemployable forever while a
Its funny how the detractors (Score:2, Insightful)
Its funny how the detractors of this scheme have identified that there will be problems, the thing about having a process is that you can identify the problems and address them appropriately, which will be substantially better than the status quo.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Lets create a bunch of problems. Then we get to solve those problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Well ya, it's the thinking that comes from entrepreneurs: come up with a good idea then get other people to make it a reality. So here it's coming up with a process and then letting others figure out how to make the stupid idea work.
Excellent (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Excellent (Score:5, Interesting)
This is really an excellent thing to do. If they have the resources in counselors to handle it, it's really a great idea,
Well, it should be fairly easy to gauge whether or not they have enough counselors to handle it. Just watch the stats on high school graduation rate. My guess is that, in a place like Chicago, they are just about to plummet. It's kind of shocking to think that they are going to gamble the future of a generation of children based on whether or not they have enough competent councilors. But, sure, if they do have enough, it'll be glorious!
Re:Excellent (Score:5, Insightful)
Having kids think about the future is a good idea. Making it a requirement for graduation is not, in my opinion.
Graduation is supposed to mark that the student has sufficiently mastered what they were supposed to learn. Maybe you could argue that "thinking about the future" is a skill that schools should be teaching, but then the way to test that would be to for example let them write an essay about it, not to require letters of acceptance.
What rubs me in the wrong way is that the school would have criteria for what are considered acceptable plans for the future. They would not only be judging whether the student has thought about the future, but also the decision itself.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
And it would actually be a legitimate entrepreneurial path in Colorado and several other states, perhaps even Illinois some day.
Re: (Score:2)
Enlistment in the military is the simplest option. Send a certified retraction letter so it arr
Terrible (Score:2)
This is really an excellent thing to do.
It's a terrible thing to do. The reason school kids don't think ahead is that they never need to: there are close to zero consequences for not thinking ahead throughout school. We had a school in Alberta fire a physics teacher for giving zeros when students did not hand in assignments even after cajoling and extensions because it was school policy never to give zeros. So there is no need to plan your time to get homework done because there are no consequences when you don't.
Requiring students to present
Re: (Score:3)
This is really an excellent thing to do.
No it's not. It forced people to make rash decisions to get a diploma which can lock them into something they don't want to do.
I didn't know what to do highschool, so I defaulted to the "I have no fucking idea" degree and did business management. It wasn't until I was in my mid 20s that I realised engineering is tickles my fancy.
Yay wasted degree, more education debt, and all those other good things.
This is fucking stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
If, at 18, I'd had to lay out my future plans they would have been somewhere along the lines of "smoke a lot of dope. Get laid. Find money to pay for weed and women".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It took me a couple years after high school to figure out what I wanted to do. Started out EE, then computer science, finally got a degree in Math.
Did you do all of that in a place called "college"? Because that's ok, according to this plan.
Re: (Score:2)
For me, it was entomology and then I decided to go to CS.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't say you have to do your plan, just that you have to have a plan. If in senior year of high school you thought you'd end up an EE and put that down as your plan, but then switched to CS and then math along the way, you met the requirements just fine.
This is such a ridiculously low bar. Basically any answer besides your "smoke a lot of dope" joke gets a passing grade. It's little more than asking "what do you want to be when you grow up" (with the additional part being "and how do you think you're
Re: (Score:3)
Aaaaand that's the difference. The summary mentions they need to have SECURED a job or gap year program or college or whatever.
I would be in favour of having them to have a PLAN for the future, but requiring them to have signed contracts is ridiculous. And that plan, while it should have been seen and reviewed by a counselor, it should not be judged.
It#s a good thing to force them to think about the future, but a diploma still is earned with their previous achievements, not the future.
where does this end (Score:3)
So will it be acceptable if your college of choice now requires that you secure a job or post-graduate program before you can graduate there too? Imagine the awkward conversations you could have with the hiring manager; "So do you have a college degree?"... "Um, sortof"
Rather than a graduation requirement for high school, maybe high school seniors could use this kind of preparation to boost their grade. If you are able to secure work, vocational training or some other post-high school education then you are entitled to an additional 0.5 points added directly to your GPA.
Better goal (Score:2)
Not Consonant with a Free People (Score:5, Insightful)
Those 18 year olds are free men and women. Neither Chicago, nor the State of Illinois, nor the Federal government own them. This proposal, however, presumes too much. One must have a diploma at minimum to participate in much of society. But now this paternalistic body speaks to these young men and women as if to say, "Before you can receive this academic certification, you must prove your willingness to offer years of your life to a corporate master (i.e. find an employer who will deign to accept you), a military hierarchy (with the concomitant possibility of losing your life), or to a bank (in the form of bankruptcy-proof student loans). The wealthy, of course, will be excepted by means of gap-year programs but you, peasant, you must swear fealty."
I cannot deny the practical value of a proposal like this. It's certainly there. But I do deny the right of the state to gainsay an adults freedom to choose either to work or not work, to go to college or to spend a few years mooching off his willing parents, to take on debt or hang out in the basement writing or inventing or starting a business or playing video games.
Re:Not Consonant with a Free People (Score:5, Insightful)
It would be better if there was a policy (with funding) that required schools to provide sufficient guidance services to all graduates who request them to help them find that first job, apprenticeship program, or post-secondary institution that will take them. Guidance services that should probably start in their freshman high school year.
"Do this difficult adult thing, kid, or we will hobble your future" is nasty. "Here, let me help you do this difficult thing because that piece of paper alone won't cut it" isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You like formality, don'tcha? Regardless, I think your point is moot as the plan doesn't seem to be at all what you're describing. The actual description sounds a lot more reasonable: you need to have something, anything more concrete than "I dunno, chill with my crew, I guess" lined up after graduation. That doesn't seem like a bad thing.
Re: (Score:3)
Nah. That's just the way I talk when something aggravates me. Remember, the root of the word 'expletive' is 'to fill out'. I just use different filler.
Again, I don't deny that it makes some practical sense. It's when we get to the principles of the thing that I object. Let's consider this case as a thought experiment:
Re: (Score:2)
TL;DR tell me where you found the evidence that they wouldn't allow your stay-at-home mom example. I saw a non-detailed news story that listed examples of future plans (school, work, military, etc.) but nothing that claimed to be exhaustive.
Re: (Score:2)
One might well say that she can do all this and just not get the diploma if it's so important to her.
Anyone saying that would be a capital A asshole. A straight-A student has earned her graduation certificate. That her future plans didn't align with those encouraged by the state isn't relevant.
(I know we agree
.. just saying)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That same state paid for the kids education. 12-13 years of public schools paid with state tax dollars to reach graduation. Requiring the kid to do something in return for that massive gift isn't unreasonable. Some sch
Re: (Score:2)
The wealthy, of course, will be excepted by means of gap-year programs but you, peasant, you must swear fealty.
I'm pretty sure the wealthy will be exempt by the nature of going to a private school, not public school.
Also, "have a plan" is pretty vague, especially if it allows for a gap year. Tell the counselor that you are going to work for your uncle in his corner store, even if there is no job. Or corner store. Or uncle. Does the mayor think that schools won't find an "out" on this to avoid raising dropout rates? I think that the high schools will start doing summer programs for those that don't have a "plan"
I find this horrifying (Score:5, Insightful)
As for 'counselors' my kid just graduated. Her counselors were worse than useless. Overworked. Under trained and under resourced. They knew most of the kids were boned and made no secret of it. And this was in one of the best schools in the city. What I'm saying is any kid that doesn't have amazing parents (or at least rich ones) is screwed. Oh, and speaking of rich parents if you're the kind of rich brat that gets to travel for a year you can easily get exempted from this.
My guess is this is the local businesses looking to get cheap labor from desperate kids who now must have a job to graduate. We'll probably see more 'internships' where you're working full time for little or no pay. I can't think of another reason to push something this awful and this obviously unpopular. If anyone else knows what evil thing is behind this let me know.
Re: (Score:2)
It's one of many baby steps towards neo-feudalism.
Re: (Score:2)
Look, as a community-college educator in a different part of the country (and who participates in academic conferences on this sort of thing): it's none of that. It's a desperate cry for help at the fact that most students sit glassy-eyed through the entirety of their K-12 and now community college years, having no idea why they should bother trying at any of it. No one fails classes anymore. Effectively no one fails to get a high school diploma. No one is denied placement at a community college ("open admi
Bullshit (Score:2)
Conscription (Score:2)
So this is basically conscription in disguise, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Feed the diploma mills offering loans for the students with academic skills. Take the loan for the freedom to select a course or the gov gets to decide on a job.
A back door draft as a last resort to get the papers you qualified for released by the gov.
That accredited trade apprenticeship or a gap year program won't be free so someone is making some money looking after the "students".
Take a loan or accept a free gov grant?
Go to war. Stop
Great fscking idea (Score:2)
"High school: To get your diploma, you have to show us your job offer first."
"Prospective employer: Sorry, to apply for this job, you have to show us your diploma first."
Better yet - educate! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
"perform basic math as needed to balance a checkbook..."
Cute; I remember checkbooks. I used one as recently as last year. Geometry? I can't recall using that in recent decades. History yes. Most of those subjects will continue to be important.
But none are a substitute for TFA. Young people need to learn what opportunities will be available to them and how to take advantage of them. It will be difficult because few teachers or school administrators know trends as well as we here do. Someone from Slashdot wil
50000 kids write down "astronaut" (Score:2)
Nothing changes.
Unconstitutional (Score:2)
That's an unconstitutional invasion of privacy. Good luck. No wonder Chicago is such a shit-hole.
Gap Year Program (Score:2)
So doing nothing with your life if OK, as long as you spend oodles of money doing it?
Bumming around Europe getting tens of thousands of dollars into debt is fine, but exploring America or just hanging around is not acceptable. God forbid these children be allowed to exist for a single moment without someone telling them what to do.
start in 8th grade (Score:2)
Or earlier. Each year review the economic realities, employment trends and future forecasts with the students. Each student must balance
Interests,
Abilities and
Future Potential.
Certain young people, for instance may have great Interest in a sports career. They may even have some Ability. But they need to be told about the reality that only one in a million will make those million$ that they dream of. Almost no Future Potential.
I used to date a hot girl who worked in a strip joint. She understood that her loo
Yea right (Score:2)
The thought that Chicago (part of a state that hasn't had a budget in 2 years) will have enough guidance people to make this work is laughable. There is something deeply sinister about holding the diplomas hostage to the state's view of what you should be doing with your life.
Offering the students help with college or job finding? Definitely should be doing. Making them take classes on relevant things like resume writing? Probably a good idea.
Forcing them to go down a path approved by politicians? NOT OK.
I'
Starting a business is not on this list. (Score:2)
Thinking About One's Future (Score:2)
I think I understand the reasoning for this. Last I read on the subject, the only indicator significantly correlated with academic success was "parents talking to their children about their future". So, they make 'thinking about your future' mandatory, in an attempt to improve grades/standardized test scores/higher education rates.
The real question here is... (Score:2)
What colleges will they push you towards, and what kickbacks do the schools and/or government get for dong so.
Lots of kids starting to wake up to how much pointless debt most of them are wracking up in college, but the colleges will not go down quietly... you'll see more deals like this to herd the cattle into the slaughterhouse (metaphorically speaking for the slow among you).
Oh come on. Easy A. (Score:2)
Plan:
1. Graduate
2. Invent time machine.
-------
As if our broken education system needs anymore reach into the lives of our young people.
Rahm can go fuck himself. (Score:2)
At a time when the city and state are in dire financial straits, this asshole decides to pull a stunt that's going to waste millions in litigation before the court gets around to telling him that social engineering is not his fucking job.
If a kid earns a diploma, you fucking give it to him. Their plans after they get it are none of Rahm's goddamned business.
-jcr
And let's not forget... (Score:2)
Rahm advocates slavery. That motherfucker has been beating the drum for "national service" since his days as Obama's chief lackey.
-jcr
Re: (Score:3)
Fuck off, slaver. The people are not the property of the state, to be commanded by politicians.
-jcr
Curious (Score:2)
Does "I plan to travel the world for three years, scrounging to survive, before settling somewhere and seeking employment" count as a life plan?
How about "I'd like to keep my options open; no plan as of yet?"
Supreme court challenge (Score:2)
This will undoubtedly end up in a supreme court challenge, to the taxpayers' great expense. Bravo.
Who's paying for it again? (Score:2)
"You cannot have kids think that 12th grade is done."
If a high school education isn't enough to be considered having met the base level for training required for "the real world", the free public education children are guaranteed needs to include post-secondary education.
What choices? (Score:4, Interesting)
What about a girl completing high school who just wants to marry and have some kids? Being a homemaker doesnt seem to be one of the prescribed choices! This is the central planner way of micromanaging everyone's life. If the kids show competency required to finish high school, give them their diploma. Not everyone knows what they want to be, nor does everyone actually become what they profess to want to be. I remember as a kid hearing about communist Russia dictating who would be what when they grew up. Seems we are moving in that direction - for the betterment of the dear citizens of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Need diploma to get college acceptance..
Spoken like someone who never got a college acceptance. Most college applications are due well before the end of the last year of high school.
Re: (Score:2)
How the hell do your colleges know which students should be accepted if they haven't got their diploma yet?
If it's a community college, they guarantee you entry with a high school diploma, if that. If it's a university, then entry is based upon the combination of your SAT or ACT score and your application letter. It has nothing to do with high school.
Re:Vicious circle (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
According to WaPo article: "High school graduates are guaranteed admission to one of the city’s community colleges, if they apply, and about 40percent of the Class of 2015 enrolled in a four-year college, approaching the national average (44 percent) that year."
Want your diploma and don't have any real plans for the future? Just apply to one of the city's (soon-to-be-extremely-overcrowded) community colleges, get your acceptance letter, show your acceptance letter, get your diploma in May/June, then go do whatever you feel like doing and never show up for community college in August/September.
Given how obvious the loophole is, it makes you wonder if increased community college applications is the real end goal they're wanting...
A diploma is more than a piece of paper. Most future employers, colleges, etc. don't care at all about the piece of paper. They want an official transcript from your high school showing you've graduated. Don't show up to the college you've said you're going to attend? The high school "cancels" your diploma and any future transcripts issued will show you have not graduated.
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt that. Considering how many people drop out of college after 1 semester, it's unlikely they'd revoke diplomas for all of those people; in practice, the diploma wouldn't be revoked, they'd just refuse to issue a transcript. Or what if you have a job lined up and it falls through/you get laid off/startup collapses etc.?
That said, I've never been to a job interview or seen a job application where 'high school diploma transcript' was mentioned; graduation rates are high enough that you'll be taken at you
Re: (Score:2)
A diploma is more than a piece of paper. Most future employers, colleges, etc. don't care at all about the piece of paper. They want an official transcript from your high school showing you've graduated.
No employer gives a shit about your high school transcript. They just want you to check a box that says that you graduated high school because for one reason or another they have it as a requirement of employment. At that level all they really care is whether you have a pulse and whether they can look like they're doing their job. No employer I've had has ever asked for any proof of my educational history whatsoever.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
But he did apply himself. Surely that was an appropriate action to take.
Re: (Score:2)
This stupidity will die in court. The first class that has >1 student denied a diploma will form the basis of a class action; Chicago is filled to the brim with the sort of lawyers that will not hesitate to argue that this policy is discriminatory due to the minority demographics of the district. They'll be climbing over each other to get the case. If you are a Chicago student that may graduate under this policy and do not otherwise have plans you could win a nice settlement by setting yourself up to
Re: (Score:2)
Over 700 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016
1994 saw 931 murdered. 970 in 1974. The ~760 of 2016 is only remarkable in that it is a recent spike: the previous 3 years were all <500.
The spike is the Ferguson effect. Black inner cities around the US have all seen the same spike since Ferguson; the police have withdrawn and the gangs are running wild. The worm will turn at some point; we've reached peak BLM and in places like Baltimore the citizens are clamoring for a crackdown. A few years from now, once the police inculcate the fact that the
Re: (Score:2)
That's probably a huge part of the motivation for this bullshit. Distracting the public from the abject incompetence of the Chicago schools administration is a bonus.
-jcr