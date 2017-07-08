Microsoft Makes 'Visual Studio Code Extension for Arduino' Open Source (betanews.com) 21
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Thursday, Microsoft released yet another open source tool on GitHub -- Visual Studio Code Extension for Arduino. This MIT-licensed code should greatly help developers that are leveraging Arduino hardware for Internet of Things-related projects and more. "Our team at Visual Studio IoT Tooling, researched the development tools developers are using today, interviewed many developers to learn about their pain points developing IoT applications, and found that of all layers of IoT, there are abundant dev tools for cloud, gateway, interactive devices, and industrial devices, but limited availability and capability for micro-controllers and sensors...
"Keeping open source and open platform in mind, we started the work to add an extension on Visual Studio Code, the cross-platform, open sourced advanced code editor, for Arduino application development," says Zhidi Shang, R&D and Product Development, Microsoft.
Microsoft's adds that its tool "is almost fully compatible and consistent with the official Arduino IDE," extending its capabilities with "the most sought-after features, such as IntelliSense, Auto code completion, and on-device debugging for supported boards."
Maybe this would be a good time to ask if anybody has a favorite IDE that they'd like to recommend?
"Keeping open source and open platform in mind, we started the work to add an extension on Visual Studio Code, the cross-platform, open sourced advanced code editor, for Arduino application development," says Zhidi Shang, R&D and Product Development, Microsoft.
Microsoft's adds that its tool "is almost fully compatible and consistent with the official Arduino IDE," extending its capabilities with "the most sought-after features, such as IntelliSense, Auto code completion, and on-device debugging for supported boards."
Maybe this would be a good time to ask if anybody has a favorite IDE that they'd like to recommend?
EEE (Score:1)
Embrace, Extend and Extinguish [wikipedia.org]
Re: EEE (Score:1)
Re: EEE (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The Arduino line of products is open-source, and (I'd bet that) most sold are clones that don't return any money to the originating company.
Arduinos aren't even that good of an example of embedded chips; most toys use smaller items more like the ATTiny85, and most industrial-grade stuff runs bigger+faster ARM chips...
,,, How many tens of millions would MS have to spend to gain control of the multi-million-dollar Arduino empire?
As for what VS Code actually does,,, it's a bit nicer but I'
Re: EEE (Score:1)
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (Score:1)
Always keep in mind when you see "Microsoft" and "Open Source" in the same sentence.
Isn't MS that's doing the "extinguishing" lately (Score:1, Interesting)
Hate on Microsoft if you really must, but they've done far more to improve my Linux experience lately than certain other organizations have.
Microsoft has given us VS Code, which is an excellent text editor and software development environment. It's fast and light. It's extensible. It supports many programming languages. It runs on many of the major platforms. It's a pleasure to use.
They have also given us a fantastic open source
.NET implementation, which lets us reliably use fantastic languages like C# and
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, but it's a losing war to try and point out things in objective reality here. Not a lot of actual professional programmers around these parts.