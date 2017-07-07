222,000 Jobs Added To US Payrolls In June; Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.4 Percent (npr.org) 72
From an NPR report: An estimated 222,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in June, according to the monthly employment report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday. "The job gains were better than expected -- most economists had predicted a gain of 180,000 jobs," NPR's Chris Arnold reports for our Newscast unit. The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent -- a 16-year low that was hit in May. "Since January, the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed are down by 0.4 percentage point and 658,000, respectively," the BLS says. Previous estimates of job gains in recent months were revised upwards -- from 138,000 to 152,000 in May and from 174,000 to 207,000 in June, for a net gain of 47,000.
Unemployment numbers don't count those who just straight up gave up on looking for work. I wonder what the numbers would look like if you included working age people on "Social Security Disability". It seems the primary disability here is the lack of ability to find a job and you are too old to go into the military(the other jobs handout program).
Actually, unemployment numbers count discouraged employees in U4. U4 is currently 4.7. This year, starting in January, it has been 5.2, 5.0, 4.8, 4.7, 4.5, and 4.7. U3 has been 4.7, 4.5, 4.4, 4.3, 4.4.
. . . or you're stuck in an area with low income to start with, and a single industry that's shut down. West Virginia coal-mining towns come to mind, when the mine shuts down, nobody has the cash to move elsewhere.
And, of course, HR types not even considering long-term unemployed compounds the problem. . .
go to bls.gov
8.6
BLS calls it a U-6 number and defines it as "Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force"
Some people say it's as high as 40%, those people are idiots who got elected president and have no place talking about numbers because they just made them up and blamed some one else for doing it.
Because the only jobs are for robots, Indians, or don't pay a livable wage?
Crime, leaching off of others, politics, managment. Though the last 2 are redundent.
4.4% unemployment where? The job market in San Francisco has very little to do with the job market in say, Charleston, WV or Bismark, ND. If you've ever been to some of the more rural areas, there just aren't any decent jobs at all. Just a complete lack of economic activity. The smart people who can find employment elsewhere leave, that whole brain drain effect.
That leaves behind people without much in the way of economic prospects or marketable job skills. Then we wonder why those same people get ho
Why wouldn't you look for work when unemployment was 4.4%? Should be pretty easy to find a job
Which is likely why the number of jobs increased and the unemployment rate increased. The labor market is good enough that it is enticing people who previously were not looking for work into doing so. Effectively moving people from the U-6 or U-4 pool into U-3.
Donald Trump says he is going to save a trillion dollars by using technology to increase the efficiency of the government. Even though unemployment is low he wants to eliminate Obamacare taxes on the rich since he calls them job killing taxes. So even though he is going to save a trillion dollars and unemployment is already low he has to take away a trillion dollars from people's health care. Only Republicans will think that is logical.
All statistics can be used to lie, but frankly I don't give much of a fuck about people who become defeated and stop looking for work.
I thought unemployment is when you don't have a job.
...am I wrong?
I thought unemployment is when you don't have a job.
...am I wrong?
To quote the infallible Ronald Reagan: "A recession is when your neighbor is unemployed. A depression is when you're unemployed."
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2... [theblaze.com]
In Alabama, the state government began to require this year that able-bodied adults without dependents in 13 of its counties either have a job or go through a work training program while receiving benefits. The result has been a staggering 85 percent decrease in the number of food stamp beneficiaries in those counties.
And
Under the Obama Administration, large number of people got added but the unemployment number barely budge downward.
Under the Trump Administration, large number of people get added but the unemployment number goes upward.
Looks like the "Trump bump" is bumping the wrong set of numbers.
Sort of like when you tell us muscle weighs more than fat but then tell us about your flat ass.
I carry my excess weight above my waist. My ass and legs are well-toned from riding a bike for 20 years. According to the experts on Slashdot, I have an "apple-shaped" body. The experts on Slashdot can never be wrong.
Must have cost you a fortune. iBodies are not cheap.
Saving up for the younger version of The Arnold (T-800 model).
You just can't accept that America is better under Trump.
The economic numbers say otherwise.
It's tough when reality stands in the way of your political views.
What political views are those?
The GDP numbers are basically the same as they were under O, and the unemployment changes are consistent with a general longer-term trend that has been in place since roughly around 2013. Same with the stock market.
Further, T hasn't signed any legislation or Executive Order that would have notable impact on the economy either way. In short, he hasn't change enough to matter. The economy is on cruse control.
It's only a political issue because he has b
Now they are beginning to re-enter the workforce and are counted in the unemployment number.
That started happening in the last six months of 2016 under Obama.
I don't know where you get the 'didn't budge' bit from.
Last six months of 2016.
Can't be. It's early. Inflection was Sep, 2015; I'm looking at Aug, 2017 to Mar, 2018 to see the next recession.
I need more time, dammit!
You can try to normalize Trump, creimer, but it just makes you sound retarded when you say such things in public.
If I wrote "Trump Recession" instead, would that have made me sound more intelligent?
"If I wrote "Trump Recession" instead, would that have made me sound more intelligent?"
To 48% of the population, yes.
Most of them watch CNN. The rest can't bear the reality that their worldview isn't the dominant one and rail against all others because they are just damned right, damn it, and most of those just want you to give it a chance, for once.
That small sliver who just want a chance? They know their plans don;t work. They just want power.
8% can't make yup their minds.
And the rest, the 42%? They know
I have a criminal record.. I have never gone more than a week without work unwillingly. Even in prison.
BTW I rent to people like you. They pay on time and don't cause trouble. Mostly. The troublemakers are surprisingly easy to get rid of, I got people for that. They wear uniforms and everything. Very efficient, and affordable.
Many people have told me that there are already 2.4 million new jobs filled by people working in all the new coal mines. Many people. These are the best jobs.