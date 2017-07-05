Chicago To Make Future Plans a Graduation Requirement (thehill.com) 64
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual's recently approved plan will require high school students show their plans for the future before obtaining their diploma. "Students will soon have to show that they've secured a job or received a letter of acceptance to college, a trade apprenticeship, a gap year program or the military in order to graduate," reports The Hill. From the report: "We are going to help kids have a plan, because they're going to need it to succeed," Emanuel told the Post. "You cannot have kids think that 12th grade is done." But critics say the district may not be able to provide mentoring to help needy students when the rule takes effect in 2020. "It sounds good on paper, but the problem is that when you've cut the number of counselors in schools, when you've cut the kind of services that kids need, who is going to do this work?" Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, told the Post. "If you've done the work to earn a diploma, then you should get a diploma. Because if you don't, you are forcing kids into more poverty."
Means well, but... (Score:1)
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual's recently approved plan will require high school students show their plans for the future before obtaining their diploma.
One of those "means well" but it's not going to work as well as he thinks. I remember even I straight out of high school wasn't absolutely sure what I was going to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Ass-backwards? (Score:2, Insightful)
This seems ass-backwards. Let's hold students back because we don't want to hold them back. Isn't the point to successfully get out of "school" (not drop out) as soon as possible? Won't this just lead to more dropouts?
Re:Ass-backwards? (Score:4, Insightful)
The goal is to keep more cattle in the academia industrial complex because the massive debt they accumulate, and the years they waste not entering the workforce, help the corporate masters strengthen their grip.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure about the idea.. on the fence right now.. I'm 38 and still don't know what I want to do but I did go to university immediately after graduating high school.
This plan will require many more guidance councilors to help kids know the options out there. If it gets more of them into trade schools, that's good. Severe shortage of young machinists right now.
Re: (Score:2)
If out of a hundred students, ten more students drop out with this rule, but ten more have a next step lined up, that depends on the value of a diploma. If it's "nothing" then that's a great trade. If dropout is absolutely unemployable forever while a
Its funny how the detractors (Score:1)
Its funny how the detractors of this scheme have identified that there will be problems, the thing about having a process is that you can identify the problems and address them appropriately, which will be substantially better than the status quo.
Excellent (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Need diploma to get college acceptance..
Spoken like someone who never got a college acceptance. Most college applications are due well before the end of the last year of high school.
This is fucking stupid (Score:2)
If, at 18, I'd had to lay out my future plans they would have been somewhere along the lines of "smoke a lot of dope. Get laid. Find money to pay for weed and women".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It took me a couple years after high school to figure out what I wanted to do. Started out EE, then computer science, finally got a degree in Math.
Did you do all of that in a place called "college"? Because that's ok, according to this plan.
Re: (Score:1)
I agree. This is moronically shortsighted and obviously not thought out. This is kind of like the TSA. Lets do something that looks good even if it accomplishes nothing so we can say that we did something with our time as bureaucrats.
Problem 1. I barely knew what I wanted to do half way through university. Now you will get the poor saps that don't have strong personalities committing to some crap they don't really want or maybe even understand and then feeling they need to follow through with it. They then
Re: (Score:1)
And yet, you went to college and probably have a stable job or are in graduate school. RTFA, they aren't asking for a detailed plan of everything you will do with your life, just if you've got one next step in the bag--i.e. college acceptance, trade school acceptance, etc. This is much better than sending kids home at age 18 with no job, no prospects, no college acceptance, nothing. If you had had that, you might still be smoking weed in the basement chasing women, but because you had a plan (i.e. college),
where does this end (Score:2)
So will it be acceptable if your college of choice now requires that you secure a job or post-graduate program before you can graduate there too? Imagine the awkward conversations you could have with the hiring manager; "So do you have a college degree?"... "Um, sortof"
Rather than a graduation requirement for high school, maybe high school seniors could use this kind of preparation to boost their grade. If you are able to secure work, vocational training or some other post-high school education then you are
Better goal (Score:2)
Not Consonant with a Free People (Score:2)
Those 18 year olds are free men and women. Neither Chicago, nor the State of Illinois, nor the Federal government own them. This proposal, however, presumes too much. One must have a diploma at minimum to participate in much of society. But now this paternalistic body speaks to these young men and women as if to say, "Before you can receive this academic certification, you must prove your willingness to offer years of your life to a corporate master (i.e. find an employer who will deign to accept you), a mi
Re: (Score:2)
It would be better if there was a policy (with funding) that required schools to provide sufficient guidance services to all graduates who request them to help them find that first job, apprenticeship program, or post-secondary institution that will take them. Guidance services that should probably start in their freshman high school year.
"Do this difficult adult thing, kid, or we will hobble your future" is nasty. "Here, let me help you do this difficult thing because that piece of paper alone won't cut
Re: (Score:2)
You like formality, don'tcha? Regardless, I think your point is moot as the plan doesn't seem to be at all what you're describing. The actual description sounds a lot more reasonable: you need to have something, anything more concrete than "I dunno, chill with my crew, I guess" lined up after graduation. That doesn't seem like a bad thing.
I find this horrifying (Score:2)
As for 'counselors' my kid just graduated. Her counselors were worse than useless. Overworked. Under trained and under resourced. They knew most of the kids were boned and made no secret of it. And this was in one of the
Maybe living to graduation a plus (Score:1)
Conscription (Score:2)
So this is basically conscription in disguise, right?
Great fscking idea (Score:2)
"High school: To get your diploma, you have to show us your job offer first."
"Prospective employer: Sorry, to apply for this job, you have to show us your diploma first."
Ridiculously Obvious Loophole (Score:1)
According to WaPo article: "High school graduates are guaranteed admission to one of the city’s community colleges, if they apply, and about 40percent of the Class of 2015 enrolled in a four-year college, approaching the national average (44 percent) that year."
Want your diploma and don't have any real plans for the future? Just apply to one of the city's (soon-to-be-extremely-overcrowded) community colleges, get your acceptance letter, show your acceptance letter, get your diploma in May/June, then g
Better yet - educate! (Score:2)