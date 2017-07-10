Only 100 Companies Are Responsible For 71 Percent of Global Emissions, Says Study (theguardian.com) 54
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Just 100 companies have been the source of more than 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions since 1988, according to a new report. The Carbon Majors Report (pdf) "pinpoints how a relatively small set of fossil fuel producers may hold the key to systemic change on carbon emissions," says Pedro Faria, technical director at environmental non-profit CDP, which published the report in collaboration with the Climate Accountability Institute. The report found that more than half of global industrial emissions since 1988 -- the year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established -- can be traced to just 25 corporate and state-owned entities. The scale of historical emissions associated with these fossil fuel producers is large enough to have contributed significantly to climate change, according to the report. ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron are identified as among the highest emitting investor-owned companies since 1988. If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century. This is likely to have catastrophic consequences including substantial species extinction and global food scarcity risks.
The other 29% are from (Score:2, Funny)
one single apartment in Silicon Valley.
snowflake three-letter agendas (Score:2)
I don't think this means they're polluters (Score:2)
They're oil companies (Score:2, Insightful)
"small set of fossil fuel producers..."
Yeh, we know, we dig up hydro-carbons and turn it into CO2. How the f*ck does that help to list the oil coal and gas companies?
If any of them stopped tomorrow, another company would fill the demand, the names would be different but it would make no change.
The DEMAND for those hydrocarbons is the problem here.
I just priced solar+storage for my house, why the f*ck am I paying for electricity? I never priced it until I read Slashdot the other day and decided to check the
Re: (Score:3)
"Revealed – the capitalist network that runs the world" (19 October 2011)
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
".. revealed a core of 1318 companies with interlocking ownerships"
"..found much of it tracked back to a “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies – all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity – that controlled 40 per cent of the total wealth in the network."
Domestic brands in shops that show freedom o
Re: (Score:2)
if you live in a forested area solar is a no go.
Sure you can do solar energy. You just cut down the trees and salt the soil with herbicides. Plenty of solar energy that way.
I'm not serious about cutting down the trees but solar does have an energy density problem, even in the tropics.
I encourage people to watch this video: https://www.ted.com/talks/davi... [ted.com]
Dr. MacKay does some math on renewable energy and the numbers are interesting. One interesting comparison is the means of measuring consumption and production of energy, both can be measured as a den
Re: (Score:2)
"Solar power produces about 5 W/m^2, which means a nation would have to cover 20% of their land in solar PV panels to achieve a standard of living like the UK."
Hmm, now if only houses had a large surface area above them where you could fit solar panels. Then we wouldn't have to cover 20% of our land in solar PV panels, we could just use the land that is already covered in houses.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you really think the combined areas of all the rooftops in the USA would add up to the area of Alaska?
A quick Google search tells me that the area of all the structures in the USA, rooftops, parking lots, roads, and highways, would add up to an area equivalent to Ohio.
Nice try, but you are off by at least an order of magnitude.
With concentrated solar it'd have to cover an area equal to that of Texas.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's more likely that almost everything is owned by 100 companies.
Close, but not quite. I think the truth is that these companies produce most of the raw materials we use. Propylene, ethylene, and phenol are fossil fuel products. These are used to make most plastics, and BPA. BPA is used to make polycarbonate and epoxy. Epoxy is used to make carbon fiber and other composites.
Formaldehyde is used in some industrial wood glues, like those used to create plywood and MDF. Since it's a commodity (and a dangerous one), there are probably very few companies producing formaldehyd
Terrible misnomer (Score:5, Insightful)
They use "linked to" in the very broadest sense. There are less than a hundred major fossil fuel producers in the world, so of course it's "linked" to them. It's not like they are burning it though. It's not like we can just change 100 companies and remove more than half the greenhouse emissions. That's like saying because 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are produced by 20 countries that it means 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are linked to only 20 people (the current heads of state for those countries).
Re: Terrible misnomer (Score:2)
Half a trillion annually would perhaps replace vehicles in a tenth of a large city per year. Maybe. But it wouldn't even begin to cover switching infrastructure costs over. You are in a fantasy land as to how quickly it's possible to switch away from oil/gas, and BTW just what major material do you think is involved in making the bodies of all those electric cars...
wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
This is a bullshit report with bullshit ideas and bullshit conclusion.
A company that provides you with fuel for your car does not actually produce the emissions, your car produces the emissions, you are the one driving it. You are the one eating the food that is produced due to oil companies supplying energy and chemicals, you are the one living in a building heated and lit by whatever energy source that allows you to survive.
Etc.etc.etc.
To say that some companies that allow you to live on this planet by providing you with everything you need to live are producing the waste that is actually the result of you existing and consuming all this stuff is propaganda and nothing more. It is aimed at stealing profits from companies that are actually largely responsible for you being alive in the first place.
Re: (Score:1)
--GBS
Re: (Score:2)
How to fix that?
Have an app that connects workers to some self driving pod that then collects random workers on the way to work every day?
A self driving community van filled with random strangers that finds the best way to each destination on time.
Suggest all workers get rail or bus transport early each morning?
Tax all other cars off the road? S
Re: (Score:3)
Likewise, don't blame me when I press statist infants through a fine mesh screen to create a useful industrial slurry--blame my customers.
nothing will ever change... (Score:1)
.. until people realize they are the problem, not the companies.
It's the consumerism, the mentality, that is the problem.
But in a debt based economy, industries cannot function without consumerism, so pick. You have to give up on a lot of stuff if you want to solve this problem, not the companies. They will crumble, as a consequence of you consuming only bare minimum.
But go on, downvote this and buy a hybrid car, and bitch about how evil Exxon, politicians, and everybody else is
.. and how you one of the fe
Australian Government (Score:2)
We're still responsible (Score:2)
The companies' managers and shareholders are responsible for their behavior, but we, the people who buy their stuff and elect the officials who could legislate some of their behavior, are still responsible for our behavior.
problem is, that the report is based on BS (Score:2)
What is needed are satellites to monitor the globe and record CO2 flow IN and OUT of a region. That will actually allow a better check on things.
Re: (Score:1)
The satellites say that 70% of the emissions are coming from one large building in Siberia, and the rest is spread evenly across the continental US as a result of fertilization.
Also, look at the first 4 companies (Score:2)
Meaningless gibberish (Score:2)
Don't count Corporate Entities, Count Products (Score:2)
Corporate entities counting is disingenuous. Pollution is not just produced, it is the byproduct of some job. Presumably there 100 companies produce over 70% of the work we use. They supply the gas we use to get to work, raise the cattle we eat, or produce our electricity. Who cares how they want to group themselves, that is the realm of accountants and lawyers.
For another 400 years, and then... (Score:2)
If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century.
Even if their modelling was dead-on correct:
By at least one model that would last for about 400 years. Then we run out of fossil carbon. Then we crash, not just back down to the reasonably stable temperatures of most of the time from the taming of fire to the start of the industrial revol
After the next round of mergers and acquisitions (Score:2)
That number will be up from 71% to over 80% emitted by the top 100.
The number of corporate entities doing the emission is irrelevant, the total emission is what matters. So, if you suddenly killed Exxon/Mobil tomorrow, their emissions would just be transferred over to whatever company picks up their business, almost seamlessly.
What's needed is for the economic framework to reward lower carbon emissions.
Supposedly in 3 years renewables cheaper (Score:2, Insightful)
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
So who cares ? Either you believe the B.S. and the problem is already solved
or you don't and in that case you never believed there was a problem to begin with.
Personally if the greens want to declare victory and let the world get on with life absent them, they can have their parade.
Re: (Score:2)
Science is in a no-win situation here. If we solve the problem and reduce emissions and no additional warming or catastrophic consequences occur, people like you will say the science was flawed and will be less likely to heed warnings in the future. If we continue along our present course, catastrophic consequences will almost certainly occur. If the latter happens at least us "greens" will be able to point to those consequences and say, "you should have listened", but you'll probably just tell us it's a natural cycle.
No the science says we are past the point of doing anything to change it.
https://www.sciencealert.com/s... [sciencealert.com]
https://www.sciencealert.com/s... [sciencealert.com]
I love settled science
So what you are arguing for is making people more miserable than they supposedly will be any way.
Re: (Score:2)
second link should have been scientific american
https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com]
Yes but... (Score:2)
So long as it is only poor people who become extinct thats OK, again thats ok because who wants to be poor.
So, no problems, lets drill some more oil
So... (Score:2)
...either the city council are made to look foolish when it's found unconstitutional after many piles of city money are spent fighting in court.
Or, failing that, the "rich" move like 2 miles thataway into another city.
And what will the result be?
Loss of property tax income to the city of Seattle, as fewer high-rollers will want to live there, depressing prices of the highest-value properties.
I think it would be hilarious if the city had to cut funding for the indigent because of this.
Defund government (Score:2)
So, how much of the CO2 output can be traced to government activity? You think that all those bureaucrats turn down the thermostat and wear a sweater like Jimmy Carter did? Sure they do, in the middle of summer.
I hear so many suggest that we "just" enact a tax on fossil fuels. Then we "just" have the government subsidize windmills and electric cars. The government does not "just" do anything. The government is built of many people, all with their own intentions. Some of them not so nice.
We might get o
Re: (Score:2)
If governments can just print money to fund these subsidies then why do these senators keep pleading with me for my money? I shouldn't have to give them ANY money, right?
ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron.... (Score:2)
Newsflash Murrica... When the rest of the world dissagrees you probably have it wrong.