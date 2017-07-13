Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T Want Congress To Make a Net Neutrality Law Because They Will Write It (theverge.com) 65
From a report on The Verge: Companies and organizations that rely on an open internet rallied on Wednesday for a "day of action" on net neutrality, and America's biggest internet service providers have responded with arrogance and contempt for their customers. Comcast's David Cohen called arguments in favor of FCC regulation "scare tactics" and "hysteria." Beyond the dismissive rhetoric, ISPs are coincidentally united today in calling for Congress to act -- and that's because they've paid handsomely to control what Congress does. There's one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on, and that's taking money from ISPs. The telecommunications industry was the most powerful lobbying force of the 20th century, and that power endures. It's no secret that lobbyists in Washington write many of the laws, and the telecom industry spends a lot of money to make sure lawmakers use them. We've already seen net neutrality legislation written by the ISPs, and it's filled with loopholes. It's not just in Congress -- companies like AT&T have deep influence over local and state broadband laws, and write those policies, too. Some pro-net neutrality advocates are also arguing today that Congress should act, and there are some good reasons for that. Laws can be stickier than the judgements of regulatory agencies, and if you want to make net neutrality the law of the land that's a job for Congress. But there's a reason the ISPs are all saying the same thing, and it's because they're very confident they will defeat the interests of consumers and constituents. They've already done it this year under the Republican-controlled government. Further reading: 10M+ web users saw yesterday's net neutrality protest -- but rules are still getting scrapped.
Imagine that, it's almost as if government regulation keeps competition out of the market by letting lobbyists influence the letter of the law.
I hear this idea allot. How would this open private competition? Wouldn't every ISP have the exact network capacity, same up time, same cost, etc?
I am probably missing something here, but this seems to me like the city running the creation and maintenance of the roads and streets and saying that we just created a huge business competition opportunity for driveway companies.
Re:Big surprise (Score:5, Insightful)
The last time there was an actual free market on Internet Service was when you could connect to it with a 56k modem over your telephone line.
Want to have a free market again? Pass a federal law that overturns all state laws banning municipal broadband projects and creates an unfunded mandate requiring each state to run government-owned fiber to every home and business, freely leasing fiber access to any ISP that wants it. Provide an optional exemption for areas that already have commercial fiber if the existing commercial fiber providers agree to lease access to anyone who asks for no more than 10% above the actual average maintenance cost of the fiber.
Expecting a free market when the barrier to entry is so high (20–30 years to recoup your investment in fiber even if there are only two companies in a market) is naïve. There can only be one wire provider, realistically, unless you're in a major city with high population density. If that provider is not the government, there will almost never be competition.
Letting the federal government decide exactly what is and isn't QoS (and hence legal prioritization). What can go wrong?
Re: (Score:3)
Tell it to congress, I'm sure they will listen to the details of your private definition of 'net neutrality' and give it all due weight.
Remember when Congress let pharmaceutical companies write the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement, and Modernization Act in 2003 through the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America? The one that still bans Medicare from negotiating drugs prices?
Let's not do that with the Internet.
Health Insurance lobbyists wrote Obamacare.
Then Pelosi said, "You have to pass it to see what's in it."
influence, or write - full stop?
Re: (Score:3)
"Government regulation bad" seems like the worst possible interpretation to take from this. A still bad but better lesson would be "No matter what happens, they win."
Maybe the best lesson is once you let regulatory capture happen and monopolies form, it's nearly impossible to undo it, so enact aggressive government regulations before that point.
Congress is supposedly "working on" a new healthcare package. But really the work has already done by K Street insurance lobby. They wrote the bill, and handed it off to their lapdogs in congress to pass. The healthcare bill is one mamoth crony capitalist golden subsidy to the insurance companies.
Its not a big conspiracy. Its a lot of little competing ones. The politicians all agree that regulation is the way forward because regulation equals money, but they dont agree on which specific companies get the most benefit because each politician is getting money from difference sources, at different times. Whats not on the table is the good of the people.
Re:Same as healthcare (Score:4, Insightful)
You DID!
But we had to 'pass the bill to see what was in it'.
I'm going to save that one. I've not seen such clear proof of Snoops being partisans elsewhere.
Especially disturbing the right wing is pretending there's an equivalence with now. The house bill
Don't trust the government (Score:2)
How may of you would abandon the Internet? (Score:2)
How many of you would be willing to abandon the Internet entirely, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?
For my part, it would suck but I'd be willing if that's what it took to get the message across.
Of course I'm holding out hope in two areas: One, that there will always be companies that see profit in doing what's right, attracting customers who won't tolerate being jerked around like the Comcasts and AT&T's of the worl
How can you see this and think...'We need more government'?
This is a technical problem with a technical solution. Make 100% of traffic encrypted and good luck to the ISPs playing 'whack a mole'.
Hopefully the Ds have a competent candidate next round. But it sure looks they they will pivot left instead.
Re: (Score:3)
If you believe that the Internet is something totally optional, just a luxury, then your assertion that we don't need
How do you tell encrypted data from un-encrypted? It's just 1s and 0s.
The ISPs can waste time playing 'whack a mole'. If I'm working, at all, to hide the encrypted traffic, they will lose.
Regulation will MAKE IT WORSE. Start by looking up the definition of 'regulatory capture'...
Don't let the router hit you on the ass.
>> if it came down to that being the only form of protest
Ah...but it's not. Even if you have no skills (sad but possible on Slashdot), you can get off your butt and 1) educate the people you know, 2) send letters (even copypasta) to your elected officials (who will at least count how many letters they got on X) and 3) send some money to organizations that fi
Impromptu poll:
How many of you would be willing to move to Canada where BS like "fastlane" is outlawed, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?
Re: (Score:3)
Impromptu poll:
How many of you would be willing to move to Canada where BS like "fastlane" is outlawed, if it came down to that being the only form of protest against this bullshit that was left to you?
As long as most of the influential tech companies are in the US and the data has to pass through the US to get to you it won't help.
Canada? The nation where you can go certainly be bankrupt and possible go to jail for not calling someone that identifies as an attack helicopter 'huey' (it's chosen pronoun)?
How about a nation that doesn't have a SJW shadow court system with no presumption of innocence?
I got a pop-up message when I visited my web host provider, DreamHost [dreamhost.com], yesterday.
Please upgrade your plan to proceed.
Just kidding. You can still get to this site *for now*. But if the FCC ends net neutrality, your cable company could charge you extra fees just to use the websites and apps you want. We can stop them and keep the Internet open, fast, and awesome if we all contact the U.S. Congress and the FCC, but we only have a few days left. Learn more. [slashdot.org]
Telecommunications = top? (Score:2)
Hmmm...two special interests I'd stick ahead of that (certainly in terms of money-in-politics) would be the defense industry (which got theirs) and government employee unions (ditto).
You forgot the Israeli lobby. They literally have the power to kick out incumbents and put in people who will do Israel's bidding.
It's not just one political action committee (AIPAC, which is so strong it was able to bamboozle the courts into granting it an exception to the PAC rules even though it literally has Political Action Committee in its name), but a consortium of Israeli groups which fights to insure the U.S. taxpayers fork over $8 billion every year, and the U.S. votes against every single UN res
The 'American Bar Association', they don't even have to lobby, shysters everywhere in DC. All the _worst_ politicians are lawyers.
Well, yeah (Score:2)
Comcast et al are scum, but the fact is that Congress is the proper place to implement net neutrality with the FCC's input. Then it can't be removed at the whims of whoever's running the FCC.
The internet companies are going to lobby the hell out of Congress, so we need to make sure that the other side is heard as well. I don't see that as a problem with Google and company lobbying heavily.
Fix the problem don't treat they symptom (Score:3, Interesting)
It should be done by Congress and not the FCC (Score:2)
Congress should be running the show. Not a couple of GOP-appointed, former corporate shills with conflicts of interest on the FCC.
The problem, however, is can Congress get it right - with all the money that flows around in the Capitol building and K Street?
My faith in Congress is a shade above zero. Outright bribery (aka "political donations") have made it just about impossible for the Legislative branch (Congress) to do anything substantial for the common man.
