Silicon Valley's Latest Desperate Housing Idea: On A Landfill (siliconvalley.com) 28
An anonymous reader writes: Silicon Valley real estate developers want to construct a $6.7 billion housing complex over a former landfill with 5.5 million tons of municipal waste from the last 25 years. "The regulators were pretty skeptical at the start, I have to say," one of the firm's partners told a local newspaper. Besides the 1,680 units of housing, there'd also be 700 hotel rooms, plus 5.7 million square feet of office space, and 1.1 million square feet for retail stores. The project "includes elaborate safety systems to block the escape of combustible methane gas and other dangerous vapors, and to prevent groundwater contamination," according to the Bay Area Newsgroup -- including one foot of solid concrete over 30 acres of landfill, with the housing built above the first-floor shops and parking structures "as a way of creating additional distance between residents and any escaped gases in the event of an emergency." In addition, there's alarms and sensors, "as well as another system to monitor, collect and dispose of gases underground."
Though the project has gained key approvals from the city of Santa Clara, it could still take two decades to complete. "Last year, the City of San Jose sued the City of Santa Clara, charging that the imbalance between the project's jobs and housing -- 23,000 jobs and 1,680 housing units -- will increase housing demand in San Jose and tax its overstretched services and infrastructure... but both sides said they hope for an out-of-court resolution."
The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View was built on landfill and fires broke out when concert goers lit up their joints.
In its opening year, a fan attending a Steve Winwood concert flicked a cigarette lighter and ignited methane that had been leaking from a landfill underneath the theatre. Several small fires were reported that season. After those incidents, the city of Mountain View commissioned methane testing studies to define the location of methane vapors emanating from the soil within the amphitheater. These tests were used in developing a design for improved methane monitoring and more efficient methane extraction to assure the amphitheater became safe as an outdoor venue. Ultimately, the lawn was removed, a gas barrier and methane removal equipment were installed, and then the lawn was re-installed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shoreline_Amphitheatre#Built_on_a_landfill [wikipedia.org]
Yes, yes it is MUCH different than what they built on in San Francisco. There are two different meanings of landfill here. In the case of post-1906 San Francisco, the buildings were built on land that was created from what was formerly waterlogged areas. Backfilled with soil and other debris. The biggest risk with this type of "landfill" is liquefaction during an earthquake.
Here they are talking about building o
Start locating businesses in places where employees can have nicer homes and lead better lives.
I guess the area already has enough?
As I scroll around Santa Clara I see lots and lots of single family detached housing and, probably, duplexes. A mobile home court. A BMX track.
How about zoning for some apartment buildings? The citizens will fight tooth and nail against it, but if you want affordable housing, that's what you build.
There's tons of apartment buildings being built. All along Tasman by Cisco are massive apartment/condo complexes, and the old IBM facility off Cottle Rd had a 1000 units recently completed.
Nobody is building new stand alone single family homes. High density, multi-story apt or condo complexes, complete with pools, rec rooms, gyms and shopping on the first floor are the norm. If there's a single family home being built, it's being ruled with an iron fist by HOAs that charge $300/mo for nothing.
