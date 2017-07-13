Early 'Coding School' Dev Bootcamp Is Shutting Down (axios.com) 38
Dev Bootcamp, the original "coding bootcamp," is shutting down, the company announced on Wednesday. The company's last cohort of students, who begin the program next week, will graduate in December and receive job search help before the school permanently shuts down. From a report: Why it matters: Early coding bootcamps like Dev Bootcamp launched a boom in alternative education for programing skills, with some of the school's own alumni going on to found their own successful programs, like App Academy. Ultimately, the coding bootcamp craze highlighted not only the need to rethink computer science and programming education in traditional colleges, but also the increasing demand for workers with these technical skills.
Follow the multitude of other voc tech training paradigms and industry solutions and apply them to coding.
Yes, this does mean coders should unionize if they want to stop getting walked on.
Having worked as a consultant across many industries. In general I have found they are more Layoffs in Unioned shops then with Non-Unioned shops.
Non-Unioned places it is much easier to Fire underpayments rather quickly. Leaving the employees they want to keep hired, and normally try harder to keep them there. While if it Unioned, every time they can renew a contract, The company will need to figure out how many people they can lay off. Or trade.
I have seen cases where 20 High Paid white collar jobs were t
If you still have some value as an employee, someone will hire you. You might not be worth your starting salary compounded annually at 3%, which is what people seem to expect.
Germans would probably tend to disagree.
The UAW absolutely blows, but they're no less corrupt than the politicians and company CEOs they work with.
Vocational Jobs != Unioned jobs.
Trying to Unionizing coders has a lot of challenges.
1. Coding is a safe job. White Collar jobs in general do not got a lot of support to be unionized.
2. Compared to these other unionized jobs, you are not normally getting walked on. Your job may suck, for the most part you are getting paid a middle class salary.
3. Most coders work for companies that don't specialize in coding. So if you are working for government, education, or some factories you will be under their union an
This is opposite of what a majority of people here and elsewhere claim about it.
Again, constant talk about being walked on.
6. There is a huge range in skill set quality. Many unionized jobs are easily replaceable jobs. Some Entry Level coding jobs may be like this. But normally after people gain skills they tend to specialize, and become harder to replace.
That's how Unions work as well. Especially the longer you've been on a job. You're not just going to go in and replace a master pipefitter with some H1B that's never touched a pipe before.
That doesn't work in a post H1-B world (Score:2)
Oh, Editors... (Score:2)
Are you an alumnus of this defunct coding school?
If you read the replies to my comment, you would discover that I'm not the only person who had trouble recognizing their own code.
Going out of business implies your business model doesn't work. Why didn't their business model work?
Probably unrealistic expectations. My 50-year-old apartment complex got sold to corporations several times in as many years. Each time the new corporation would slap on exterior paint, redo the landscaping and charge "luxury" rental rates. When the numbers don't add up, they sell the apartment complex. The current corporation is actually renovating the apartments as exterior paint, landscaping and higher rental rates by themselves don't make for a viable business model.
"with some of the school's own alumni going on to found their own successful programs, like App Academy"
Dev Bootcamp failed primarily because its own students graduated and then decided to cannibalize its business.
So instead of being a coding bootcamp it was actually a coding bootcamp bootcamp? Xzibit aside, isn't that how it should be? There was presumably some weakness or omission in the original that the offspring remedied.
Some people think that can happen with plants and even animals. Crazy talk, I know.
By increasing the number of MD's you can lower the total cost of health care.
However Med Schools are Selective, not because being a Medical Doctor requires the Best of the Best, but because it keeps the population of Doctors low to keep their salaries high.
Remember MCSE bootcamps? If you're in IT and of a certain age, you probably do. These schools sprang up to soak up the demand for system administrators at the peak of the First Dotcom Bubble. I got my MCSE on NT 4.0 (wow, I'm old) through self-study at the time, and these schools were what helped coin the term "paper MCSE." Basically, they'd force-feed total newbies the exam details in a cram session, and teach them a little bit about network and system administration. Microsoft's exams were notoriously eas