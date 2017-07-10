Microsoft To Offer Local Version of Azure Cloud Service (reuters.com) 29
Microsoft on Monday unveiled a new service that allows customers to use its cloud technology on their own servers, part of the company's efforts to refocus its product line to compete more effectively with rivals Amazon and Google. From a report: "One of the key differentiations we have with Azure versus our two biggest competitors in the cloud platform space is our ability to support true hybrid solutions," Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, told Reuters. Microsoft is hoping to carve a niche among customers who cannot or do not want to have to move all their computing operations to the massive shared data centers that are collectively known as the cloud. Azure Stack could serve companies in highly regulated industries or in parts of the world where using the cloud is not yet feasible, Althoff said.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Hmm..I dunno what rock you live under, but most any server room I've worked in for the past few decades, is about 99% Linux...with only the token windows server in the mix here and there.
That was mostly Federal systems....
Invasive (Score:2)
I can haz my own cloud (Score:2)
I shall keep it in a jar and call it betty
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure it should be called MicroBur$t.
Local cloud (Score:4, Funny)
Also known as a regular server.
Re: (Score:2)
On-demand scalability of local resources. You have 100x servers running a collection of VMs that can scale up and down across these servers as demands change for each application. One particular module starts to get hit hard, that app can spawn more instances across your local cluster, and possibly also downscale lesser used apps to give it more resources.
This is essentially what Docker or VMWare is, but for the Microsoft world.
Re: (Score:2)
My local cloud: (Score:2)
Click "share".
Re: (Score:2)
I accidentally clicked "share" on my Android and got NO feedback about what just happened. As far as I know, there's now a public Google site with all my phone shit on it.
Google has already been "leaky" with anything I did on or near Google. My call-answer avatar is a gargoyle that I once used as an icon but never approved as an avatar. Not a good look for job hunting. When I explain it, they say, "We'll, we only hire people who can figure out Google Sharing." I guess I des
Just like my Netgear NAS... (Score:3)
Makes Sense, Really (Score:4, Interesting)
Azure offers a lot of features that are not available in Windows clustering. It can appeal to enterprises that want highly available services without dependency on internet or hosted storage.
On Microsoft's side, this product is just repackaging and selling code that is 99% the same as what they run internally, so it has a lot of potential and relatively little cost.
Between this and VMware supporting Linux containers natively, mid-tier and smaller enterprises are getting a lot of new options thrown at them.
There is no cloud. (Score:2)
Vuja De (Score:2)
1981: "It's a PC, it's like a mainframe on your desktop."
1995: "It's an Application Server, it's like a PC on a mainframe."
2011: "Cloud: it's like an Application Server on a mainframe."
2017: "Local Cloud: it's like a mainframe on your Application Server."
2025: "It's a Metatizer, it's like an X on a Y, where YOU define what an X and Y is. Good luck figuring it out; we can't. Oh, and thanks for the check!"
Re: (Score:1)
It's "check" here across the pond. E-check?, Cloud-check?, MS-Check? Oh sh8t!