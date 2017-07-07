Tim Berners-Lee Approves Web DRM, But W3C Members Have Two Weeks To Appeal (defectivebydesign.org) 14
Reader Atticus Rex writes: A high controversial Web standard has received a seal of approval from Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the Web and its chief technical decision-maker. Opponents like the Free Software Foundation and Electronic Frontier Foundation say that the standard, Encrypted Media Extensions, is a step backwards for freedom, privacy, and a host of other rights on the Web.
There's still a two-week window in which members of the W3C can appeal the decision, and the Free Software Foundation is asking people to email and encourage them to do so.
There's still a two-week window in which members of the W3C can appeal the decision, and the Free Software Foundation is asking people to email and encourage them to do so.
two weeks wasted (Score:2)
Re: L0de Radio Hour is on the fucking air (Score:1)
Need a href.
Who died and appointed TBL God? (Score:2)
Why is it just up to Tim Berners-Lee to decide yes or no on this?
Re: (Score:1)
You mean other than the fact that he's the founder and director of the W3C?
Re: (Score:2)
Like IRC
Re: (Score:1)
The last hope will be with browser makers: no standard gets supported if code isn't written
It is
Re: (Score:1)
EME already exists.