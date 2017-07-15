In America, Most Republicans Think Colleges Are Bad for the Country (chronicle.com) 586
An anonymous reader quotes the Chronicle of Higher Education: A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center on Monday. The same study has found a consistent increase in distrust of colleges and universities since 2010, when negative perceptions among Republicans was measured at 32 percent. That number now stands at 58 percent. By comparison, 72 percent of Democrats or left-leaning Independents in the study said colleges and universities have a positive impact on the United States... In the Pew Research Center's study, distrust of colleges was strongest in the highest income bracket and the oldest age group, with approval levels of just 31 percent among respondents whose family income exceeds $75,000 a year and 27 percent among those older than 65.
And I wish Evergreen were just a completely fringe case. But sadly, even many mainstream universities in red states are now indoctrinating students and stifling any dissent. Even reddest of red states, Tennessee, had to pass a law [thefire.org] (against the opposition of its own public university administrations) just to guarantee students basic free speech rights.
You can call it progressive or commie, but please do not bastardize the word liberal so terribly. There is nothing liberal about them.
Please provide an example of one of these.
Church
The liberals were the fascists in the Nazi party (Nazi meaning new socialist)
Where the heck does this come from?? Every single iota of non-biased information I've ever seen points to the opposite. Eg Wikipedia:
the Nazi Party was a far-right political party in Germany
... are a "climate denier". Notice that none of these ad homonym attacks...
If you deny the scientifically-accepted theory of climate change, then you're a climate denier. It's not ad homonym. (face-palm). It's not ad hominem to accuse someone of a position that they hold.
And with the internet, the leftist media can't cover it up anymore [youtube.com].
Fascists are not "leftist" no matter what they or other people may call them. You gonna tell me the People's Democratic Republic is a democracy?
They may be "to the left" of Dominionist Republicans, but that's still the extreme right.
Arguing with the willfully ignorant is a waste of time. So no.
Got it.. i need to be *willfully* indoctrinated... didn't quite catch that nuance at first.
One example isn't proof of anything. By that dumb logic, I could point to LIberty University as "proof" that colleges are all ultra-conservative hellholes, but obviously they're not. One example is only good for disproving something, like this assertion I just made here is obviously disproved by Evergreen State.
Colleges are also how we end up with electrical engineers and doctors. It's too bad that what happened at evergreen state was so insanely terrible that it is not outweighed by the good colleges in general do for our country.
Sure I can get an MRI and have a super computer in my pocket, but I'd trade it all to stop some leftist students from disrupting operations on a leftist college campus, where they where taught their leftist ideology by the leftist faculty.
First of all, our schools have been "failing" our students because moronic Republicans on the education boards insist on "teaching the controversy" of their invisible sky man over evolution, and insisting that there has been no debate over climate change. Then throw in the numerous tax cuts that under fund the schools while they try to smooth talk us into believing that charter schools will be more than ponzi schemes to milk even more wealth out of the system. I'm seriously waiting for the conservative push to teach the Flat Earth "controversy".
Your biased lecture against colleges neglect that there are quite a number of alternative conservative colleges which are still quite happy to indoctrinate students and teach women that they are lesser beings to be raped and tossed aside as whores if they dare to question their role in the conservative lifestyle.
The truth is that conservatives hate education. Educated people ask questions and conservatism doesn't like to be questioned. It's an article of faith, like religion, and questions highlight the many conflicting inconsistencies that patch it together. Plus kids go to college, get a degree and then look back at the rural economic wasteland their conservative parents have surrounded themselves with and immediately go live somewhere they can get a job, typically the big scary liberal city.
fixes: marks, math, and there.
Dad didn't teach language and typing.
Don't confuse anti-US College with anti-education
Really? Have you ever learned about the Age of Enlightenment? It's that era that went hand in hand with the scientific revolution and took the western world out of the dark ages of medieval thinking, for good. It's also the reason why the west has been steering human progress for the last 300 years. The dark ages on the other hand where dominated by religious thought, superstition and fraught with prejudice towards critical thinking. Religious fanatics would rather burn progressive thinkers like Galileo Galilei on the stake rather than listen to reason.
I'm sorry, but the conservative right in the US with the denial of climate change supported by the *vast* majority of scientist, their antipathy towards the theory of evolution and efforts to teach creationism in schools, their tactics of spreading fear and uncertainty among the populace to legitimatize their crackdowns on civil rights and their boosting in defense spending, even though in reality terrorism is a marginal threat. All of this looks like steps of a counter-enlightenment movement, a return to the dark ages to me.
See, this is why we can't have nice things: getting past the headlines to see the spectrum that truly exists takes effort.
Get past "earth was created in 6,000 years and fossils exist to test us because god hates fags" flavor of creationism, and you'll find far more nuanced interpretations. Some believe that "days" in the Genesis account mean lengthy eras of time. Others believe that the earth was created halfway through its lifecycle (Adam and Eve were unlikely to be created as infants, after all). Others believe something along the lines that God is simply the initial cause of the Big Bang, with God opting to have a much less influential role in the course of the development of life. Are people with a more sensible view of creationism building massive arks and trying to change textbooks? Generally not. More to the point, they're more apt to learn more about the information regarding what is observed, rather than turning it into a political battle.
On the topic of climate change, again, we've got a spectrum that doesn't get headlines because the folks insisting the climate isn't changing have that market cornered. Get past it, and the questions are more sensible: Is the primary way to stave it off really to increase taxes? Is it sensible to make certain things unaffordable to the most cost sensitive people in order to save the planet? If the manufacturing of a hybrid is more environmentally unfriendly than an ICE car, is it really helpful to fervently pitch their manufacture and purchase? Same for solar panels - if their production is very toxic to the environment, are we doing any long-term favors just because China is willing to make them affordably at the expense of their environmental state? Obviously, these questions and many more are present on the topic, and some do have viable answers, but the problem is the lack of any middle ground - say "maybe we should see if it's possible to have more environmentally friendly solar panels before giving tax incentives for them", and you're a corporatist republican who doesn't care about the environment. Say, "perhaps it would make sense to use the more resource intensive panels for larger buildings so that the air conditioners will at least be mostly solar powered and their impact will be negated quicker", and you're a tree hugging Al Gore groupie who cares more about mother earth than the children who live in it.
Is it possible for there to be a return to the dark ages? Anything is possible. Is the best way to fight it by forcing both sides further to the extremes and engage in a battle of attrition? I think not.
It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.
Flag burning is more important than getting an education? Boggle. Besides, how many flags are burned per year?
Higher Education has a long history of being rather left leaning. It is well known that most who are on the left when they are at University become less left wing as they grow older.
When I was at University in London in the mid 1970's we had many very left leaning factions. There were groups of Communists, Marxists, Marxist-Lennists, Maoists, Trotskyists, Broad Left and a few more. One of the Marxists is now a local politician for a right of centre party. That was something he would not have considered happening when he was in his early 20's.
University is the first time for most people where they are free to develop their own opinions. Being different from their parents/family is a natural stance to take.
I would not worry about it. 99% of them will grow out of it.
The French have a perfect way of describing it. 'Vive la Difference'.
Educated people tend to be less afraid of exploring ideas and thus less afraid of new ideas. That's liberalism in a nutshell. If conservitards weren't afraid of education GENERALLY they'd probably go much further and be deeper people. But they don't.
I was in college in the 80s, so a bit after you. We had groups like you mentioned, but we didn't have nearly 100% of our Professors teaching/preaching their leftist ideology during lectures. I am paying for my kid to go to college today so get to read assignments, lectures, and material. It's quite a different animal.
When every single course is lecturing not so much the subject matter, but leftist ideology, we have problems with our education system. Biology courses are filled with anti-American rhetori
I have three kids in college right now and one that's graduated already.
Yes, I regularly hyperventilate about how much it costs. I hyperventilate more about the weddings they describe and think I'm going to pay for (three girls).
And none of them knows what the hell you're talking about. They don't typically hear left leaning ideology. They hear lectures on the course topics. And of those professors that do bring up politics in the classroom, and they are apparently a small percentage, it seems balanced between left wing and right wing.
Don't let Fox "News" and Breitbart convince you that higher education is bad. Growing the uneducated portion of the population serves the GOP's need for an ignorant and fearful power base.
That said, it's not that they're 'growing out of it' but that they're becoming fearful. As you get older and you have something to lose you turn conservative. Not Right Wing. Conservative. You don't want change because you're terrified of losing what you have.
Personally, I'd like to live in a world we're we're not all living in constant terror of dying in a gutter.
It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.
Flag burning was ruled by the supreme court to be protected under the First Amendment.
Why do you hate the constitution?
So you can love the constitution and burn a flag, and you can be a "democratic" socialist communist fascist or whatever and burn a flag. Not the same.
So you hate equality and freedom as well?
It's not that republicans hate education.
Oh yes, they do. Education makes people citizens, people who evaluate situation and ask themselves questions about what they are thrown at.
By contrast, republicans have nothing to do with citizens. They want consumers; that is, docile, gullible people who will not question the stuff they are advertised so they buy it, making republicans richer. And, in addition, since they do not question marketing, they will not question the “wisdom” of their bosses, and thus will readily accept what they thro
No, Democrats want consumers. Republicans want producers. Makers vs takers.
Perhaps if you replace 'left-leaning' and 'liberal' with 'progressive' in these kinds of discussions the perception will change.
I'd bet more American flags are burned
I bet more American flags are burned by veterans and Boy Scouts than at all colleges combined.
The fact that we allow American flags to be burnt shows that we have freedom.
How many Russian flags do you believe are burnt in Russia? Chinese flags in China? Saudi flags in Saudi Arabia?
It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined.
Possibly true but that's what free speech means. I do find it curious that the most educated parts of the population tend as a general group to lean left in their politics. I think that says something meaningful but I'll leave it to you to fill in the blank.
It's not that republicans hate education.
Some do, most don't. It is true that a LOT of blue collar republicans think people who go to college are "elitist" snobs. Many certainly do not place a high value on scientific education particularly the more virulently bible thumping amongst them.
See what happened? If you challenge the believability of that number ("Look to your left, look to your right, one of you is being raped right now!"), you confess to not "believing." Lovely game, no?
This was ten months ago, and not at some backwater no-name liberal arts school, either.
I doubt Republicans consider engineering, math, biology, English and such as bad.
That's incorrect; it depends which Republicans you're talking to. If you mean the old-style Barry Goldwater fiscal conservatives, you're correct. If you mean religious conservatives, like the ones who voted for Ted Cruz or Mike Huckabee, you're wrong: they see biology classes as evil because they teach evolution. With the Trump supporters, it's probably a mixed bag. But there is a very, very large fraction of Republican vot
I believe the Bible, but then I live in a secular world. I don't worry too much about the craziness in it because I know I'm here for a few years and then it's time for eternity. I disagree with a lot of what happens in society but I let God worry about that, it's his job. He tells me to live for him and if I do that I'm going to be okay. While I think abortion is murder, it's sadly legal so I don't burn down clinics or shoot abortionists. I do not, however, ever vote for an abortionist candidate. I believe
I grew up being taught about the Bible as well, but then I grew up, learned critical thinking skills, and realized there is no proof for any god. Since man is the only animal smart enough to understand that it will die someday, the fear of death is a convenient tool by which to control people and gain power. And while people do some really good things to impress their gods, kids also do some really good things to impress Santa, but they grow out of that one day and do those good things, hopefully, just because they are good people. I regularly do good things just because I'm a good person, not because I feel the need to impress a mythical figure.
As such, my life is now ruled by logic, not by the moral standards of people who lived in very different times and who turned to dust thousands of years ago. Since science is built on logic, I trust science, my knowledge of history, and my own moral compass as my guides.
The Republican Party's power is based largely on the manufactured consensus of the fearful, ignorant, and with the addition of the religious right, the superstitious, so it's plain to see why colleges and universities pose a huge threat to their power base, and it clearly explains the impetus for Fox "News" and other right wing propaganda sites to tear at the foundation of our educational institutions by describing them as generating "lefties", "communists", "Marxists", and other buzz words that gin up conservative hatred and fear.
I do not, however, ever vote for an abortionist candidate.
So because of this, you vote for candidates who actively harm society and people in that society because of their regressive policies (e.g. tax cuts for the rich, dismantling social safety nets, etc.). Good job. You're part of the problem.
If one believes that life starts at conception, then abortion is murder. While I can see why you wouldn't believe in creationism as that takes a leap of faith, I really don't get why you can't understand opposition to something as brutal as the slaughter of the innocent.
A large part of the issue stems from STEM threatening religious beliefs, directly or indirectly. While climate change, evolution, and the origin of life and the universe are the common hot-button issues, where religion might directly contradict science, the entire process of questioning understanding, checking for facts, and drawing logical conclusions is antithetical to belief. With a sizable percentage of republicans relying on a base where religion is a very prominent core of their being, it's not surprising that they would be against something that threatens it.
As a whole, the education has the potential to give people the tools to question belief, but more critically, question authority. Given the extreme shift to authoritarian positions by the current crop of republicans, I can definitely see how education can be a threat.
http://tucson.com/news/local/e... [tucson.com]
I do too. Would be consistent wit observable facts, like the current choice of president.
I disagree somewhat with both you and the person you're responding to. I don't think it's explicitly the engineering or math that is upsetting them, and I don't think it's "brainwashing". The real problem is that, when you get a broad education and actually learn about the world we live in, modern Republican ideology is revealed to be complete insanity.
Evolution and global warming are real. Government isn't inherently evil. You can't always increase tax revenue by cutting taxes. The American "founding fathers" were not trying to create a "Christian nation". The Constitution does not work the way Republicans say it does. Muslims do have the right to practice their religion. There's no "historical proof" that Jesus was a real guy who was really the Messiah. The Bible doesn't say, "Poor people are just lazy. Fuck'em."
So these ignorant morons send their kids to college, and their kids come back saying, "Ummm... Yeah, so... that part of the Bible that says you should kill gay people...? That's roughly the same part of the Bible that says you can't eat bacon. So since you're not completely adhering to the rules in the Bible, maybe it's ok to not-kill gay people?"
And now they're upset. Their kids are using big words, and talking like murdering gay people isn't cool. The only conclusion their tiny minds can reach is that college is evil, and brainwashing their kids against "good ol'fashioned 'Merican values!" At some point, we might just need to find a way to stop listening to those people.
Re: There's an obvious reason (Score:3, Insightful)
Your straw man conception of modern Republican ideology was written by vox and think progress. It's not anywhere close to reality.
The billions of dollars of student debt is directly attributable to the Republican insistence on cutting taxes and support for state Universities.
In 1975 states paid for approximately 75% of an education at a State University with the student contributing the other 25%, meaning the majority of students could pay for college with a summer job and working part-time during the school year, maybe with some help from family. Additional financial assistance was available for truly needy students. The taxpayer a
Lol. Right. The fed just happens to use interlending interest rates as the main mechanism for regulating the economy.
Right, and that's why we have:
- States trying to ban people marrying the person they love because it disagrees with the Bible.
...
-States trying to force women to carry babies to term even when it'll kill them, because the Bible apparently says they have to.
- States erecting public monuments to christianity, despite constitutional requirements that they don't.
- States trying to force people to be taught non-science in science classes because it disagrees with the Bible.
- States trying to give tax payer funding to churches and calling them schools
Don't give me that bullshit about no one trying to ram ideology down throats other than the left. The religious right has been trying to ram the bible down everyone's throats for decades.
The religious right has been trying to ram the bible down everyone's throats for decades.
You mispelt millennia. This practice predates left and right and even democracy.
So, in your mind, people who disagree with you should just give up on their ideas and fall into line with your beliefs?
The world doesn't work that way, idiot.
Please provide an example of a college that endorses violence.
I'll wait...
You are also hypocrites - you have zero problems with killing humans. It is only the unborn that are, for some reason, sacred.
This sudden decline in opinion isn't the result of some new strain of anti-intellectualism, as some Democrats will no doubt suggest, but rather the perception that modern universities have become hotbeds of SJW, "Antifa," and anti-capitalist ideology. That's why the disapproval numbers are particularly high among those with higher incomes (who HATE anti-capitalists).
Even I'm more distrustful of modern universities than I used to be just a few years ago. And I used to be a professor.
+1
Universities have become a haven of political correctness, speech-banning, and catering to every special flower at the expense of critical thinking, diversity, and learning. It doesn't help that the costs have gone through the roof and the average graduate (those who actually do graduate) are often less educated than high-school students of many years ago.
If you want to understand why most Conservatives are so upset about the state of Universities/Colleges, just check out some PragerU videos on the topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I certainly don't agree with everything Prager U puts out, but they have lots of very good points that are well illustrated, well supported, and educational.
I'd never heard of Prager U until I read this post. I began searching for more info about it, and after a few minutes I ran into the Twitter page of Dennis Prager, the creator of Prager U. Yesterday, he tweeted:
"The news media in the West pose a far greater danger to Western civilization than Russia does."
After reading that, it kind of makes it hard for me to take seriously anything else he says or produces.
>"After reading that, it kind of makes it hard for me to take seriously anything else he says or produces."
That is unfortunate. So you didn't view any of the videos published by many bright and informed people because of your snap judgement from a single statement that might be read out of context, by one person? That is not the way to learn, but the way to censor your own exploration. It is exactly what we are talking about in colleges! You might not agree with something, but turning away from anything that challenges your beliefs isn't healthy.
So, I'm currently a faculty member of a major university. Prior to my most recent position I was at Birmingham Southern College (a small school in Alabama) and before that I was at the University of Maine. It is pretty clear that left-wing student protests and threats of student protest are having a real chilling effect on what schools do and what sort of speakers they invite; there's also a clear chilling effect from the right, albeit smaller. However, none of this is impacting regular education much at all. The vast majority of classes are not impacted; it is a serious mistake to think that because we have a problem with some student groups trying to push for control and censorship now that somehow there's a problem with colleges and universities as a whole. Colleges remain the primary and best way to get serious education on almost any topic; as technology and science become more advanced and more relevant to serious issues we face as a society, the importance of colleges and universities if anything has grown. Universities also remain the hotbeds of basic research, a vital aspect of a long-term healthy economy.
It is unfortunate that people are using the genuine but minor problem of student activism as an excuse to have a generally anti-intellectual position against colleges as a whole. Moreover, if one is concerned about the influence of such groups, the last thing one should want to do is to give up the colleges and universities to them wholesale. If they become purely "liberal" or "left-wing" institutions, we all lose.
It's not a minor problem. If a "hostile work environment" isn't something we tolerate, why are you shrugging off a hostile school environment?
Perhaps read "none of this is impacting regular education much at all. The vast majority of classes are not impacted;" Students protesting an offensive speaker at an auditorium doesn't "create a hostile work environment" for anyone except the speaker that's pissed off the students.
Biology is often cited here because it teaches evolution. Biochemistry teaches about vaccines and so forth. Then there you have zoology, climate, weather and geoscience, which may confront people with politicized topics like fossil fuels, climate change, the rain forests, the rate of extinction in animals. Physics teach
A sudden decline? In the 1960ies republicans happily set the bloody national guard on students who built a park on a patch of unused land. It is not a new strain of anti-intellectualism, it is a very old one because stupid people generally distrust intelligent people, and studies have shown again and again that lower iq and weak education correlate strongly with conservative views and strong religious beliefs.
WRONG! We need less sheeple. We need MORE independent thought which is the true nature of a higher education.
WRONG! We need less sheeple. We need MORE independent thought which is the true nature of a higher education.
That's exactly the point of the post you responded to. WE need more educated and independent thinkers. But our "LEADERS" want less-educated and less-independent thinkers who they can more easily manipulate.
they don't have much use for college if they haven't managed to get their GED yet.
There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
— Isaac Asimov [wikiquote.org], 1980
But after you're done congratulating yourself, what's the point? Is finger-pointing your end goal?
You live in a society with people who may not meet your standards [for whatever]. So?
Should you:
- Move to a compound and only let in The Good People?
- Complain and basically be a prick to them?
- Murder them all? Or opress them in some way short of murdering them?
- Send them to reeducation camps?
Please let us know what you and your intellect come up with.
There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
— Isaac Asimov [wikiquote.org], 1980
I think this is an old (older than the US as a nation) reaction to the pro-intellectuallism of the Northeastern states -- Yankeedom. The culture of this region has always been very pro-education, to the point that during the Puritan era social status was primarily determined by education level. The southern part of the country, of course, had constant economic and ideological conflict with the north. The north was aggressively egalitarian and prized communitarian notions of freedom and community self-government. The south was aristocratic and prized the individual liberty of the aristocrats. Social status in the south was based on wealth and heritage; education was largely irrelevant, though some sub-cultures in the south lionized classical education as a sign of and means to culture and gentility.
I think anti-intellectualism arose primarily as a straightforward rejection by the south of all things northern. As history rolled on, this view became deeply embedded in the conservative culture, and was regularly reinforced by the fact that intellectuals always want to apply their knowledge and theories to change society, while conservatives obviously don't want change.
Wow, what a biased way to spin things and distort facts.
A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country
That is not the question the Pew Research survey asked, nor how they reported the results. The question was whether or not colleges and universities are having a positive or negative affect on the way things are going in the country. "Higher education" is far more general terminology than "colleges and universities", and by underhandedly substituting that term they make it sound like Republicans think that being educated or obtaining a higher education is bad for the country.
But then, what else should we expect from The Chronicle of Higher Education but that kind of bias?
Reading between the lines. (Score:5, Interesting)
On one side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on maintaining an uneducated society in order to maximize the manipulative capability of a government to control the stupid and ignorant masses.
On the other side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on feeding the Educational Industrial Complex with the goal of funding capitalism, regardless of the growing lack of return on that investment, or the personal impact of massive debt.
As usual, one has to choose the lesser of two evils.
And although dependence on big government programs is likely a nice political side effect for people who generally advocate such things, the primary reason for skyrocketing costs is the same as our public pension crisis: special interests lobby for more government spending for their causes, and traditionally, it's been hard for politiciains to say "no" to subsidizing education. If you subsidize something, prices generally go up.
I reject your reality and substitute my own: I'll just go to trade school and bypass the socialist indoctrination, thank you very much.
On one side....On the other side...
Don't you get tired of constant, pointless Team A vs. Team B bullshit? None of that team nonsense is about helping the country or the people. Why not give up pretending it is?
... hell-bent on feeding the Educational Industrial Complex with the goal...
Don't you get tired of peddling ultra-exaggerated conspiratorial narratives? Everyone knows this kind of crap is mostly false, even if there's a tiny bit of truth underneath the mountains of nonsense. Why not give up the dramatic storytelling and just be factual?
regardless of the growing lack of return on that investment
You're nuts.
Average lifetime salary of a person with a high school diploma: $1.3M
Average lifetime salary of a person with some college: $1.6M
Average lifetime salary of a person with a four-year degree: $2.3M
Average lifetime salary of a person with a master's degree: $2.7M
Average lifetime salary of a person with a doctorate: $3.3M
Average lifetime salary of a person with a professional degree (MD, JD, etc.): $3.7M
These are overall averages, but the variation based on field of study is large. STEM degrees are particularly lucrative, and the average STEM graduate with a four-year degree out-earns the average person with a master's or doctorate in the social sciences, education, etc.
or the personal impact of massive debt.
Debt is not required to get an education. There are plenty of inexpensive colleges and universities. With a little hard work it's not hard to get partial or full tuition waivers at the undergraduate level, and scholarships and stipends are the norm at the PhD level and in many Master's programs.
Of course, this requires picking a school based on practical requirements and affordability (including cost of living... you may need to live at home and attend a local commuter school, for example), rather than the quality of the football program or the awesomeness of the party scene. And it requires working hard to maintain high grades (to get tuition waivers), rather than partying, etc.
Personally, I got a BS in Math and CS and not only graduated without any debt at all (never borrowed a penny for school), but with some savings accumulated while in school. I went to a local university so I could live with my parents, joined the Air Force Reserves to get the GI Bill, kept my grades high to get and stay on an academic tuition waiver (my high school grades were too bad to qualify for a scholarship) and worked 20-25 hours per week throughout my education.
In hindsight, I should have taken an education loan or two, because there was a GI Bill program that would have made payments on the loans... and there's nothing saying you need to actually spend the money on education. I should have borrowed the money and invested it, letting the military make the payments. I left money on the table.
Of course, that was all some 25-30 years ago... but I have two sons who are doing much the same thing now. They didn't do the military thing, and don't (yet) have the tuition waivers, but they're working part time and able to pay for school themselves by living at home and attending an inexpensive university (same one I went to). One of my sons just got married and moved out, so his costs are increasing but his wife has a decent (for now) full-time job, so she's going to support them while he finishes his education, then he'll go to work and she'll go to school. It will be a lot of work, but they'll both have educations and no debt.
Getting a higher education is very much worth it, and needn't come with a heavy debt burden. You just need to be smart about it.
I'm not american so I don't have to worry about stuff like this, but let me tell you guys that this isn't a great signal and people should be extremely careful about ideas like those...
Obviously, as with anything else, education is never perfect. People will pick and choose the worst examples to say how colleges and whatnot are awful.
But that fact that there are indeed bad colleges and bad education does not mean that no education is the better alternative.
I've heard this rhetoric of universities and college degrees being worthless here were I live before. It was among the justifications for electing a couple of presidents that never went through college and university plus a whole bunch of politicians taking representative seats.
And I'm not saying that people who didn't go through college and university are always idiots, stupid, ignorants and bad administrators... nothing like that. Some of the brightest people I know don't have a degree, or ended up working in areas unrelated to their degrees.
But what we've seen here was a weird and misguided glorification of ignorance. Picking exceptional cases like millionaires who flunked higher education to put it as the norm, people thinking it was better to vote for politicians that did not have a degree in anything, and a misguided idea that not having passed through college or university education meant that the candidate was "more honest", "closer to the people", "knew what poor people passed through" and stuff like that.
The end result of all that is a country in deep recession with the worst corruption crisis in history, one ex-president arrested, another impeached, and one current that should be impeached, tons of politicians in jail, numerous example cases of extremely bad administrative decisions, and the general sense that the country is indeed run by ignorants, corrupt people and bad decisions.
Sure people love to talk about the SJW epidemic, all the white knighting, all the young adults behaving like spoiled brats, political correctedness, plus a bunch of other stuff. It's easy to blame institutions for behaviours like those, but more often than not, it's an age thing.
People get this skewed perception that bad things happen on campus while ignoring all the shit that happens outside of it.
So there you go. Sure, college isn't perfect. A degree isn't an indication of morals, ethics and great behaviour. And there are plenty of people who do very well without going through college. But people better be careful about sweeping generalizations, because some lines of reasoning (or lack thereof) can end up very very badly.
Slashdot didn't die. Malda just sold it. It's been skidding along ever since. And that was a long time ago now.
There are actually real tech storeis out there beyond your usual lazy "rivers on mars", "amazing batteries", and "tesla cars".
Lazy rivers on Mars? Sign me up.
In the sense that education inevitably seems to reduce conservatism
Re:Those places used by the left to indoctonate (Score:5, Insightful)
"Anyone who disagrees with me must have been indoctrinated. It couldn't possibly be that by becoming better educated these people see clearly the bullshit that the GOP has become."
Right - it's just coincidence that the less educated side of US politics is the side that's trying to take away every safety net in the entire country, and generally acting like assholes to anyone who isn't them.
University is about learning and exposure to ideas. Not all of them need be immediately practical.
However, when people start taking those faculties and their impassioned young fools of a student body too seriously, you have a problem.
For instance, allowing political groups of any sort to disrupt university activities, or actually giving them power to control what happens and even what is said on campus? That should be the instant death of the institution's credibility. Suppression of alternate viewpoints