Group Files FCC Motion To Delay Net Neutrality Proceedings (thehill.com) 12
"A public interest group wants the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on its proposal to kill net neutrality regulations," according to The Hill. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) filed a motion on Friday to delay the FCC's proceeding to undo its net neutrality rules, pending the release of documents the group has requested from the agency. The NHMC says it filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for consumer complaints about the open internet since the net neutrality rules went into place in 2015. Carmen Scurato, the group's director of legal affairs, said that the requested documents will affect the public's view of the rules... "Millions of consumers have voiced their concerns about eliminating net neutrality protections and the agency should release all complaints that members of the public have submitted showing how the Open Internet Order has served as a tool in protecting our consumer rights."
"The FCC has confirmed that there is an overwhelming amount of responsive documents, therefore the disclosure of this information must be paired with sufficient time for members of the public to review and contribute meaningful input..." the group said in a statement. "To date, the FCC has only released a small fraction of the documents requested. This is a clear indication that the FCC must delay its Net Neutrality proceeding until all documents requested by NHMC are released. The FCC must then provide NHMC and members of the public adequate time to review and comment on this information before moving forward with its Net Neutrality proceeding."
An FCC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Motion (Score:2)
...Denied!
In first post.
Strat
The big question (Score:4, Informative)
is the # of dollars the politicians received from Verizon/Comcast lobbyists greater that the number of comments against Net Neutrality ?
That is all that seems to matter these days.
FCC pushing it through (Score:1)
Clearly, they're trying to get this through for the ISPs and doing as little as possible to meet the letter of the law in attempt to keep it under the radar.
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly, they're trying to get this through for the ISPs and doing as little as possible to meet the letter of the law in attempt to keep it under the radar.
So, you want the interwebs all wrapped up in Title-II so the internet and all your devices will be mandated by law to be CALEA-compliant and accessible to law enforcement (ie no strong encryption allowed and backdoors baked-in)?
Be very careful what you wish for.
You just may get it.
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
As far as devices, they aren't covered, which is why law enforcement has such trouble with the iPhone.