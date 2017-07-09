Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Silicon Valley's Latest Desperate Housing Idea: On A Landfill (siliconvalley.com) 28

Posted by EditorDavid from the down-in-the-dumps dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Silicon Valley real estate developers want to construct a $6.7 billion housing complex over a former landfill with 5.5 million tons of municipal waste from the last 25 years. "The regulators were pretty skeptical at the start, I have to say," one of the firm's partners told a local newspaper. Besides the 1,680 units of housing, there'd also be 700 hotel rooms, plus 5.7 million square feet of office space, and 1.1 million square feet for retail stores. The project "includes elaborate safety systems to block the escape of combustible methane gas and other dangerous vapors, and to prevent groundwater contamination," according to the Bay Area Newsgroup -- including one foot of solid concrete over 30 acres of landfill, with the housing built above the first-floor shops and parking structures "as a way of creating additional distance between residents and any escaped gases in the event of an emergency." In addition, there's alarms and sensors, "as well as another system to monitor, collect and dispose of gases underground."

Though the project has gained key approvals from the city of Santa Clara, it could still take two decades to complete. "Last year, the City of San Jose sued the City of Santa Clara, charging that the imbalance between the project's jobs and housing -- 23,000 jobs and 1,680 housing units -- will increase housing demand in San Jose and tax its overstretched services and infrastructure... but both sides said they hope for an out-of-court resolution."

Silicon Valley's Latest Desperate Housing Idea: On A Landfill

  • Good (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm glad the idiots that live in Silicon Valley and spew garbage will now be living on it too

    • What garage are they spewing?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      It's no different than San Francisco building on top of landfill from the 1906 earthquake.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's no different than San Francisco building on top of landfill from the 1906 earthquake.

        Yes, yes it is MUCH different than what they built on in San Francisco. There are two different meanings of landfill here. In the case of post-1906 San Francisco, the buildings were built on land that was created from what was formerly waterlogged areas. Backfilled with soil and other debris. The biggest risk with this type of "landfill" is liquefaction during an earthquake.

        Here they are talking about building o

  • Start locating businesses in places where employees can have nicer homes and lead better lives.

    • It used to be that landfills were turned into golf courses.

      I guess the area already has enough?
    • That might work in the short term but you eventually end up with the global equivalent of sprawl where the entire planet is covered in tract housing and office parks and asphalt. It's not sustainable. We should be looking for long-term sustainable solutions now, before it gets to be a serious problem. At some point humans will need to shed all these materialistic desires and evolve to the next level, whatever that may be. We can't just keep making things that only exist to sell so humans can acquire other t
  • I know of several housing developments that were built there over former landfills
    • Were they in earthquake zones? Landfill tends to liquefy even more than regular soil, and when it's mixed with garbage and methane .... well .... shake and bake, baby. One more reason not to live in Silly Valley.

  • Apartment? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Sunday July 09, 2017 @10:14AM (#54773191)

    As I scroll around Santa Clara I see lots and lots of single family detached housing and, probably, duplexes. A mobile home court. A BMX track.

    How about zoning for some apartment buildings? The citizens will fight tooth and nail against it, but if you want affordable housing, that's what you build.

    • There's tons of apartment buildings being built. All along Tasman by Cisco are massive apartment/condo complexes, and the old IBM facility off Cottle Rd had a 1000 units recently completed.

      Nobody is building new stand alone single family homes. High density, multi-story apt or condo complexes, complete with pools, rec rooms, gyms and shopping on the first floor are the norm. If there's a single family home being built, it's being ruled with an iron fist by HOAs that charge $300/mo for nothing.

  • Many houses in the valley are built on 6" slabs. The replacement building for the McDonald's near my home has a one-foot concrete foundation with reinforced steel, conduits and drains. When they built the fire lanes for San Jose State University in the 1990's, the foundations were three-feet deep to handle the weight of multiple fire trucks.
  • they're remaking every other movie.

