Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Technology

Early 'Coding School' Dev Bootcamp Is Shutting Down (axios.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the sad-state-of-affairs dept.
Dev Bootcamp, the original "coding bootcamp," is shutting down, the company announced on Wednesday. The company's last cohort of students, who begin the program next week, will graduate in December and receive job search help before the school permanently shuts down. From a report: Why it matters: Early coding bootcamps like Dev Bootcamp launched a boom in alternative education for programing skills, with some of the school's own alumni going on to found their own successful programs, like App Academy. Ultimately, the coding bootcamp craze highlighted not only the need to rethink computer science and programming education in traditional colleges, but also the increasing demand for workers with these technical skills.

Early 'Coding School' Dev Bootcamp Is Shutting Down More | Reply

Early 'Coding School' Dev Bootcamp Is Shutting Down

Comments Filter:

  • Coding is now VocTech. (Score:3)

    by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @04:03PM (#54803105)

    Follow the multitude of other voc tech training paradigms and industry solutions and apply them to coding.

    Yes, this does mean coders should unionize if they want to stop getting walked on.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by jimmifett ( 2434568 )

      Can't tell if you're being serious or sarcastic...
      Personally, I'll never join a union. Nothing beneficial about them anymore.

      • Personally, I'll never join a union. Nothing beneficial about them anymore.

        Germans would probably tend to disagree.

        The UAW absolutely blows, but they're no less corrupt than the politicians and company CEOs they work with.

    • Vocational Jobs != Unioned jobs.

      Trying to Unionizing coders has a lot of challenges.
      1. Coding is a safe job. White Collar jobs in general do not got a lot of support to be unionized.
      2. Compared to these other unionized jobs, you are not normally getting walked on. Your job may suck, for the most part you are getting paid a middle class salary.
      3. Most coders work for companies that don't specialize in coding. So if you are working for government, education, or some factories you will be under their union an

      • 1. Coding is a safe job. White Collar jobs in general do not got a lot of support to be unionized.

        This is opposite of what a majority of people here and elsewhere claim about it.

        2. Compared to these other unionized jobs, you are not normally getting walked on. Your job may suck, for the most part you are getting paid a middle class salary.

        Again, constant talk about being walked on.

        6. There is a huge range in skill set quality. Many unionized jobs are easily replaceable jobs. Some Entry Level coding jobs may be like this. But normally after people gain skills they tend to specialize, and become harder to replace.

        That's how Unions work as well. Especially the longer you've been on a job. You're not just going to go in and replace a master pipefitter with some H1B that's never touched a pipe before.

    • you can't get hired without a 4 year degree because you're automatically not qualified, meaning the employer gets to bring in a (much cheaper) worker on a Visa. That's why these schools fail. They had them all over the place in the 80s and 90s before the flood of visa workers.
  • Half of TFA made it into the summary. Should have included the other half of TFA that explains why the coding camp went out of business. Of course, quoting the entire TFA would have violated fair use.

  • I think I see the problem...

    "with some of the school's own alumni going on to found their own successful programs, like App Academy"

    Dev Bootcamp failed primarily because its own students graduated and then decided to cannibalize its business.

    • So instead of being a coding bootcamp it was actually a coding bootcamp bootcamp? Xzibit aside, isn't that how it should be? There was presumably some weakness or omission in the original that the offspring remedied.

      Some people think that can happen with plants and even animals. Crazy talk, I know.

  • Next up, they should open a brain surgery camp, because like software development, any idiot can do it. They just need to start early! Most of them still won't be able to figure out why you are giving them $5.27 when the bill only comes to $5.22, but programming isn't hard like that is!

    • By increasing the number of MD's you can lower the total cost of health care.
      However Med Schools are Selective, not because being a Medical Doctor requires the Best of the Best, but because it keeps the population of Doctors low to keep their salaries high.

      • By increasing the number of Brain Surgeons in the same way they are trying to increase the number of programmers the cost (loss of life) goes up quite dramatically actually. Likewise, increasing the number of programmers increases cost, because now I can't just write quality software, I have to deal with your incompetence on top of doing my job.

  • Society is about to collapse!

  • Remember MCSE bootcamps? If you're in IT and of a certain age, you probably do. These schools sprang up to soak up the demand for system administrators at the peak of the First Dotcom Bubble. I got my MCSE on NT 4.0 (wow, I'm old) through self-study at the time, and these schools were what helped coin the term "paper MCSE." Basically, they'd force-feed total newbies the exam details in a cram session, and teach them a little bit about network and system administration. Microsoft's exams were notoriously eas

Slashdot Top Deals

The earth is like a tiny grain of sand, only much, much heavier.

Close