Tim Berners-Lee Approves Web DRM, But W3C Members Have Two Weeks To Appeal (defectivebydesign.org) 14

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Reader Atticus Rex writes: A high controversial Web standard has received a seal of approval from Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the Web and its chief technical decision-maker. Opponents like the Free Software Foundation and Electronic Frontier Foundation say that the standard, Encrypted Media Extensions, is a step backwards for freedom, privacy, and a host of other rights on the Web.

There's still a two-week window in which members of the W3C can appeal the decision, and the Free Software Foundation is asking people to email and encourage them to do so.

Tim Berners-Lee Approves Web DRM, But W3C Members Have Two Weeks To Appeal

Tim Berners-Lee Approves Web DRM, But W3C Members Have Two Weeks To Appeal

