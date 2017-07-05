Chicago To Make Future Plans a Graduation Requirement (thehill.com) 24
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanual's recently approved plan will require high school students show their plans for the future before obtaining their diploma. "Students will soon have to show that they've secured a job or received a letter of acceptance to college, a trade apprenticeship, a gap year program or the military in order to graduate," reports The Hill. From the report: "We are going to help kids have a plan, because they're going to need it to succeed," Emanuel told the Post. "You cannot have kids think that 12th grade is done." But critics say the district may not be able to provide mentoring to help needy students when the rule takes effect in 2020. "It sounds good on paper, but the problem is that when you've cut the number of counselors in schools, when you've cut the kind of services that kids need, who is going to do this work?" Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, told the Post. "If you've done the work to earn a diploma, then you should get a diploma. Because if you don't, you are forcing kids into more poverty."
Re: (Score:2)
The goal is to keep more cattle in the academia industrial complex because the massive debt they accumulate, and the years they waste not entering the workforce, help the corporate masters strengthen their grip.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If out of a hundred students, ten more students drop out with this rule, but ten more have a next step lined up, that depends on the value of a diploma. If it's "nothing" then that's a great trade. If dropout is absolutely unemployable forever while a
Excellent (Score:2)
This is fucking stupid (Score:2)
If, at 18, I'd had to lay out my future plans they would have been somewhere along the lines of "smoke a lot of dope. Get laid. Find money to pay for weed and women".
where does this end (Score:2)
So will it be acceptable if your college of choice now requires that you secure a job or post-graduate program before you can graduate there too? Imagine the awkward conversations you could have with the hiring manager; "So do you have a college degree?"... "Um, sortof"
Rather than a graduation requirement for high school, maybe high school seniors could use this kind of preparation to boost their grade. If you are able to secure work, vocational training or some other post-high school education then you are