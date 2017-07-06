YouTube Stars Defend Net Neutrality In Open Letter To the FCC (theverge.com) 5
More than 100 YouTube creators from the Internet Creators Guild have signed an open letter to the FCC calling on the agency to keep strong net neutrality protections. "Our rapidly growing industry employs hundreds of thousands of people and yet it barely existed more than a decade ago," reads the letter. "As creators in this fast-moving industry, changes to the existing Net Neutrality rules would have an outsized impact on our field and jeopardize our livelihood." The Verge reports: The letter has been signed by major names in the YouTube community, such as the Fine Brothers. In total, the guild says, the letter represents video creators with an audience of more than 150 million people. The YouTube creators directly address FCC chairman Ajit Pai in the letter. The letter argues that the removal of protections would lead to "the inevitable creation of fast lanes that would privilege the large media companies that can afford to pay for such service," putting smaller media creators in danger. "We strongly urge you to oppose anything that would threaten this level playing field," the letter from video makers concludes. "The stakes are simply too high for our democracy, culture, and economy."
YouTube Stars and their Internet Money (Score:2)
Obligatory South Park:
http://southpark.cc.com/clips/165195/meet-the-internet-stars
YouTube Stars... (Score:2)
Who? Wait, let me ask ky 13 year old daughter....
Net Neutrality (Score:2)
I don't those words mean what you think they mean... They certainly do not describe what the rules actually are.