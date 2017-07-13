Luxury Phone-maker Vertu Collapses (bbc.com) 28
A British-based company that made smartphones costing thousands of pounds will be liquidated after a plan to save it failed. From a report: Vertu was known for its high-end, jewel-encrusted handsets, but recently faced financial difficulties. The company's liquidation will result in the loss of nearly 200 jobs. One technology analyst said Vertu would have faced competition from companies offering to customise other smartphones with precious materials. Vertu phones carry hefty price tags -- its Signature range starts at 11,100 pound ($14,350) and one model featuring 18-carat red gold costs 39,100 pound ($50,600). When contacted by the BBC, an external spokesman for the firm said: "Well it's gone into liquidation and I'm not being paid by them any more."
Even worse, by the time the company got done designing then implementing the gold-plating and vajazzling, the phones were already obsolete, and the final nail in the coffin was the ability to produce replacement backs and cases by the tens of thousands in whatever color or print or texture that the user wanted, purchasable for $10-$100 each.
No matter how much money you have; you'd have to be a real pretentious douche bag to buy one of these. And a real pretentious douche bag to sell one of these.
If I saw someone using one of these there would definitely be an urge in my gut to punch him in the face.
So, their market was the extended Kardashian family? That's large enough that I don't see why they went out of business.
Real rich people tend to keep an eye on what they're spending money on. This is how they usually got rich. More revenue than expenses.
Lesson Learned: Gold plated commodity things are still just commodity things.
The other lesson learned: "Fast nickels are better than slow dimes." This was an extreme case of "slow dimes" for cellphones.
Grocery stores know that one. You can run on razor thin profit margins if, on the average, you turn over your entire stock every three days or so. 121 (a year's worth) cycles of compound interest at one percent will more than triple the money invested in the stock. (Multiplies it by almost exactly three
"HA! HA!"
- Nelson Muntz
It's amusing that that is the first thing that came to my mind too!
Not much sympathy from me.
It wasn't the plating or outside... (Score:4, Interesting)
"lifetime concierge-on-demand service": So how is that "lifetime" service doing now that they have shut down?
Anything that pretends to be "lifetime" should be looked at with circumscription. Garmin maps may be an exception, but I can't see how a one time purchase can pay for the salary of a concierge forever.
Nothing Lost (Score:2)
no no no no no...
Today's memesheet clearly lists "lazy millenials killing established businesses because the don't buy in to overconsumption" as the current paradigm.
Also. What the world needs now is more luxury products to pry open the 1%'s pocketbooks.
You can't have a consumer driven economy when consumers have no disposable income.
