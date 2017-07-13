Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Luxury Phone-maker Vertu Collapses

Posted by msmash
A British-based company that made smartphones costing thousands of pounds will be liquidated after a plan to save it failed. From a report: Vertu was known for its high-end, jewel-encrusted handsets, but recently faced financial difficulties. The company's liquidation will result in the loss of nearly 200 jobs. One technology analyst said Vertu would have faced competition from companies offering to customise other smartphones with precious materials. Vertu phones carry hefty price tags -- its Signature range starts at 11,100 pound ($14,350) and one model featuring 18-carat red gold costs 39,100 pound ($50,600). When contacted by the BBC, an external spokesman for the firm said: "Well it's gone into liquidation and I'm not being paid by them any more."

  • Hmmm... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by drew_92123 ( 213321 )

    "HA! HA!"

    - Nelson Muntz

  • It wasn't the plating or outside... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @02:27PM (#54802243) Journal
    It was the concierge button. THAT was what made Vertu great. You push a button, you're instantly connected to a personal concierge who would arrange whatever you needed. Dinner reservations, flights, flower delivery, dry cleaning, etc. The Vertu phone came with a lifetime concierge-on-demand service. What killed it was the expansion of Google Voice/Siri type apps and integration with other vendors. You no longer needed a human to do that for you...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      "lifetime concierge-on-demand service": So how is that "lifetime" service doing now that they have shut down?

      • They're dead, so their lifetime is over. Isn't it how it works?

        Anything that pretends to be "lifetime" should be looked at with circumscription. Garmin maps may be an exception, but I can't see how a one time purchase can pay for the salary of a concierge forever.
    • Siri isn't arranging a hooker or getting drugs lined up for the private jet.
    • Rich people already have concierge services. Semi-rich people use Amex Platinum or Amex Centurion for example. Really rich people have assistants that work for them. They are on speed dial. Sometimes the rich person asks their assistant to put their other assistant on the phone, and they don't even dial themselves. That button is something that sounds like a rich person's dream to people that aren't rich.
  • And nothing of value was lost.

    n2ch
  • People that are actually rich just want the latest Android or iPhone. Their full time assistants buy it for them. They spend their money on other things that rich people appreciate, like buying power, acquiring competitor's companies, flying on private jets, etc. They don't need an app to dial a free assistant service, because even their private assistants have assistants. This was a phone marketed at people that want to pretend they are rich with their friends.

