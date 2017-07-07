Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


From an NPR report: An estimated 222,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in June, according to the monthly employment report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday. "The job gains were better than expected -- most economists had predicted a gain of 180,000 jobs," NPR's Chris Arnold reports for our Newscast unit. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent -- a 16-year low that was hit in May. "Since January, the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed are down by 0.4 percentage point and 658,000, respectively," the BLS says. Previous estimates of job gains in recent months were revised upwards -- from 138,000 to 152,000 in May and from 174,000 to 207,000 in June, for a net gain of 47,000.

  • unemployment numbers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unemployment numbers don't count those who just straight up gave up on looking for work. I wonder what the numbers would look like if you included working age people on "Social Security Disability". It seems the primary disability here is the lack of ability to find a job and you are too old to go into the military(the other jobs handout program).

    Lies, damn lies and statistics.

    • Re:unemployment numbers (Score:4, Informative)

      by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @10:47AM (#54763565) Journal

      Actually, unemployment numbers count discouraged employees in U4. U4 is currently 4.7. This year, starting in January, it has been 5.2, 5.0, 4.8, 4.7, 4.5, and 4.7. U3 has been 4.7, 4.5, 4.4, 4.3, 4.4.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      8.6

      BLS calls it a U-6 number and defines it as "Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force"

      Some people say it's as high as 40%, those people are idiots who got elected president and have no place talking about numbers because they just made them up and blamed some one else for doing it.

    • All statistics can be used to lie, but frankly I don't give much of a fuck about people who become defeated and stop looking for work.

  • Under the Obama Administration, large number of people got added but the unemployment number barely budge downward.

    Under the Trump Administration, large number of people get added but the unemployment number goes upward.

    Looks like the "Trump bump" is bumping the wrong set of numbers.

    • Under the Obama administration, large numbers of people left the workforce and weren't counted in the unemployment number. Now they are beginning to re-enter the workforce and are counted in the unemployment number.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Now they are beginning to re-enter the workforce and are counted in the unemployment number.

        That started happening in the last six months of 2016 under Obama.

  • Can't be. It's early. Inflection was Sep, 2015; I'm looking at Aug, 2017 to Mar, 2018 to see the next recession.

    I need more time, dammit!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      The Hillary Recession is just around the corner.
  • The census reports don't count homeless people as unemployed nor does it count people who have given up looking. It's a funny system. So these number are, shall we say, conservative if you are looking for real numbers as opposed to number sugar coated for the media/public.

  • Many people have told me that there are already 2.4 million new jobs filled by people working in all the new coal mines. Many people. These are the best jobs.

