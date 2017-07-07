Hackers Targeting US Nuclear Power Plants, Report Finds (cnet.com) 32
For the past couple of months, hackers have breached the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power facilities in the US, according to a new report from federal law enforcement officials. From a report: One of the companies targeted was the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear facility near Burlington, Kansas, according to a joint report issued last week by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and described by The New York Times. The report carried an urgent amber warning, the second-highest rating for the severity of the threat, the Times reported. Organizations running the nation's energy, nuclear and other critical infrastructure have become frequent targets for cyberattacks in recent years. In a 2013 executive order, President Barack Obama called cyberattacks "one of the most serious national security challenges we must confront."
Air Gap (Score:2)
Are the control systems at plants not isolated from the outside world?
If not, why not?
It seems obvious that they should be.
Re: (Score:1)
This is the advantage of the vintage of the U.S. nuclear fleet. The vast majority of the control systems, and just about all if not all safety-related control systems are electromechanical. There's nothing digital. You have to physically be there to screw with it. For those unfamiliar, the control logic doesn't use the fancy schmancy transistor, it uses electromechanical relays.
Plenty of plants have analog to digital converters that take process information for monitoring - even remotely, but these include
Re: (Score:2)
This is the advantage of the vintage of the U.S. nuclear fleet. The vast majority of the control systems, and just about all if not all safety-related control systems are electromechanical. There's nothing digital.
There are plenty of digital controls in nuclear plants. Yes, there is also a lot of older relay technology as well, but plants have been upgrading controls for quite some time. Critical safety systems are still mostly non-digital because of difficult licensing process for upgrade to digital, but that is also changing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are the control systems at plants not isolated from the outside world?
If not, why not?
It seems obvious that they should be.
Yes, they are isolated. But articles like this tend to hint that plants are hacked when in reality only the corporate business lans are involved in the attacked, not the isolated control systems. But headlines aren't so exciting if they reflect reality.
Re: (Score:2)
Are the control systems at plants not isolated from the outside world?
Air Heads trump Air Gaps . . . the biggest threat to your computer system security is mechanical: "The loose nut behind the keyboard."
If not, why not?
Nothing can be made foolproof, because fools are so ingenious.
It seems obvious that they should be.
"Well, I don't think there is any question about it. It can only be attributable to human error. This sort of thing has cropped up before, and it has always been due to human error."
Re: (Score:2)
Are the control systems at plants not isolated from the outside world?
If not, why not?
It seems obvious that they should be.
From TFA (yeah, I know; too bad TFS didn't mention this small detail): "The safety and control systems for the nuclear reactor and other vital plant components are not connected to business networks or the internet," Wolf Creek spokeswoman Jenny Hageman said in a statement. "The plant continues to operate safely."
Re: (Score:2)
Headline says the power plants were targeted, summary says the companies were targeted.
The headline is BS. The Wolf Creek plant controls were not involved at all, just the corporate business network which is completely separate. The headline intentionally implies something that didn't happen.
Who's up for Vodka? (Score:2)
This topic makes me thirsty. Who wants Vodka?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What if it were someone else's nuclear power plant?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Who wants Vodka?
. . . and then the CIA guy answers, "Don't bother pouring a separate glass for me . . . I'll just take drinks out of the glasses of every one else . . . "
control rods just need some hitting Y on vent gas (Score:2)
control rods just need some hitting Y on vent gas all day long.
Re: (Score:2)
Venting prevents explosion.
Wup Wup! (Score:2)
We knew this was going on (Score:3)
Here's the question to ask... (Score:2)
Is the US government, under its various organs doing anything similar - or even bankrolling any entity abroad given what we've learned (thorough Wikileaks) over the last few months?
Weren't hackers always a threat? (Score:2)
I remember back in the early 2000s hearing about hacker threats to key infrastructure like power plants, water filtration, and the like. The solution then is if you don't air gap your mission critical systems, you're an idiot and shouldn't be in a job.
How is 2017 any different to then and why is "muh Russia" the most shouted phrase while happily ignoring China, Israel, Pakistan, and well every other country with a vested interest in national and corporate espionage?