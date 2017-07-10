Seattle City Council Unanimously Approves Income Tax For the Rich (geekwire.com) 78
reifman writes: Amazon, tech employees and those making $250,000 or more annually in Seattle will now pay a 2.25 percent income tax. "The Seattle City Council estimates that the tax would bring in an additional $140 million each year," reports GeekWire. "The revenue would go toward the city's housing affordability agenda and carbon reduction goals and supplant federal funds if they are cut. The revenue is also intended to alleviate the burden of Washington's property and sales taxes, which are often called the most regressive in the country." Anyone who's seen Amazon's impacts on Seattle and its low and middle income residents will appreciate how this tax will help the homeless, lower income and improve the environment. Not everyone is thrilled with the recently approved legislation. Jason Mercier, who directs the center for government reform with the Washington Police Center, said: "[The council is] going to unanimously adopt an illegal income tax that has no hope of taking effect and will waste taxpayer resources on litigation the city is sure to lose." The measure is expected to be challenged in court, as Washington's constitution states "a county, city, or city-county shall not levy a tax on net income." According to The Washington Post, Mercier said there is decade of case law saying that a graduated income tax is unconstitutional because income is property and under the constitution, property tax has to be taxed uniformly and no more than 1 percent.
$250K will get you a cup of joe in Seattle.
Yeah, that was my first thought, when did $250K a year define you as rich?
Sure in many parts of the US, that is a lot of money and you can live comfortably...but not excessive.
But in other parts, that is NOT a high salary....especially in the larger metropolitan areas on the east and west coast.
I don't think you should have to supplement people to live in a city...either you can afford to live there, or you can't...the US is plenty large enough, with cities an
Why good? Are you saying he didn't earn that money?
Yeah, that was my first thought, when did $250K a year define you as rich?
In *every* part of the US, that will define you as rich. If you can afford a $50,000 car, you are rich. If you can afford a 2000+ sqft home, you are rich. If you can afford to buy a decaf latte grande every day, you are rich. *Most* americans live paycheck to paycheck and are vastly in debt. Slashdotters are not typical people. Moreover, most slashdotters don't even know anyone who isn't rich. They will live in a rich neighborhood, and work with rich people, and buy everything online, or from stores staffed
$200K would put you in the top 13% of households in Seattle. Not sure where 250 would be.
http://www.city-data.com/incom... [city-data.com]
Income is "property"? I thought it was the state next door that had legal cannabis.
Sounds like there's a whole slew of existing laws that counter this new one, but equating a cash flow with static assets makes the "corporations are people" concept seem downright pedestrian. At least corporations do some of the same things that people do, even if the State of Texas has yet to administer lethal injections to one.
When it comes to federal income tax at least, the rates are all marginal. The top tax rate is 39.6%, but that doesn't mean if you make $500k you're paying 39.6% of that. Rather, you only pay 39.6% of everything you make over the limit. You'd pay 10% on the first $9325, 15% on $9326 to $37,950, etc etc on up the scale. You only pay 39.6% of the last $81,599, since the 39.6% kicks in at $418401+ (as of 2017
Future proof (Score:3, Insightful)
In 10 years, the Seattle City council will complain about the impact of commuters on its road infrastructure, with larger and larger numbers of tech workers living outside the city where they are not subjects to Seattle taxes
Re:Future proof (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
MOST large cities have an income tax.
I don't see rich people fleeing Chicago or NYC.
MOST large cities have an income tax.
I don't see rich people fleeing Chicago or NYC.
What? Can you post a link to support that? Income tax is usually state, not municipal.
I won't bother to look for NYC or Chicago, but Detroit has an income tax: http://www.michigan.gov/taxes/... [michigan.gov]
I think some of our great state's other shitty cities have them, too.
Re: (Score:2)
I can verify that Chicago does not have one. We would string them up...
It's been years, but I believe NYC has an income tax.
Ages ago, I worked on payroll software in NYC. Of course, to test that I was doing things correctly, I used my own paycheck. I couldn't get it to balance out. Turned out my boss was taking NYC taxes out, even though I didn't actually live in NYC (I lived out on Long Island and took the train in). She calculated everything out for my co-worker, who lived in the city, and then just used the same numbers for me (since we were paid the same).
He was a litt
I don't see rich people fleeing Chicago or NYC.
You must be joking. Why do you think drove the real estate boom in NJ? Companies leaving NY. NY has failing schools and hasn't been able to afford a new subway line in many, many years. Oh, and you should take a drive through Chicago if you ever look to get depressed. It's certainly the nastiest place in the country that I have ever been to. And I have been to many.
You also missed the whole point about company town. This is specifically a tax on Amazon developers. They the main block of new reside
Re: (Score:2)
No, in ten years there won't be an income tax, because the courts will have struck it down. The Washington state constitution seems to be pretty clear on the matter. The city government will be noticeably poorer, however, what with not having the tax and being stuck with a bunch of legal fees.
Re: (Score:2)
In 10 years, all those 'homeless people' will have been replaced by gang members and Seattle will turn out like Chicago. We call what Seattle's calls homeless "hipsters".
In 10 years, the Seattle City council will complain about the impact of commuters on its road infrastructure
More likely they will be complaining about why there isn't enough usage of the mandatory tandem bicycle ride-sharing service that they instituted when they turned all the city's North-South streets into seven-abroad bicycle lanes.
I proudly call Seattle my home. And its mayors and city councils really do believe they're doing the right thing, bless their hearts. But they are pretty much all blithering idiots. Because Seattle is a tech boom town filled with generally liberal people, they have the money and po
when you vote for socialists/communists you get your money stolen. Have fun.
Democrats steal from the rich and give it to themselves
Republicans on the other hand, steal from the poor and give it to themselves
Democrat, Republican, it doesn't matter, we've all been had.
Is this additional income tax? (Score:3)
Re:Is this additional income tax? (Score:4, Informative)
Punishment v revinew (Score:1)
Whenever I hear "top 1%" alarm bells go off. This isn't about needing to raise money to run the city, it's about heliopause SJWs trying to steal money.
Private sector doesn't get to 'create' jobs. That's not how it works.
Washington Policy Center (Score:3)
Illegal? (Score:2, Interesting)
Sounds like the rich assholes are whining... It is absolutely legal for a city to collect income tax. MANY cities do just that.
Re:Illegal? (Score:4, Informative)
It is legal for many cities to collect income tax--you are right, many cities do that. But not in Washington state, because the state constitution expressly prohibits it.
Not illegal by my reading (Score:3)
The relevant sections are on pages 26 and 27 of the Constitution's text, available online here:
http://leg.wa.gov/lawsandagencyrules/documents/12-2010-wastateconstitution.pdf [wa.gov]
Specifically (italics mine):
Re:Illegal? (Score:5, Informative)
It is absolutely legal for a city to collect income tax. MANY cities do just that.
You missed the part about the Washington State Constitution banning city income taxes. NY City is not in Washington.
I notice the American Right wing (Score:4, Informative)
They're in favor of SMALL (ie, less) government moreso than local government.
In general most conservatives have no issue with a higher level of government saying to a lower level "No, you can't do that".
You know how when Linux geeks say "I just want the OS to be unobtrusive and stay out of the way so I can work."? Apply the same logic to government.
They're also a fan of local control - until they're not. Almost like they are hacks that use arguments right up until they can be used against them, at which point they are promptly discarded.
I notice the American Right wing is all in favor of local government right up until they do something they don't like. Then they want the State gov't to step in and outlaw it. The State gov'ts seem about perfect. Big enough to oppress but not so big they can't just buy them all out.
I think that Seattle gets it wrong, but I support the ability of a local or state government to make this determination for themselves. In fact, I think that the federal income tax should be abolished entirely and that states should be funding the federal governments out of their tax revenues. Of course, this would mean that states would have to tax income more at levels like what the federal government does. In fact, if you study the federal republic concept that forms the basis of the US, that is how i
Flat tax (Score:2)
I don't think you understand how percentages work . . . yes it's a small percentage, but it's pretty much the polar opposite of "flat".
Should've Kept Their Trap Shut (Score:3)
Washington's constitution states "a county, city, or city-county shall not levy a tax on net income."
Hope the rich enjoy their tax being based on gross income. Those 'tax writeoffs'? Not so writeoff-able anymore. No response to the 'income is actually property' precedent except "bullshit!".
