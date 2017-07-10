Tesla Sales in Hong Kong Dry Up After Gov't Drops Tax Break (axios.com) 52
Tesla couldn't sell a single car in Hong Kong in April after the government dropped a tax break for electric cars on April 1, the Wall St Journal reports citing government data. From the report: "as a result of the new policy, the cost of a basic Tesla Model S four-door car in Hong Konghas effectively risen to around $130,000 from less than $75,000." There were 2,939 Tesla's registered in Hong Kong as of April. Further reading: Nobody in Hong Kong wants a Tesla anymore.
Everyone who wanted one in the short term snapped them up right before the tax went into effect.
Exactly what the article says - there were five times as many registrations in March (the month before the rule went into effect) as in February. Hardly surprising that, when they did a half year worth of business in a month, they now see a decline.
For some other manufacturers, a decline to zero might be more concerning. I expect in the current Tesla market with only luxury vehicles, the vast majority of customers don't need to wait one more paycheck to afford the purchase.
Another interesting factoid from the article. Hong Kong had 3,000 new electric car registrations in 2016. Tesla sold circa 3,500 cars in the first three months of 2017.
The headline that nobody in Hong Kong wants a Tesla anymore might be hard to justify when we look at the data.
But most of these super rich are foreigner and mainlander. The normal Hong Konger gets nothing. There's no shortage of ordinary Hong Kong families as well. These families are finding it harder and harder to provide for their family with high costs of housing and living. I am one of the average income residents. Now I have to look for somewhere else to live and raise my family because it is impossible to buy home in HK. Add to that an unstable political future and sadly Hong Kong really have no future, just
Nice attempt at spin, but it still shows that signiificantly less people will buy one without subsidies.
Everyone who wanted one in the short term snapped them up right before the tax went into effect.
There's definitely that going on, but not only was there a big fat goose egg for registrations in April, there were only 5 in May: http://www.investopedia.com/ne... [investopedia.com] Anyway you look at it, that's a huge drop off in demand because a government subsidy was taken away.
"Big place"... sure, kid.
Hong Kong: 2755 square kilometers (1,064 square miles) [wikipedia.org]
Québec: 1542056 square kilometers (595,391 square miles) [wikipedia.org]
Keep in mind that Québec is only the second biggest province/territory of Canada, which itself is the second biggest country on the planet after Russia.
Sarcasm [wikipedia.org] is "a sharp, bitter, or cutting expression or remark; a bitter gibe or taunt". Sarcasm may employ ambivalence, although sarcasm is not necessarily ironic. "The distinctive quality of sarcasm is present in the spoken word and manifested chiefly by vocal inflection." The sarcastic content of a statement will be dependent upon the context in which it appears.
It is range anxiety! (Score:5, Funny)
Hong Kong seems to be roughly 25 x 40 miles. The contiguous USA is roughly 2800 x 1600 miles.
WTF are you talking about. Is this a weird way to attempt to explain that Hong Kong is now part of China instead of still separate?
So now them there fancy new technology thingums = the left?
Re: (Score:3)
It costs so much because of the unreasonable import fee of 50% being placed on these items. It is forcing Tesla to build a plant in mainland China if they want to sell cars there.
If only our own government could institute a similar policy on chinese products to protect american industries...
When I buy things on eBay, I always pick Hong Kong sellers if I can, even if it means paying a bit more. I get my items much faster, sometimes a week or two earlier than ordering from China.
Hong Kong, being such a small city with the amount of road traffic, justifies such levy on cars, regardless of origin.
...protect american industries...
From what? Its own greed, and avarice? Americans created the problem. Americans shipped American industry jobs overseas. Lets see what Americans do now.
To me this is related tightly to why Elon Musk has publicly broken up with Trump over "climate" [slashdot.org]. If, as Trump thinks, climate is not really a big concern and the government will stop paying scientists to say, that it is, Tesla becomes just another car — and an expensive one at that...
Did the WSJ really publish a story based on just a single month of data showing a fall in sales?? That is ridiculous.
From the article
"There were 2,939 first-time Tesla registrations in March just before the new tax rules kicked in, around five times that of the number in February."
everybody remotely considering buying one, just bought them before the price went up. Check back in six months to a year to see what the real effect is.
When the hell did people start writing things in the "To Y from X"?
It makes more sense to write "From X to Y".