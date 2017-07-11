Amazon Prime Will Soon Be More Popular Than Cable TV (recode.net) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Recode: Someday soon, more U.S. households will be subscribers of Amazon Prime than cable or satellite TV, according to recent estimates of Amazon's popular shipping and entertainment service. According to estimates from Morningstar, nearly 79 million U.S. households now have an Amazon Prime membership*, up from around 66 million at the end of last year. That compares to a projected 90 million U.S. households that will pay for cable or satellite TV this year, according to S&P Global. According to these estimates, more U.S. households may have an Amazon Prime subscription than a pay TV subscription as soon as next year. The implication here is not that Amazon's Prime Video service is more popular than TV; the main reason most people subscribe to Amazon Prime is still the fast delivery of products.
Amazon Prime can go DiaF (Score:1)
I canceled my subscription when they started adding all of the other features. If they want my business again, they can offer separate services at lower individual prices.
I canceled my subscription when they started adding all of the other features. If they want my business again, they can offer separate services at lower individual prices.
So, you cancelled your Amazon Prime subscription at $99 per year because it was getting better with more added services?
Isn't that like saying that you don't want the car with the leather seats, blind-spot warning, and backup camera for the same price as the basic model simply because there are too many features? I guess I'm missing something...
I have Prime and the selection sucks (Score:2)
Amazon Prime has a long way to go if they want to keep with cable TV. They have a horrible selection of shows and generally it's like 1 or 2 seasons, with you needing to rent/buy the rest. Netflix & Hulu have way more decent content to watch.
If Amazon Prime wants to be better then cable TV, then they need to start securing better content.
