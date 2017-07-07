Once Valued at $3.2B, Wearable Company Jawbone Shuts Down, CEO Launches New Startup: Report (axios.com) 19
Consumer hardware company Jawbone is being liquidated, according to The Information. From a report: The San Francisco-based company, which once was valued at $3.2 billion by private investors, has hired Sherwood Partners to handle the wind-down process and assume its ongoing litigation with rival FitBit. Jawbone 2.0: Co-founder and CEO Hosain Rahman reportedly has formed a new company, named Jawbone Health Hub, that has hired many of Jawbone's employees and will take over servicing Jawbone's products. BlackRock, which loaned Jawbone $300 million in 2015, has a stake in the new company. No other existing Jawbone investor has a stake in the new startup, with one telling Axios that his firm has been kept in the dark.
Someone should make a computer they can wear on their wazoos to track the amount of money blown out of it.
The revenue stream from the government using it to attach to sexual offenders would bankroll the whole business.
Some VCs are starting to pull out from these unprofitable unicorns.
Maybe the new investors should talk to the old investors.
BlackRock is an old investor. They probably stayed in to avoid writing off their previous investment as a loss.
I just invested 5 bucks in Turd, LLC. I deem it to be worth 5.7 billion dollars. Where's my payday?
Pikachu! I choose Apple's worth on paper!
Fitbit did this with Pebble. Why shouldn't their competitors get to do it too? Silly Valley is a special place with unicorns and the old rules do not apply there anymore.
I really wanted to like Jawbone (Score:2)
The tech in the headset was fantastic for its time, but the wire ear loops repeatedly snapped off just from putting the unit on your ear. Their response to the raft of complaints was to put out a YouTube instructional video showing how to put a Jawbone on your ear "properly" (i.e., without breaking it), and to only sell replacements in 3-pack of different sizes -- use one, throw the other two away. This doesn't surprise me at all.