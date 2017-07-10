Seattle City Council Unanimously Approves Income Tax For the Rich (geekwire.com) 25
reifman writes: Amazon, tech employees and those making $250,000 or more annually in Seattle will now pay a 2.25 percent income tax. "The Seattle City Council estimates that the tax would bring in an additional $140 million each year," reports GeekWire. "The revenue would go toward the city's housing affordability agenda and carbon reduction goals and supplant federal funds if they are cut. The revenue is also intended to alleviate the burden of Washington's property and sales taxes, which are often called the most regressive in the country." Anyone who's seen Amazon's impacts on Seattle and its low and middle income residents will appreciate how this tax will help the homeless, lower income and improve the environment. Not everyone is thrilled with the recently approved legislation. Jason Mercier, who directs the center for government reform with the Washington Police Center, said: "[The council is] going to unanimously adopt an illegal income tax that has no hope of taking effect and will waste taxpayer resources on litigation the city is sure to lose." The measure is expected to be challenged in court, as Washington's constitution states "a county, city, or city-county shall not levy a tax on net income." According to The Washington Post, Mercier said there is decade of case law saying that a graduated income tax is unconstitutional because income is property and under the constitution, property tax has to be taxed uniformly and no more than 1 percent.
$250K will get you a cup of joe in Seattle.
Yeah, that was my first thought, when did $250K a year define you as rich?
Sure in many parts of the US, that is a lot of money and you can live comfortably...but not excessive.
But in other parts, that is NOT a high salary....especially in the larger metropolitan areas on the east and west coast.
I don't think you should have to supplement people to live in a city...either you can afford to live there, or you can't...the US is plenty large enough, with cities an
In 10 years, the Seattle City council will complain about the impact of commuters on its road infrastructure, with larger and larger numbers of tech workers living outside the city where they are not subjects to Seattle taxes
MOST large cities have an income tax.
I don't see rich people fleeing Chicago or NYC.
No, in ten years there won't be an income tax, because the courts will have struck it down. The Washington state constitution seems to be pretty clear on the matter. The city government will be noticeably poorer, however, what with not having the tax and being stuck with a bunch of legal fees.
Whenever I hear "top 1%" alarm bells go off. This isn't about needing to raise money to run the city, it's about heliopause SJWs trying to steal money.
Sounds like the rich assholes are whining... It is absolutely legal for a city to collect income tax. MANY cities do just that.
It is legal for many cities to collect income tax--you are right, many cities do that. But not in Washington state, because the state constitution expressly prohibits it.
