Amazon Threatened To Kill Its Whole Foods Deal if the Grocer Started a Bidding War

An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon has long had a reputation as a hard-ball negotiator. It turns out its negotiations with Whole Foods leading up to its $13.7 billion acquisition agreement were no different, according to an SEC filing outlining a timeline of the talks between the two companies. On May 23, Amazon made a written offer to acquire Whole Foods for $41 a share, less than a month after the first meeting between senior executives of the companies, the filing said. Whole Foods came back with a counterproposal of $45 a share, which got Amazon to increase its offer to $42. But Amazon's bankers from Goldman Sachs then "stressed several times" that the increase to $42 represented Amazon's "best and final offer." Amazon's bankers "also made it clear again ... that Amazon.com would disengage from its efforts to acquire the company and pursue other alternatives and initiatives if the $42.00 per share price were not accepted," the filing said, "and that Amazon.com expected that the company would not approach other potential bidders while the company was negotiating with Amazon.com." Amazon also threatened it would walk away if the talks leaked to the press, which they did not. Translation: $42 or nada.

  • It's a buyer's market. Amazon could've bought any one of the big grocery chains and the news would've crushed the stocks of all the ones he didn't buy.

    The stock was trading on the open market around $35/share and Amazon spent 20% over retail ($42/share). Seems like Whole Foods "won" the negotiations to me.

  • If Whole Foods had a bonafide better offer, they would have taken it.

    Not too many players out there with $14B+ to spend on a 20% premium over market price.

    Whipping the whole thing up in the press would have created a temporary spike in the share price, probably higher than $42 per share, but it would have been short lived, and people with $14B+ to invest know this.

  • 'Amazon's bankers from Goldman Sachs then "stressed several times" that the increase to $42 represented Amazon's "best and final offer."' "Amazon.com expected that the company would not approach other potential bidders while the company was negotiating with Amazon.com." Though I suppose that leaves a lot of details that still need to be settled. Or maybe not, the article doesn't say. Maybe Amazon means "while an offer is on the table".
  • The fact that this is somehow a story that made it to Slashdot goes to show how clueless its readers must be to the workings of the real world. This is nothing unusual. In fact its pretty common practice. Entering into talks is a contract of sorts where both agree to the terms. And those terms seldom weigh in favor of the person who needs to be bought, and make no mistake, Whole Foods was in desperate need of being bought.

