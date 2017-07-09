FSF Sees Hopeful Signs Before Sunday's 'Day Against DRM' (defectivebydesign.org) 10
The Free Software Foundation's anti-DRM initiative "Defective By Design" argues that since last year's annual Day Against DRM, "we've seen cracks appearing in the foundation of the DRM status quo." The companies that profit from Digital Restrictions Management are still trying to expand the system of law and technology that weakens our security and curtails our rights, in an effort to prop up their exploitative business models. But since the last International Day Against DRM, the TPP trade agreement -- a key pro-DRM initiative -- crashed and burned. And our allies at the Electronic Frontier Foundation brought major legal and regulatory challenges against DRM in Washington DC... If we play our cards right, this may be the beginning of the end of DRM.
On Sunday, July 9, 2017, we will channel this momentum into the International Day Against DRM. We'll be gathering, protesting, and making -- showing the world that we insist on a future without Digital Restrictions Management. Will you join us? Here's what you can do now:
They're asking supporters to plan a protest, translate their fliers into more languages, voice support in videos and blog posts, or make endorsements. And you can also join the "DRM Elimination crew" mailing list or their Freenode IRC channel #dbd for year-round conversation and collaboration with the anti-DRM movement -- or simply make a donation to show your support.
Re: Propaganda in the summary (Score:2, Insightful)
It is correct though.
They use language that's intentionally deceptive to fool people and lawmakers, and the FSF just fights back.
DRM manages restrictions. So it's fine to call it that.
Whether you believe it's a misnomer or not, DRM usually refers to "digital rights management" instead of "digital restrictions management" like what's in the summary. The summary reads like propaganda and is full of rhetoric. Slashdot used to actually be a news site, hence the former motto of news for nerds, stuff that matters. Now, it's run by terrible editors and spews propaganda. Slashdot loses credibility with nonsense like that. The management and editors are doing a wonderful job of running this site into the ground.
Maybe we should have a 'Day against Slashdot clickbait' and not post to any clickbait headlines (which is running about 90% now)
Whether you believe it's a misnomer or not, DRM usually refers to "digital rights management" instead of "digital restrictions management" like what's in the summary.
I would argue that it is usually meant to stand for "digital rights management" but that it does actually refer to digital restrictions management. Once it gets to the user, DRM does not manage rights; indeed, it interferes with actual rights, like fair use. That is why DRM is best referred to as "digital restrictions management".
Slashdot used to actually be a news site
You must be new here. That's never been true. Slashdot has always been a discussion site, and has never been a news site.
hence the former motto of news for nerds, stuff that matters. Now, it's run by terrible editors and spews propaganda.
You must be new here, it has always been run by terrible editors and it has always spewed propaganda.