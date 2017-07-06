Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'In the Knowledge Economy, We Need a Netflix of Education'

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: When we want to acquire useful knowledge, we have to search the web broadly, find experts by word-of-mouth and troll through various poorly designed internal document sharing systems. This method is inefficient. There should be a better solution that helps users find what they need. Such a solution would adapt to the user's needs and learn how to make ongoing customized recommendations and suggestions through a truly interactive and impactful learning experience. Before Netflix, Spotify, Reddit and similar curated content apps, you had to go to numerous sources to find the shows, music, news and other media you wished to view. Now, the entertainment and media you actually want to consume is easily discoverable and personalized to your interests. In many ways the entertainment model is a good framework for knowledge management and learning development applications. The solution for the learning and development industry would be a platform that can make education more accessible and relevant -- something that allows us to absorb and spread knowledge seamlessly. Just as Netflix delivers entertainment we want at our fingertips, the knowledge and learning we need should be delivered where and when we need it.

  • We already have it. (Score:3)

    by technoid_ ( 136914 ) on Thursday July 06, 2017 @10:46AM (#54756297) Homepage Journal

    Just look at Coursera, EdX, Code School, and others.

    Are they free? No, but neither is Netflix or Hulu.

    • Youtube is free, and is the closest to a Netflix of Education.

      Ask Youtube how to do anything. There is probably a video.

        And hundreds of people who are there to tell you,

        A) You're doing it wrong
        B) You don't need to learn this, because the Earth is flat and Jews control everything
        C) You're a fag for wanting to learn this. And probably a Jew.

      Do any of those have solid expert panel discussions?

    • There's also CrashCourse [youtube.com] which *is* free...

  • Already exists. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Thursday July 06, 2017 @10:46AM (#54756303) Homepage

    Called the Khan Academy.

    Great site with lots of topics. [khanacademy.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 )

      with videos that are actually on youtube.
      it's a youtube link list.

      the answer is youtube. netflix implies that you would pay for it. which implies the writer wants cash to start up a business.

      • Khan has tons of interactive content as well. Yes there are a bunch of youtube videos curated there but the curator problem is one of the things that TFA dances around solving.

  • Isn't that what online services like Khan Academy are already offering? I haven't used it and don't know much about it. But it seems to me these education outlets already exist.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by NetNed ( 955141 )
      Too free and not enough monetary returns for the education industry. Just like copyrighted curriculum in colleges. Put a copyright on it, change for it and make money while calling it SO much more better than that free garbage!!!

  • EdX, Udemy, Lynda, etc.
    Not to mention, there is value in learning how to research.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      I prefer using Udemy for online instruction, especially when courses are available for $10 each.
  • Just like there are Amazon, Google, Netflix, Apple providing entertainment for a fixed fee. There are training sites that do the same. Lynda is merely one of them.
  • It's called a public library. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The newer public libraries tend to be smaller than the older public libraries of yesteryear. When a new public library and community center opened near my home, the library was a tiny little room inside a huge building. The rest of the building was a fitness center, a basketball court , a cafÃ© and community rooms that the city collects rental fees on.
  • They were called 'The Discovery Channel' and 'PBS.' Both were created to be an education only networks, The Discovery Channel as a pure educational cable network that dis just documentaries. However after teh first 2 years it was no where near profitable. So it it got spun off into a commercial entity showing primarilly reality television series, such as speculative investigation. Then it started making a ton of money. PBS went political, the cable networks came, and finally YouTube stole most of their

  • Netflix, Spotify, and Reddit curate in such an oppressive manner that I cannot imagine such a model being good for anyone who likes to direct his own habits. And for one who doesn't like to direct his own habits... education curated in such a manner sounds downright dangerous.

    Netflix and Spotify (ostensibly) show you what they think you want to see. The curation is perhaps somewhat accurate but I end up feeling like a browsable index would suit my needs far better than having so much content hidden, even

    • Perhaps a tad gauche replying to my own post, but... Give me a centralized, well-indexed collection of all the education available and let me be the curator.
  • I used to buy many expensive tech books. But I have not purchased a book in years.

    I also do not think it is based in education apps, the whole education method is obsolete. The information is grouped in subject matter sites.

    In the tech world I just use google and type in my question and the answers are in sites like Stack Overflow, W3C Schools, etc.

    The education model using the old style teaching ways is over, but those in education don't know it yet.

    Most of what is taught in schools today are thing

  • What Netflix et al are doing is to see what you have been watching, find something that kinda fits the bill and offers it to you. That makes sense, because if I'm interested in subject A and watch relevant content, it's likely that other content that deals with subject A will be to my liking and I'll enjoy watching it. If I'm on a Doctor Who marathon, it's likely that I enjoy SciFi, so suggesting Star Trek makes sense.

    Because when people do what they like, they stay in the same category. People usually have

  • I love this "streaming app" on my roku. It's $20's a month which is a little high for my taste but even though I do not really use it as much as i'd like (at least not yet). I have taken some chemistry courses from Georgetown and one of the Photography courses and I really enjoyed both of them. I still pay because its sort of like a donation each month because I think it is a good idea and I want it to succeed.. I also do the same with Curiosity Stream. Cheers
  • Khan Academy [khanacademy.org] has some great series. The depth varies quite a bit between subjects - last time I checked, the math parts were much better developed than the biology ones - but it has some really useful stuff.

    What I'd like to see are more comprehensive trade school education resources online. Yeah, I know there are instructional videos on YouTube, but they tend to be for quick things (some exceptions, obviously) and it's not always easy to find the good ones.

  • Also from the point of bingeing at our own speed. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Thursday July 06, 2017 @11:30AM (#54756763) Homepage Journal

    This is what frustrated me so terribly about public schooling.
    "Hurry up and wait for the slow kids."

    Was worst in grade school, got only slightly better in high school, and college was simply more-of-same.

    Even afterwards, classes for various forms of certification are just DREADFULLY slow.

    As someone with ADD, being told to just stand there and hold my dick COMPLETELY destroys the learning experience, because it becomes so disjointed.

    If I'd had something like Netflix to absorb information from, I might have done a lot better in school (blew out testing, but classwork destroyed my GPA).

    • For me, it's not much about the speed but the way schools worked in 1980~1990. Just learn and learn and learn, then try to apply what you just learned. I'm more of a learn-as-I-go guy so school was just a horrible learning experience.

  • "the knowledge and learning we need should be delivered where and when we need it."

    The premise of this is fundamentally flawed. Knowledge is not an on demand need. Much of the purpose of modern education is to learn how to think and learn how to learn. Only a small subset of learning are skills that can be delivered on demand. There are plenty of sources on where I can get a video on how to fix my dishwasher. Learning the background of heat transfer, metal phase change, and how to measure and cut

