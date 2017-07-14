Work From Home People Earn More, Quit Less, and Are Happier Than Their Office-bound Counterparts (qz.com) 63
An anonymous reader shares a report: Working from home gets a bad rap. Google the phrase and examine the results -- you'll see scams or low-level jobs, followed by links calling out "legitimate" virtual jobs. But Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Nicholas Bloom says requiring employees to be in the office is an outdated work tradition, set up during the Industrial Revolution. Such inflexibility ignores today's sophisticated communications methods and long commutes, and actually hurts firms and employees. "Working from home is a future-looking technology," Bloom told an audience during a conference, which took place in April. "I think it has enormous potential." To test his claim, Bloom studied China's largest travel agency, Ctrip. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has 20,000 employees and a market capitalization of about $20 billion. The company's leaders -- conscious of how expensive real estate is in Shanghai -- were interested in the impact of working from home. Could they continue to grow while avoiding exorbitant office space costs? They solicited worker volunteers for a study in which half worked from home for nine months, coming into the office one day a week, and half worked only from the office. Bloom tracked these two groups for about two years. The results? "We found massive, massive improvement in performance -- a 13% improvement in performance from people working at home," Bloom says.
I have actually found that in management positions you need to be in the office a majority of the time. However the low level people doing the work, have been more productive when they can work from home more often. Especially when you have fewer people in offices, and more people in bullpen areas.
Well communications issues are easily solved, but the company needs to put a solution in place. They're far more efficient than wandering around looking for the person you want.
As regards productivity, you don't do it enough for it to become second nature. Two or three times a week and you will find you get more done.
The main downside is the hot desking on the days you go into work, especially if everybody decides to come in that day.
Obviously WfH works best for people who in the main work individually.
Except programmers *don't* work in the main individually. That's the point.
They need to discuss designs, they need to rubber duck off each other, they need to work on what the requirements are actually meant to be with each other, and with other disciplines in the team.
Sure, getting pulled into 3 meetings a day is frustrating when you just want to fix that damn bug that's plaguing your mind, but it's important, and part of the job.
Re:Maybe for a travel agency (Score:5, Interesting)
Everyone on the teams, work remotely, all across the US, and there is NO problem in getting things done.
This is all IT work. Servers are in data centers we hit remotely, we have teleconferences for meetings...IM for screen shares if needed.
It works great. No problems her, and yet...most of the folks I work with, I have no idea what they look like, or anything about them other than their voices.
Frankly, I LOVE this work mode. I do my job, I'm home for package deliveries (no more getting stolen off porch)...you can be doing things around the house even while on conference calls (yay for headsets)....
And my commute is a blistering walk across the hall from my bedroom to my office.
Frankly, I get MUCH more done at home these days, than I did in the office....and doing it as a contractor is great as that I get to bill for all hours worked.
Sure, I'm available more often...but I always get paid for it too.
Reminds, me, I need to check with my CPA to see if I can write off boxer shorts and t-shirts as work attire.
The one thing that may be a bit hard to do remotely is direct and constant supervision.
Well, as someone who works form home 4 days a week, I've found a couple of easy solutions to this:
* Corporate IM. Require all remote employees to keep it running. You find that you're able to reach employees *more* this way, since strolling up to a desk often ends with the employee out to lunch, in a meeting room, off to get coffee, taking a dump, etc. With IM, if they're at the desk (or in many cases such as HipChat, have their phone on them), you can reach 'em. As a bonus, many of these applications (most
"Exactly! We had a new policy put in place around 1 year ago that allows employees to work from home 2 days per month."
And that exactly what the problem is. There are times when something that is good, when going below a threshold is even worse than nothing.
You don't have the culture, nor the tools, to support working out from office, so those two days are a nuisance. You should try more or less the other way around: about a day a week in the office, all the others from home. That *is* where the advantag
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Maybe for a travel agency (Score:5, Insightful)
Not to mention, working from home as a introvert, fantastic, working from home as an extrovert, sure way to go nuts. I worked from home and enjoyed roasting a chicken for lunch, only takes a few minutes to set up at morning smoko and then set the timer and work. You check every time you stop work for your always favourite coffee and snack, always there. Then at lunch out comes the fresh roast chicken and you enjoy a great repast as you have an extended relaxing lunch whilst watching a movie and than back to work. All done in your shorts because you started work as soon as you woke up, no time lost doing anything else, except for a morning cuppa and relieving yourself as necessary. You can get a huge amount of work done by more than enough by 3 oclock even with a long lunch, stop there or work into the early evening and take the whole afternoon off tomorrow.
But working from home all the time? I did that for a while, and even being an introvert, that drove me nuts. After a while you do miss the social interaction.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I think you'll find that a lot of people here have tried it in a collaborative job (programming). It works very well. I mean, have you completely missed how successful open-source projects distributed all over the world have been?
Re: (Score:3)
Some jobs are necessarily collaborative, but a lot of jobs are collaborative because people are lazy. I find this is true in a lot of hardware and software jobs that are being labelled as 'inherently collaborative' in companies I have worked for that are on the long fail-boat to nowhere.
The best places I have worked have done exactly the same jobs without collaboration and there really wasn't any need: you go to the docs (in the old days on a disk somewhere, today on a webserver). Everyone implements accord
I need interaction (Score:3)
Yet your co-workers may want you to work from home so that you quit distracting them.
Kids (Score:3)
Having kids or a nagging wife means you'd want to waste that 1h30m commuting, sit in a cubicle then waste another 1h30m coming back. For the rest of us, though, extra three hours of productivity or leisure makes such a massive difference that it's hard to find enough downsides.
Some of us go way over the edge -- especially if you can train your boss that's it ok to call you at 4am rather than at the crack of noon; those of us do work hard to maintain the public opinion on programmers.
:).
But if you require being on the clock, the employeer can get the best of both worlds for any child-less employee.
Having kids or a nagging wife means you'd want to waste that 1h30m commuting, sit in a cubicle then waste another 1h30m coming back.
...bold mine.
Why is "wife" associated with "nagging" more often than not? In my case, I find that I associate "wife" with the words "loving & caring."
I guess I am lucky, no?
if she truly cared about you she'd nag you sometimes, because you have shortcomings that need external pushing
Why is "wife" associated with "nagging" more often than not? In my case, I find that I associate "wife" with the words "loving & caring."
Just wait a few months (or years if you're really lucky), and then you'll see.
And with kids, the wait time is negative.
I suppose you could just substitute "woman" for wife and have it a bit more generic.
It just happens...it is in their DNA.
You mentioned something extremely important - how many hours do we work? Do companies now expect 12 hours a day now that some people no longer have a long commute?
I wonder why most companies still hate that. (Score:2)
Depends on where (Score:2)
This has got to be very culturally sensitive. There's lots of social pressures in china that take time and energy away from just plain working. These go away somewhat when you can relax in your own home. Other countries with a more lax work ethic won't fare so well. I'm sure many people will try to game their employers in places with higher rates of corruption in general.
I also doubt this will work as well in places like Brazil, where work is very much a social experience. Being social is a big part of the job.
Err...why would you not have A/C in your home?
Not for me (Score:2)
I would hate to work from home. I like having a clear divide between work and home.
Work from the local pub instead then.
Working from home is the WORST (Score:1)
Depends on the job (Score:3)
The viability of working from home depends a lot on the job, and on the particular phase of that job.
Taking my situation as an example: This week, I attended two physical meetings, but otherwise worked from home all week, because (aside from those two meetings), my current work is preparation that I am doing alone. This is great while it lasts, but it will stop in September, it will stop, because I'll be working with other people.
Some maybe general observations:
- Complex coordination - working out new ideas, or meeting with several people - just does not work well remotely. Face-to-face is a lot more efficient. In work-at-home phases, I still have 2-3 meetings a week.
- Even as a total introvert, I recognize that face-time with people is important. I sometimes go into the office for an afternoon "just because".
- If you are working remotely, it is essential to have appropriate messaging technology. The phone should only be used for urgent stuff, since it interrupts. I get maybe one or two calls per month. Email is king for anything non-urgent. Some sort of simple messaging fits comfortably in the middle: IRC or even SMS.
- Working from home takes a certain amount of discipline, and sometimes it still doesn't work. Yesterday morning was a disaster: I was interrupted for non-work things a zillion times, and basically lost the entire morning. The flexibility to mix in private things is nice, but sometimes it also sucks - I'll be working on the weekend to make up the lost time.
I'm less productive at home (Score:2)
I'm less productive at home.
Yes, I have the wife and kids- but also at work I have a nice large office that I can keep clean and clutter free- and that really helps me focus and concentrate.
At home I don't have a proper room set up as an office- we don't have any room spare. So the desk is just in a corner. It's a dumping ground for all sorts of junk. It's cluttered- and because my wife passes through it's not clean (I swear that woman just goes around dropping trash everywhere all day long- I do love her though).
That is entirely your problem, the lack of organization and separation. It was mine too (wife, 3 kids, farm) so I bought a $110/mo house to use for storage and work. It easily pays for itself and its just a few blocks from where i sleep.
Indeed it is a problem. Not something I can avoid though, and I suspect there are plenty of other people who can't avoid it too. If we could afford more space we would get more space. If I were single it wouldn't be an issue- but having a family means private space is at a premium.
Your $110/mo would be 10 times that price here for a cheap house, especially after I hooked up electricity and internet to the place. Cheapest broadband around here is about $70/month, or about 2/3rds the cost of your work-hou
Right now I'm in a room we didn't get around to refurbishing yet. My desk is a mess, the wallpaper is horrible, and it's generally a bit of a dumping ground in here. I'm fine with it though - when I'm facing the computer, all that stuff behind me doesn't phase me at all.
However, when we were renovating other bits of the house this room wasn't available, so I used to work in a shared work space in town (maybe 15-20 minutes walk from here). That had all the features you mention - clear, empty, quiet, etc. It was nice, but I found I was less productive there.
Survival bias (Score:2)
Can confirm (Score:2)
Well, (Score:1)
It's an interesting general statement, but a lot of it is going to depend on the people involved. I mean, I'm hardly the most responsible person in the world, and when I've worked from home in the past, I think I actually get less done. Sure, I'm not distracted by other people coming into the programmers' pen (keycard access to even get in to see the programmers here), but there's definitely a lot more in the way of distractions when I'm at home.
That being said, we can't work from home any more except in exceptional circumstances.
WFH isn't future-looking, it's been here forever (Score:2)
There's a lot of legitimacy ITFA. I agree WFH get's slandered in quite a few workplaces, but it's definitely NOT future looking technology. I really think a lot of the arguments of working-from-home-again topic revolves around that workplace's culture where it just hasn't caught up and views production, productivity and being productive can only happen behind the 4-walls of the brick-and-mortar.
Doing 100% WFH I think can be disastrous over time; there are not a plethora of people who are that motivated, self-disciplined and self-driven.
About that performance improvement (Score:2)
"We found massive, massive improvement in performance -- a 13% improvement in performance from people working at home"
At my wife's company, the work-from-home employees have a higher productivity requirement than the office workers. It's a pain because the kind of work she does probably doesn't lend itself as well to the performance gains seen at other places. She's personally so much more productive than average that it doesn't matter to her, but other employees have struggled with it. She's also a total introvert.
Earn more is the key to the flaw in this study. (Score:2)
As in, companies usually only let you do this if you are a better employee. Higher level office workers and sales jobs are prime examples, not ditch diggers.
In other words, they are selected for the people most likely to earn more and be happier.