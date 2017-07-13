Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AT&T Businesses Communications The Almighty Buck Verizon

Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T Want Congress To Make a Net Neutrality Law Because They Will Write It (theverge.com) 65

Posted by msmash from the eli5 dept.
From a report on The Verge: Companies and organizations that rely on an open internet rallied on Wednesday for a "day of action" on net neutrality, and America's biggest internet service providers have responded with arrogance and contempt for their customers. Comcast's David Cohen called arguments in favor of FCC regulation "scare tactics" and "hysteria." Beyond the dismissive rhetoric, ISPs are coincidentally united today in calling for Congress to act -- and that's because they've paid handsomely to control what Congress does. There's one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on, and that's taking money from ISPs. The telecommunications industry was the most powerful lobbying force of the 20th century, and that power endures. It's no secret that lobbyists in Washington write many of the laws, and the telecom industry spends a lot of money to make sure lawmakers use them. We've already seen net neutrality legislation written by the ISPs, and it's filled with loopholes. It's not just in Congress -- companies like AT&T have deep influence over local and state broadband laws, and write those policies, too. Some pro-net neutrality advocates are also arguing today that Congress should act, and there are some good reasons for that. Laws can be stickier than the judgements of regulatory agencies, and if you want to make net neutrality the law of the land that's a job for Congress. But there's a reason the ISPs are all saying the same thing, and it's because they're very confident they will defeat the interests of consumers and constituents. They've already done it this year under the Republican-controlled government. Further reading: 10M+ web users saw yesterday's net neutrality protest -- but rules are still getting scrapped.

Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T Want Congress To Make a Net Neutrality Law Because They Will Write It More | Reply

Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T Want Congress To Make a Net Neutrality Law Because They Will Write It

Comments Filter:

  • Big surprise (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 13, 2017 @12:50PM (#54801437)

    Imagine that, it's almost as if government regulation keeps competition out of the market by letting lobbyists influence the letter of the law.

    • That's democracy!

    • Letting the federal government decide exactly what is and isn't QoS (and hence legal prioritization). What can go wrong?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember when Congress let pharmaceutical companies write the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act in 2003 through the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America? The one that still bans Medicare from negotiating drugs prices?

      Let's not do that with the Internet.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Health Insurance lobbyists wrote Obamacare.

      Then Pelosi said, "You have to pass it to see what's in it."

    • influence, or write - full stop?

    • As opposed to the free market utopia we have in service providers now?

      "Government regulation bad" seems like the worst possible interpretation to take from this. A still bad but better lesson would be "No matter what happens, they win."

      Maybe the best lesson is once you let regulatory capture happen and monopolies form, it's nearly impossible to undo it, so enact aggressive government regulations before that point.
  • "it is insufficient to protect ourselves with laws; we need to protect ourselves with mathematics. Encryption is too important to be left solely to governments." -- Bruce Schneier
  • Impromptu poll:
    How many of you would be willing to abandon the Internet entirely, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?

    For my part, it would suck but I'd be willing if that's what it took to get the message across.

    Of course I'm holding out hope in two areas: One, that there will always be companies that see profit in doing what's right, attracting customers who won't tolerate being jerked around like the Comcasts and AT&T's of the worl

    • How can you see this and think...'We need more government'?

      This is a technical problem with a technical solution. Make 100% of traffic encrypted and good luck to the ISPs playing 'whack a mole'.

      Hopefully the Ds have a competent candidate next round. But it sure looks they they will pivot left instead.

      • Playing Devils Advocate for a moment: If I were ISPs and everyone did as you say, doing an end-run around my 'tiered walled garden', my response would be to ban all 'unauthorized' encrypted traffic, and threaten disconnection to anyone who violated the ToS that states that. I'd also ban use of Tor on the same grounds, since that's what most people would go to, to try to circumvent my ToS.

        If you believe that the Internet is something totally optional, just a luxury, then your assertion that we don't need

        • How do you tell encrypted data from un-encrypted? It's just 1s and 0s.

          The ISPs can waste time playing 'whack a mole'. If I'm working, at all, to hide the encrypted traffic, they will lose.

          Regulation will MAKE IT WORSE. Start by looking up the definition of 'regulatory capture'...

    • >> For my part, it would suck but I'd be willing if that's what it took to get the message across.

      Don't let the router hit you on the ass.

      >> if it came down to that being the only form of protest

      Ah...but it's not. Even if you have no skills (sad but possible on Slashdot), you can get off your butt and 1) educate the people you know, 2) send letters (even copypasta) to your elected officials (who will at least count how many letters they got on X) and 3) send some money to organizations that fi
      • Could you please be bothered to READ WHAT SOMEONE WRITES before going off on them!? I SAID: IF IT CAME DOWN TO IT, meaning: IF ALL OTHER AVENUES OF ACTION FAILED. Please don't preach to the choir.

    • Impromptu poll:
      How many of you would be willing to move to Canada where BS like "fastlane" is outlawed, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?

      • Impromptu poll:
        How many of you would be willing to move to Canada where BS like "fastlane" is outlawed, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?

        As long as most of the influential tech companies are in the US and the data has to pass through the US to get to you it won't help.

      • Canada? The nation where you can go certainly be bankrupt and possible go to jail for not calling someone that identifies as an attack helicopter 'huey' (it's chosen pronoun)?

        How about a nation that doesn't have a SJW shadow court system with no presumption of innocence?

  • I got a pop-up message when I visited my web host provider, DreamHost [dreamhost.com], yesterday.

    Please upgrade your plan to proceed.

    Just kidding. You can still get to this site *for now*. But if the FCC ends net neutrality, your cable company could charge you extra fees just to use the websites and apps you want. We can stop them and keep the Internet open, fast, and awesome if we all contact the U.S. Congress and the FCC, but we only have a few days left. Learn more. [slashdot.org]

  • >> The telecommunications industry was the most powerful lobbying force of the 20th century

    Hmmm...two special interests I'd stick ahead of that (certainly in terms of money-in-politics) would be the defense industry (which got theirs) and government employee unions (ditto).

    • You forgot the Israeli lobby. They literally have the power to kick out incumbents and put in people who will do Israel's bidding.

      It's not just one political action committee (AIPAC, which is so strong it was able to bamboozle the courts into granting it an exception to the PAC rules even though it literally has Political Action Committee in its name), but a consortium of Israeli groups which fights to insure the U.S. taxpayers fork over $8 billion every year, and the U.S. votes against every single UN res

    • The 'American Bar Association', they don't even have to lobby, shysters everywhere in DC. All the _worst_ politicians are lawyers.

  • Comcast et al are scum, but the fact is that Congress is the proper place to implement net neutrality with the FCC's input. Then it can't be removed at the whims of whoever's running the FCC.

    The internet companies are going to lobby the hell out of Congress, so we need to make sure that the other side is heard as well. I don't see that as a problem with Google and company lobbying heavily.

  • Fix the problem don't treat they symptom (Score:3, Interesting)

    by budsetr ( 4952293 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @01:34PM (#54801847)
    Why don't we fix the real problem here: massive corporations. All the bad shite comes down from these massive corporations. If we limited the size of a corporation and the number of entities one corporation can "own" most of these problems would go away.

  • Congress should be running the show. Not a couple of GOP-appointed, former corporate shills with conflicts of interest on the FCC.

    The problem, however, is can Congress get it right - with all the money that flows around in the Capitol building and K Street?

    My faith in Congress is a shade above zero. Outright bribery (aka "political donations") have made it just about impossible for the Legislative branch (Congress) to do anything substantial for the common man.

    Because of that, the Executive (which manages g

Slashdot Top Deals

"One lawyer can steal more than a hundred men with guns." -- The Godfather

Close