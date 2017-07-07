Hackers Targeting US Nuclear Power Plants, Report Finds

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by msmash
For the past couple of months, hackers have breached the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power facilities in the US, according to a new report from federal law enforcement officials. From a report: One of the companies targeted was the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear facility near Burlington, Kansas, according to a joint report issued last week by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and described by The New York Times. The report carried an urgent amber warning, the second-highest rating for the severity of the threat, the Times reported. Organizations running the nation's energy, nuclear and other critical infrastructure have become frequent targets for cyberattacks in recent years. In a 2013 executive order, President Barack Obama called cyberattacks "one of the most serious national security challenges we must confront."

  • This topic makes me thirsty. Who wants Vodka?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Max_W ( 812974 )
      In my opinion it is not the Usual Suspects this time. In Russia there is a compulsory secondary education, all children study physics and can discern that it would not be a good idea to interfere with a nuclear power plant.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rjmx ( 233228 )

        What if it were someone else's nuclear power plant?

      • That might be a valid thought if there were actually a nuclear plant attacked in this case, but there wasn't , just a completely misleading headline.

      • all children study physics and can discern that it would not be a good idea to interfere with a nuclear power plant.

        All children who are brought up right know it is not ethical to interfere with anything belonging to other people, even if it is connected to the internet. Hackers of this kind don't care, they want the cred for doing the most damage they can. And a lot of people today seem to think that if it is connected to the internet then it is fair game for anything they can do to it.

    • Who wants Vodka?

      . . . and then the CIA guy answers, "Don't bother pouring a separate glass for me . . . I'll just take drinks out of the glasses of every one else . . . "

  • Slashdot users find semit hysterical incorrect headline on Slashdot article.

  • We knew this was going on (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @03:40PM (#54765821)
    Okay this is not really that new. The tech community knews this was going on for sometime since power companies (for some crazy reason) are internet accessible. Even in the Snowden movie it was shown that the CIA was getting into power plants and hospitals of allies (now semi-allies?) for the purposes of "pressure" if they took actions the CIA decided it didn't like. So of course we've been targeted. Was probably one of the earlier targeted industries since the cyberwar with other countries started.

  • Is the US government, under its various organs doing anything similar - or even bankrolling any entity abroad given what we've learned (thorough Wikileaks) over the last few months?

  • I remember back in the early 2000s hearing about hacker threats to key infrastructure like power plants, water filtration, and the like. The solution then is if you don't air gap your mission critical systems, you're an idiot and shouldn't be in a job.

      How is 2017 any different to then and why is "muh Russia" the most shouted phrase while happily ignoring China, Israel, Pakistan, and well every other country with a vested interest in national and corporate espionage?

