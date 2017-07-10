At Least $1.48 Billion in VC Funding Has Gone Up in Smoke This Year as the List of Dead Startups Grows (businessinsider.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a report: We're halfway through 2017 and already a group of startups that together raised $1.48 billion have shut down. Some of these startups are: Beepi, the website that brought together car buyers and used-car sellers, shuttered in February. Quixey, a mobile search engine that was able to crawl apps, laid off most of its staff at the end of February. Yik Yak -- the anonymous social media app that was at the center of several college harassment scandals -- announced its closure on April 28, after struggling to keep users on its platform. Maple, a New York City-based food delivery service, closed down on May 8. Sprig, a San Francisco-centric service that delivered high-quality meals on demand, made its last delivery on May 26. Hello was the company behind the Sense sleep tracking sensor, which was designed to sit in users' rooms, rather than on their wrists. It closed in June after failing to find a buyer. Jawbone was a pioneer in wearable devices, with a focus on fitness trackers and portable speakers, but it struggled to pay its vendors.
The hookers and illegal drug companies need to make a living too!
Just call it the Rich paying their fair share.
Is it just me, or does investing in a startup seem more like gambling?
It's not just you. That's exactly what it is. It's just a little more complex and time consuming that going to a casino.
But with much better odds of winning.
The stock market is just a casino for the rich.
Normal gambling is a zero-sum game.
There is a set pool of money between the players and the house, and that money is redistributed within that group---generally in the house's favor.
Investment is a non-zero sum game, but it is very risky. Between this and the real-world consequences, it is quite different in spite of a superficial similarity.
That said, only risk-takers would find either gambling or VC investment appealing.
Only you need 1,000,000 units to invest in any one of those 10 different start ups. 10,000,000 to invest in all 10 of them.
The casino will let you lose your money in pieces as small as 1/20 of a unit at a time.
numbers work out to 5/10 you will lose your money, 2-4/10 you will break even or make a small profit when they go public or get sold and the last one you will make all your profits on when it IPO's and becomes the next MS, Google, or facebook or SalesForce
Is it just me, or is investing in a new used anything sale site, social media app, or anything tracker particularly risky? Seriously, anyone who hands over money to someone who says "I've got this great idea for a web site that'll kill Facebook", or (in this day and age) says "people are going to pay me money to put a device in their room that watches them sleep" deserves to flush that money down the toilet.
The genius of the startups certainly isn't in their ideas. Its in finding VC funders who have that
That's not a lot of money (Score:3)
America is broke! We can't afford this anymore!
They're taking our jobs! We have to build a wall!
Quick! Swing by home depot, pick up some illegals, and put them to work!
Not only that, but how has the number varied compared to other years? It might really sound like a drop in the bucket if a typical year was say 10 billion, or might sound like a lot more if a typical year was only a million. A lot more context is needed...
For each one that flops there's a million Facebooks. Or is it the other way round?
But hey, what do I know, I'm just playing with pother people's money.
In order to have a business which ONE item of the following do you need?
I learned the correct answer over 30 years ago and to this day I see endless startups and investors still get it wrong. People who should know better. So it doesn't surprise me much that $1.5B goes up in smoke.
d: Customer. It isn't sufficient by itself, but you _need_ a customer. The others you can 'find another way', but someone _has_ to pay you. With only a customer, plan on rough seas. You want a plan, but you can find that on the way.
If they're not paying, they aren't the customer...see Google.
A shit business plan is worse than useless.
It's a trick question. No single one is sufficient. But customer is the only one that's absolutely required.
The answer should be D - customer. Without a customer you don't actually have a business yet.
it's d dumbass
Everyone in Silicon Valley knows the real answer:
f) Someone stupid enough to believe your bullshit and lucky enough to have money.
a: Smoke
b: Established business relationships
c: Acquired market expertise
d: Developed technology
e: Amazingly comfortable office chairs
There's a reason why the VC community is build to lather, rinse, repeat. What motivates you to get one of these right, but not the other?
Some startup venture
You could have all of those things and still fail.
Google and Microsoft both came from behind and buried numerous competitors in their primary markets. These companies all had tech, customers, and mindshare.
Sometimes it takes a long time to go from a proof of concept to an actual, deliverable product. This is where most VCs come in---they provide the money to build the consumer-ready product. This is the scenario we're looking at.
In that case, you don't even really have the technology yet, and you could stum
I like that you didn't tell us the answer, and to me it's obviously D. Customer.
Here's my logic. Let's say you have a business plan. Great. You've got a plan to sell sand to Bedouin. It's not going anywhere.
Now let's say all you've got is B, an innovative new product or service. This one is tempting. You'd think the world would beat a path to your door... except when it doesn't. This happens more than some of us would like to admit.
OK, C. Capital. Surely that makes a business, right? Wrong. Any
The Basic Plan (Score:2)
1. Start Up
2. Cash In
3. Sell Out
4. Bro Down
The correct answer is that it's a trick question. You need A, C & D at least.
Although, if I had to pick only one, it's C. With enough capital, you can afford to buy the rest.
More at 11 PM.
While it's true that given enough time all businesses fail, we're talking about startups here, not speculating about the heat death of the universe.
Actually, about 80% of new businesses survive their first year; 69%, their second year; 61%, their third year. After 5 years it's down to just under 50%, and after 20 years it's around 20%. Of course, that's ALL new businesses, not just the Silicon Valley unicorn-hunter variety. More info here. [bls.gov]
1.48 billion is chicken feed (Score:2)
It is like a 9$ an hour worker spending 1.5$ on a lottery ticket. Or a poor household with just 90K in net assets spending 1.5 $ on a bottle of shampoo.
There's a recession on the horizon and the whisperings of whatever bubble is popping are coming out. The narrative recently has been a start-up bubble; I haven't quantified it. All I know is we're consistently entering recession, at peak recession, or recovering from recession for years and years; and then we settle, coast for two years, and enter a new recession. It's about time for the next one, so I guess I'm not the only one who noticed; folks want to be able to tell you they saw it coming.
Regulations (Score:3)
Useless Ideas and Nonexistent Innovations (Score:2)
A lot of start ups try to repackage something mundane into something sexy (ex Juiceroo). It doesn't work. It's hard, but when I find a startup with some patents, I take notice.
Actual innovation is hard which is why there's so much BS out there.
Most people know that most businesses fail. There are numerous reasons why this can happen but that's not being discussed, what is being discussed is that "shit doesn't work out for everyone" which is kind of a "well duh" type statement.
No it hasn't (Score:2)
Money is like energy. Unless there is some huge devaluation event or you actually burn physical notes this money has not gone up in smoke.
What has really happened is that this $1.48 billion has instead ended up in the hands of people other than the VCs or the companies they were funding.
In the words some other group of people is now collectively $1.48 billion richer.
Money is like energy. Unless there is some huge devaluation event or you actually burn physical notes this money has not gone up in smoke.
Arguably burning physical notes evenly distributes the value to all other holders of the same currency, even. Further strengthening your point: it's very hard to destroy money.
Beepi, Quixey, Yik Yak, Maple, Sprig... (Score:3)
People are too embarrassed to buy from companies with names like that.
Definition of 'startup' (Score:3)
FuckedCompany 2.0 (Score:2)
Someone needs to resurrect Fucked Company [wikipedia.org]. We're missing a prime opportunity for comedy.
Twitter smoke... (Score:2)
why did these well-known startups fail? (Score:2)
beepi: never heard of it
... ... ...
quixey: never heard of it
yik yak: never heard of it