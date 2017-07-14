Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Work From Home People Earn More, Quit Less, and Are Happier Than Their Office-bound Counterparts

Posted by msmash from the more-reaffirmation dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Working from home gets a bad rap. Google the phrase and examine the results -- you'll see scams or low-level jobs, followed by links calling out "legitimate" virtual jobs. But Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Nicholas Bloom says requiring employees to be in the office is an outdated work tradition, set up during the Industrial Revolution. Such inflexibility ignores today's sophisticated communications methods and long commutes, and actually hurts firms and employees. "Working from home is a future-looking technology," Bloom told an audience during a conference, which took place in April. "I think it has enormous potential." To test his claim, Bloom studied China's largest travel agency, Ctrip. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has 20,000 employees and a market capitalization of about $20 billion. The company's leaders -- conscious of how expensive real estate is in Shanghai -- were interested in the impact of working from home. Could they continue to grow while avoiding exorbitant office space costs? They solicited worker volunteers for a study in which half worked from home for nine months, coming into the office one day a week, and half worked only from the office. Bloom tracked these two groups for about two years. The results? "We found massive, massive improvement in performance -- a 13% improvement in performance from people working at home," Bloom says.

  • I need interaction (Score:3)

    by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Friday July 14, 2017 @10:19AM (#54808199) Homepage
    At my job, I can work from home whenever I want, and several other co-workers do, but I choose to go into the office because the atmosphere is more conducive to getting work done. I can bounce ideas off the people around me, I'm not distracted by household events or pets and there's more of a sense of urgency for completing tasks, which helps me focus better.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yet your co-workers may want you to work from home so that you quit distracting them.

  • Kids (Score:3)

    by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Friday July 14, 2017 @10:19AM (#54808205)

    Having kids or a nagging wife means you'd want to waste that 1h30m commuting, sit in a cubicle then waste another 1h30m coming back. For the rest of us, though, extra three hours of productivity or leisure makes such a massive difference that it's hard to find enough downsides.

    Some of us go way over the edge -- especially if you can train your boss that's it ok to call you at 4am rather than at the crack of noon; those of us do work hard to maintain the public opinion on programmers :).

    But if you require being on the clock, the employeer can get the best of both worlds for any child-less employee.

    • Having kids or a nagging wife means you'd want to waste that 1h30m commuting, sit in a cubicle then waste another 1h30m coming back.

      ...bold mine.

      Why is "wife" associated with "nagging" more often than not? In my case, I find that I associate "wife" with the words "loving & caring."

      I guess I am lucky, no?

      • if she truly cared about you she'd nag you sometimes, because you have shortcomings that need external pushing

      • Why is "wife" associated with "nagging" more often than not? In my case, I find that I associate "wife" with the words "loving & caring."

        Just wait a few months (or years if you're really lucky), and then you'll see.

        And with kids, the wait time is negative.

      • Why is "wife" associated with "nagging" more often than not? In my case, I find that I associate "wife" with the words "loving & caring."

        I suppose you could just substitute "woman" for wife and have it a bit more generic.

        It just happens...it is in their DNA.

        :)

    • You mentioned something extremely important - how many hours do we work? Do companies now expect 12 hours a day now that some people no longer have a long commute?

  • It's almost like they're mainly interested in exploiting workers into replacement as fast as possible. Weird.
    • A lot of companies go through a cycle of allowing or prohibiting work at home. I think that the only real reason they do it is so they can get people to quit so they don't need to fire them and pay any severance. If you eventually need to downsize a division, institute a work from home and then retract it in two years and you'll probably get at least a third to leave since they've built their life around working from home and don't want to change.

  • This has got to be very culturally sensitive. There's lots of social pressures in china that take time and energy away from just plain working. These go away somewhat when you can relax in your own home. Other countries with a more lax work ethic won't fare so well. I'm sure many people will try to game their employers in places with higher rates of corruption in general.
    I also doubt this will work as well in places like Brazil, where work is very much a social experience. Being social

    • Not to mention an air-conditioned office beats an uncooled home.

      Err...why would you not have A/C in your home?

  • I would hate to work from home. I like having a clear divide between work and home.

  • I've tried it. It sucks. So many things around you to keep you distracted. Plus your wife and kids forgetting that you're supposed to be working. Also, throw in the fact that if you work from home you now never get away from your work. Then there's the fact that you don't actually get to shoot the shit with anybody - who are you going to water cooler talk with? Yourself? I find it hard to believe that anybody can appreciate working from home.

  • Depends on the job (Score:3)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Friday July 14, 2017 @10:30AM (#54808313) Homepage

    The viability of working from home depends a lot on the job, and on the particular phase of that job.

    Taking my situation as an example: This week, I attended two physical meetings, but otherwise worked from home all week, because (aside from those two meetings), my current work is preparation that I am doing alone. This is great while it lasts, but it will stop in September, it will stop, because I'll be working with other people.

    Some maybe general observations:

    - Complex coordination - working out new ideas, or meeting with several people - just does not work well remotely. Face-to-face is a lot more efficient. In work-at-home phases, I still have 2-3 meetings a week.

    - Even as a total introvert, I recognize that face-time with people is important. I sometimes go into the office for an afternoon "just because".

    - If you are working remotely, it is essential to have appropriate messaging technology. The phone should only be used for urgent stuff, since it interrupts. I get maybe one or two calls per month. Email is king for anything non-urgent. Some sort of simple messaging fits comfortably in the middle: IRC or even SMS.

    - Working from home takes a certain amount of discipline, and sometimes it still doesn't work. Yesterday morning was a disaster: I was interrupted for non-work things a zillion times, and basically lost the entire morning. The flexibility to mix in private things is nice, but sometimes it also sucks - I'll be working on the weekend to make up the lost time.

  • I'm less productive at home.

    Yes, I have the wife and kids- but also at work I have a nice large office that I can keep clean and clutter free- and that really helps me focus and concentrate.

    At home I don't have a proper room set up as an office- we don't have any room spare. So the desk is just in a corner. It's a dumping ground for all sorts of junk. It's cluttered- and because my wife passes through it's not clean (I swear that woman just goes around dropping trash everywhere all day long- I do love he

    • Right now I'm in a room we didn't get around to refurbishing yet. My desk is a mess, the wallpaper is horrible, and it's generally a bit of a dumping ground in here. I'm fine with it though - when I'm facing the computer, all that stuff behind me doesn't phase me at all.

      However, when we were renovating other bits of the house this room wasn't available, so I used to work in a shared work space in town (maybe 15-20 minutes walk from here). That had all the features you mention - clear, empty, quiet, etc. It

  • Work from home jobs are top tier. That's because you have to be self managed. It's not surprising the do better. They're already in a better position.
  • Been working entirely from home for the past 3ish years, and I absolutely love it. No daily commute, so I don't start the work day already in a bad mood, not to mention the amount of money I save not having to buy gas all the time. Then there's the savings from eating lunch at home every day. It'd take a lot to convince me to go back into the office.

  • It's an interesting general statement, but a lot of it is going to depend on the people involved. I mean, I'm hardly the most responsible person in the world, and when I've worked from home in the past, I think I actually get less done. Sure, I'm not distracted by other people coming into the programmers' pen (keycard access to even get in to see the programmers here), but there's definitely a lot more in the way of distractions when I'm at home.

    That being said, we can't work from home any more except in ex

  • There's a lot of legitimacy ITFA. I agree WFH get's slandered in quite a few workplaces, but it's definitely NOT future looking technology. I really think a lot of the arguments of working-from-home-again topic revolves around that workplace's culture where it just hasn't caught up and views production, productivity and being productive can only happen behind the 4-walls of the brick-and-mortar.

    Doing 100% WFH I think can be disastrous over time; there are not a plethora of people who are that motivated, s

  • "We found massive, massive improvement in performance -- a 13% improvement in performance from people working at home"

    At my wife's company, the work-from-home employees have a higher productivity requirement than the office workers. It's a pain because the kind of work she does probably doesn't lend itself as well to the performance gains seen at other places. She's personally so much more productive than average that it doesn't matter to her, but other employees have struggled with it. She's also a tota

  • As in, companies usually only let you do this if you are a better employee. Higher level office workers and sales jobs are prime examples, not ditch diggers.

    In other words, they are selected for the people most likely to earn more and be happier.

