Visa Considers Extending 'War on Cash' Business Incentives Outside US (cnbc.com) 21
Visa is hoping to extend its "war on cash" agenda to businesses in the U.K. after announcing new incentives for U.S. businesses to go cashless. From a report: The payment technology company revealed on Wednesday that it was launching a "cashless challenge" which would see 50 U.S. businesses receive $10,000 each to help them convert to a cashless payment model. It is now aiming to roll the model out to the U.K., though is yet to set a timeframe for the launch, a Visa spokesperson confirmed to CNBC Friday. Under the scheme, businesses in the U.S. are invited to submit plans outlining what going cashless might mean for them, their employees and their customers. Recipients of the award will then be required to use the lump sum to upgrade their point-of-sale systems so they are completely cashless. Any remaining money can be put towards marketing, the company said. "We're declaring a war on cash," Andy Gerlt, a spokesman for Visa, said in the announcement Wednesday.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that it's very hard to recruit people to a cause that doesn't affect them in a tangible way. Sure, companies are selling data about you and sure, they know everything you purchase and where and when you purchase it. But none of that has any impact on people's day-to-day lives where you can point to it and say, there, there is the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, companies are selling data about you and sure, they know everything you purchase and where and when you purchase it.
^^^ There, there is the problem! also solved your conundrum!
war on cash (Score:3)
I'd be all for an alternative to cash as long as it was managed without transaction fees by the local government backed issuer of the currency. Time to nationalize Visa/Mastercard?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The cards dump it on the business 99% of the time. The business pays the % and pays the loses. The cardholder sometimes gets a % back.
I suggest business implement a 2% cash discount (after raising prices 2%).
Re: (Score:3)
Interestingly enough, nobody except banks have ever defrauded me out of money. I feel they are the wrong people to trust with all the monies...
Re: (Score:2)
Whats funny is they mention how fast it is to pay with your card, when in reality, especially since the chip readers... It takes almost twice as long for a transaction. and about 3-4x as long as a cash transaction.. At least from what I've seen at local stores and gas stations here in Las Vegas.
Re: (Score:2)
Why stop at Visa, Why not war on banks. Have they done us any good? I would say not, unless you count giving people they knew couldn't afford ARM's a loan for a house that during an artificially inflated housing market. Apparently the government thought they did some good, as they all got nice fat bonuses..
cashless is a bad deal for small business (Score:2)
Unless you like sending a cut of every sale to credit card processing firms.
Re: (Score:2)
Hm. (Score:3)
THIS NOTE IS LEGAL TENDER FOR ALL DEBTS, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE
Never understood how apartment and rent can be required to be non-cash payment.
Another issue is how do I pay my neighbor kid to mow my lawn with a credit card?
Another issue is that I simply may not want Visa, and via third party records, the government, know exactly what I'm spending on and how frequently. The phrase "None of your business" comes to mind if for no other reason that it is, after all, none of their damned business.