Microsoft To Offer Local Version of Azure Cloud Service

Microsoft on Monday unveiled a new service that allows customers to use its cloud technology on their own servers, part of the company's efforts to refocus its product line to compete more effectively with rivals Amazon and Google. From a report: "One of the key differentiations we have with Azure versus our two biggest competitors in the cloud platform space is our ability to support true hybrid solutions," Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president of worldwide commercial business, told Reuters. Microsoft is hoping to carve a niche among customers who cannot or do not want to have to move all their computing operations to the massive shared data centers that are collectively known as the cloud. Azure Stack could serve companies in highly regulated industries or in parts of the world where using the cloud is not yet feasible, Althoff said.

  • Brings a whole new meaning to "Invasion of privacy"!

  • I shall keep it in a jar and call it betty

  • Local cloud (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, 2017 @02:11PM (#54780037)

    Also known as a regular server.

  • Right click folder.
    Click "share".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Right click folder. Click "share".

      I accidentally clicked "share" on my Android and got NO feedback about what just happened. As far as I know, there's now a public Google site with all my phone shit on it.

      Google has already been "leaky" with anything I did on or near Google. My call-answer avatar is a gargoyle that I once used as an icon but never approved as an avatar. Not a good look for job hunting. When I explain it, they say, "We'll, we only hire people who can figure out Google Sharing." I guess I des

  • Just like my Netgear NAS... (Score:3)

    by spywhere ( 824072 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @02:23PM (#54780131)
    ...except it will weigh forty pounds, require a 220V 3-phase feed, and cost $4900 per year.

  • Makes Sense, Really (Score:4, Interesting)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @02:26PM (#54780163)

    Azure offers a lot of features that are not available in Windows clustering. It can appeal to enterprises that want highly available services without dependency on internet or hosted storage.

    On Microsoft's side, this product is just repackaging and selling code that is 99% the same as what they run internally, so it has a lot of potential and relatively little cost.

    Between this and VMware supporting Linux containers natively, mid-tier and smaller enterprises are getting a lot of new options thrown at them.

  • There is just other people's computers. What this does is make it easier to move your data between your computers and the other people's computers. Seems like a good move by Microsoft.

  • 1981: "It's a PC, it's like a mainframe on your desktop."

    1995: "It's an Application Server, it's like a PC on a mainframe."

    2011: "Cloud: it's like an Application Server on a mainframe."

    2017: "Local Cloud: it's like a mainframe on your Application Server."

    2025: "It's a Metatizer, it's like an X on a Y, where YOU define what an X and Y is. Good luck figuring it out; we can't. Oh, and thanks for the check!"

