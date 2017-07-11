Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Businesses Communications The Almighty Buck The Internet

Microsoft Pledges To Bring Better Broadband To Two Million Rural Americans in the Next Five Years (recode.net) 21

Posted by msmash from the last-mile dept.
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a new campaign to try to "eliminate" the gap in high-speed internet access in the country's hardest-to-reach areas -- an effort called the Rural Airband Initiative, which will set an ambitious target of bringing better broadband to two million Americans within the next five years. From a report: The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant plans to start its efforts in 12 states, offering seed money -- Microsoft wouldn't specify the amount -- to local telecom providers that are trying to improve internet access through means like "white spaces," which are the invisible, wireless radio airwaves that aren't already owned by broadcasters. From Microsoft point of view, this approach -- aimed at delivering speedy wireless internet -- is the best way to improve connectivity in parts of the country that broadband providers long have ignored, given the prohibitive costs of building and sustaining networks there. By Microsoft's count, more than 23 million Americans in rural areas currently lack high-speed internet access, despite billions of dollars in federal investment. But the company emphasized that it is not looking to become a telecom provider -- it's only providing capital to local firms -- and does not seek to profit from the endeavor. Through revenue-sharing agreements, Microsoft instead plans to invest any money it raises in additional projects in other states where internet access is lacking.

Microsoft Pledges To Bring Better Broadband To Two Million Rural Americans in the Next Five Years More | Reply

Microsoft Pledges To Bring Better Broadband To Two Million Rural Americans in the Next Five Years

Comments Filter:

  • too bad they are all doing this wrong (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @10:06AM (#54785651) Journal
    Google should approach MS, Apple, Facebook, and Netflix and suggest that they invest into Google Fiber. At that point, rename it to American FIber and then push this all around America. Seriously, if all of these companies simply invested into this and focused on any of the places in which telcos were screwing over others (ok, all of America), then it would solve a LOT.

    • Comcast, AT&T etc are far too embedded to let this happen. Aren't there places where competition is illegal (or just impossible due to the payoffs made to local government officials)?

      I see the move by MS a good idea but they really need to join forces with Google, Apple etc. That way they will have the legal muscle to get in on the final mile. That's the bit that costs the most. Google has experience in this area.

      But will they take this opportunity to give the incumbents a huge kicking? My guess is that

  • In Seattle we only get dialup because of Directors rules.

  • I wish someone would bring better internet to mid-sized cities in the US.

    We're still stuck with low quality monopoly cable internet paying 3 or 4 times what you guys in big cities with Google Fiber get after competition drives prices down.

    Yeah... I'm sure very-rural America would love to have cable speed connections but a big bang for the buck could be had by removing cable monopolies on broadband internet in the mid sized cities.

  • Now even quicker reshares of fake news from your racist uncles

    Thanks, Microsoft

  • While it's nice to Microsoft embrace the white spaces of Python, I'm not sure how that's supposed to help with rural Internet access.

Slashdot Top Deals

egrep patterns are full regular expressions; it uses a fast deterministic algorithm that sometimes needs exponential space. -- unix manuals

Close