AT&T Pretends To Love Net Neutrality, Joins Tomorrow's Protest With A Straight Face

Karl Bode, writing for TechDirt: You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger enemy of net neutrality than the fine folks at AT&T. The company has a history of all manner of anti-competitive assaults on the open and competitive internet, from blocking customer access to Apple FaceTime unless users subscribed to more expensive plans, to exempting its own content from arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps while penalizing streaming competitors. AT&T also played a starring role in ensuring the FCC's 2010 net neutrality rules were flimsy garbage, and sued to overturn the agency's tougher, 2015 rules. So it's with a combination of amusement and awe to see the company's top lobbying and policy head, Bob Quinn, pen a missive over at the AT&T website proudly proclaiming the company will be joining tomorrow's "day of action protest" in support of keeping the existing rules intact. According to Quinn, the company still opposes the FCC's popular 2015 consumer protections, but wanted to participate in the protest because that's just how much the sweethearts at AT&T adore the open internet.
Maybe you should all sit down and have a long, long think about what it means when an enemy of Network Neutrality finds the "Network Neutrality" that the FCC passed of use to them...
All along, what the FCC provided was never what people thought of when they said they supported Network Neutrality, and furthermore (as with most giant regulatory packages) greatly favors large ISP's over small ones.
If you are protesting the FCC Network Neutrality rules you are supporting AT&T. It's that simple.
Consider AT&T's position in the ISP market for a moment and you realize that this was all about their DSL bandwidth limitations and how that twisted copper pair can't deliver HD content let alone 4K content at any price level to most of their customers. They can't keep their competitors from delivering high bandwidth, but they can prevent their competitors from optimizing the cost of doing so with selective practic
Not all internet traffic is created equal
You what? I'll have you know my cat video packets are just as important as your tele-surgery packets. Everything for everyone!
Actually, it's definitely not that simple. Even if you discount the possibility that this is nothing more than a cynical PR stunt by a net neutrality hating AT&T all it implies is that AT&T prefers to the status quo to what they are anticipating from Trump and Pai's alternative. That does not necessarily preclude them from hating the current regulations as well, just that they might be picking wh
I'll bet this is nothing more than a bargaining chip - AT&T can probably make or break the FCC's repeal of Title II. They want the FTC and DoJ to approve their acquisition of Time Warner. But the Chief Executive has previously suggested he would see the merger blocked, and of late has been agitating against some of the key content producers.
No, they're not really helping "the good guys" but for once the enemy of my enemy may be my ally in this fight, if only incidentally.
At least, until the TW acquisition is approved. Then they'll accept whatever conditions, which probably include backing off Title II and Net Neutrality support.
Customers can't complain because its now the law. But of course AT&T is a VOD, cable, and satel
How do you figure? Is there any information available on Netflix getting priority? My understanding is that they are able to deliver HD content thanks to their network of AWS hosts and CDN hosts.
Well, so then it shouldn't be surprising that they want ISPs to come under the heavy-handed supervision of the FCC.
You don't seriously think that a company that has been manipulating Congress for a century isn't fully capable of using any net neutrality legislation or FCC market interference to its advantage?