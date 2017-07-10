Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Tesla Sales in Hong Kong Dry Up After Gov't Drops Tax Break (axios.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the introducing-the-gov't dept.
Tesla couldn't sell a single car in Hong Kong in April after the government dropped a tax break for electric cars on April 1, the Wall St Journal reports citing government data. From the report: "as a result of the new policy, the cost of a basic Tesla Model S four-door car in Hong Konghas effectively risen to around $130,000 from less than $75,000." There were 2,939 Tesla's registered in Hong Kong as of April. Further reading: Nobody in Hong Kong wants a Tesla anymore.

  • Or (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, 2017 @04:43PM (#54781011)

    Everyone who wanted one in the short term snapped them up right before the tax went into effect.

    • Re:Or (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Albanach ( 527650 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @05:03PM (#54781163) Homepage

      Exactly what the article says - there were five times as many registrations in March (the month before the rule went into effect) as in February. Hardly surprising that, when they did a half year worth of business in a month, they now see a decline.

      For some other manufacturers, a decline to zero might be more concerning. I expect in the current Tesla market with only luxury vehicles, the vast majority of customers don't need to wait one more paycheck to afford the purchase.

    • Another interesting factoid from the article. Hong Kong had 3,000 new electric car registrations in 2016. Tesla sold circa 3,500 cars in the first three months of 2017.

      The headline that nobody in Hong Kong wants a Tesla anymore might be hard to justify when we look at the data.

    • It still shows that demand is pretty weak for them. The problem with Hong Kong, and any of these super densely populated area is nobody has their own garage and home charging. It's up to the complex to provide them. Presumably most owners who would have a car have a designated space so putting them in is likely problematic without rethinking the parking layout, not to mention expensive.

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Nice attempt at spin, but it still shows that signiificantly less people will buy one without subsidies.

    • Everyone who wanted one in the short term snapped them up right before the tax went into effect.

      There's definitely that going on, but not only was there a big fat goose egg for registrations in April, there were only 5 in May: http://www.investopedia.com/ne... [investopedia.com] Anyway you look at it, that's a huge drop off in demand because a government subsidy was taken away.

  • It is range anxiety! (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @04:48PM (#54781043) Journal
    Most Hong Kong residents would not buy a car unless it can go completely across the entire country at least five times in one full charge or full tank of gas. No way Tesla could do it. Tesla might sell in a small place like USA but on a large country like Hong Kong, no way it would sell.

    • Hong Kong seems to be roughly 25 x 40 miles. The contiguous USA is roughly 2800 x 1600 miles.

      WTF are you talking about. Is this a weird way to attempt to explain that Hong Kong is now part of China instead of still separate?

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      oh man, I almost got taken in by this one and if so I'd be assigned the Whoosh Co. I'm thinking why would anyone buy a car of any sort in a congested place like HK. Even the airport is squeezed, there's many videos that landing a typical airliner is action and adventure (means need plenty of barf bags).
  • Fully electric cars with tolerable range (my made up bs threshold: 200+ mi) don't seem to be cheap enough to compete on their own merits yet... will probably be a few more years, but it's coming.

  • Ouch (Score:2)

    by tbq ( 874261 )
    The base price for a Model S in the US is $69,500 before any local or federal incentives. At nearly twice that price now I can see why people in Hong Kong might be less interested than before. Would be be cheaper to buy one in the US and ship it to Hong Kong, or would the import duties kill any savings?

  • To me this is related tightly to why Elon Musk has publicly broken up with Trump over "climate" [slashdot.org]. If, as Trump thinks, climate is not really a big concern and the government will stop paying scientists to say, that it is, Tesla becomes just another car — and an expensive one at that...

  • One month of data only!! (Score:3)

    by shilly ( 142940 ) on Monday July 10, 2017 @04:58PM (#54781125)

    Did the WSJ really publish a story based on just a single month of data showing a fall in sales?? That is ridiculous.

  • Cars just sold before the price went up (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From the article
    "There were 2,939 first-time Tesla registrations in March just before the new tax rules kicked in, around five times that of the number in February."
    everybody remotely considering buying one, just bought them before the price went up. Check back in six months to a year to see what the real effect is.

  • When the hell did people start writing things in the "To Y from X"?
    It makes more sense to write "From X to Y".

