'In the Knowledge Economy, We Need a Netflix of Education'

An anonymous reader shares a report: When we want to acquire useful knowledge, we have to search the web broadly, find experts by word-of-mouth and troll through various poorly designed internal document sharing systems. This method is inefficient. There should be a better solution that helps users find what they need. Such a solution would adapt to the user's needs and learn how to make ongoing customized recommendations and suggestions through a truly interactive and impactful learning experience. Before Netflix, Spotify, Reddit and similar curated content apps, you had to go to numerous sources to find the shows, music, news and other media you wished to view. Now, the entertainment and media you actually want to consume is easily discoverable and personalized to your interests. In many ways the entertainment model is a good framework for knowledge management and learning development applications. The solution for the learning and development industry would be a platform that can make education more accessible and relevant -- something that allows us to absorb and spread knowledge seamlessly. Just as Netflix delivers entertainment we want at our fingertips, the knowledge and learning we need should be delivered where and when we need it.
We already have it. (Score:3)
Just look at Coursera, EdX, Code School, and others.
Are they free? No, but neither is Netflix or Hulu.
Youtube is free, and is the closest to a Netflix of Education.
Ask Youtube how to do anything. There is probably a video.
And hundreds of people who are there to tell you,
A) You're doing it wrong
B) You don't need to learn this, because the Earth is flat and Jews control everything
C) You're a fag for wanting to learn this. And probably a Jew.
Panels of Experts (Score:3)
Do any of those have solid expert panel discussions?
There's also CrashCourse [youtube.com] which *is* free...
Already exists. (Score:3, Insightful)
Called the Khan Academy.
Great site with lots of topics. [khanacademy.org]
with videos that are actually on youtube.
it's a youtube link list.
the answer is youtube. netflix implies that you would pay for it. which implies the writer wants cash to start up a business.
Khan Academy? (Score:2)
Isn't that what online services like Khan Academy are already offering? I haven't used it and don't know much about it. But it seems to me these education outlets already exist.
Don't we have several of them? (Score:2)
EdX, Udemy, Lynda, etc.
Not to mention, there is value in learning how to research.
There are already several (Score:2)
Open Stacks (Score:1)
We had two (Score:1)
probably not the best approach (Score:2)
Netflix, Spotify, and Reddit curate in such an oppressive manner that I cannot imagine such a model being good for anyone who likes to direct his own habits. And for one who doesn't like to direct his own habits... education curated in such a manner sounds downright dangerous.
Netflix and Spotify (ostensibly) show you what they think you want to see. The curation is perhaps somewhat accurate but I end up feeling like a browsable index would suit my needs far better than having so much content hidden, even
Khan Academy (Score:2)
We have it but it is not education based (Score:2)
I also do not think it is based in education apps, the whole education method is obsolete. The information is grouped in subject matter sites.
In the tech world I just use google and type in my question and the answers are in sites like Stack Overflow, W3C Schools, etc.
The education model using the old style teaching ways is over, but those in education don't know it yet.
Most of what is taught in schools today are thing
a web search engine.
Preferably not yet another search system where the majority of your search results are merely the same question from one or two different users with a whole bunch of responses that are nothing more either than "Me too" posts while quoting the entire original post, or replies quoting the entire post and then a one line response encouraging the OP to fucking use Google (it is almost like many do not seem to understand where the search engines get their results).
Oh, and let us not forget the many search result
One critical flaw (Score:2)
What Netflix et al are doing is to see what you have been watching, find something that kinda fits the bill and offers it to you. That makes sense, because if I'm interested in subject A and watch relevant content, it's likely that other content that deals with subject A will be to my liking and I'll enjoy watching it. If I'm on a Doctor Who marathon, it's likely that I enjoy SciFi, so suggesting Star Trek makes sense.
Because when people do what they like, they stay in the same category. People usually have
The Great Courses (Score:2)
I was about to write about TED talks too. It took a lot of posts before someone finally mentioned them.
They exist, but aren't that popular (Score:2)
What I'd like to see are more comprehensive trade school education resources online. Yeah, I know there are instructional videos on YouTube, but they tend to be for quick things (some exceptions, obviously) and it's not always easy to find the good ones.
Also from the point of bingeing at our own speed. (Score:4, Insightful)
This is what frustrated me so terribly about public schooling.
"Hurry up and wait for the slow kids."
Was worst in grade school, got only slightly better in high school, and college was simply more-of-same.
Even afterwards, classes for various forms of certification are just DREADFULLY slow.
As someone with ADD, being told to just stand there and hold my dick COMPLETELY destroys the learning experience, because it becomes so disjointed.
If I'd had something like Netflix to absorb information from, I might have done a lot better in school (blew out testing, but classwork destroyed my GPA).
For me, it's not much about the speed but the way schools worked in 1980~1990. Just learn and learn and learn, then try to apply what you just learned. I'm more of a learn-as-I-go guy so school was just a horrible learning experience.
Knowledge is not skills or learning (Score:2)
The premise of this is fundamentally flawed. Knowledge is not an on demand need. Much of the purpose of modern education is to learn how to think and learn how to learn. Only a small subset of learning are skills that can be delivered on demand. There are plenty of sources on where I can get a video on how to fix my dishwasher. Learning the background of heat transfer, metal phase change, and how to measure and cut