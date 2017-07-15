Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


In America, Most Republicans Think Colleges Are Bad for the Country

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader quotes the Chronicle of Higher Education: A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center on Monday. The same study has found a consistent increase in distrust of colleges and universities since 2010, when negative perceptions among Republicans was measured at 32 percent. That number now stands at 58 percent. By comparison, 72 percent of Democrats or left-leaning Independents in the study said colleges and universities have a positive impact on the United States... In the Pew Research Center's study, distrust of colleges was strongest in the highest income bracket and the oldest age group, with approval levels of just 31 percent among respondents whose family income exceeds $75,000 a year and 27 percent among those older than 65.

  • Evergreen State (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:39AM (#54813783)
    Proof by example.

    • Re:Evergreen State (Score:4, Informative)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:46AM (#54813839)

      And I wish Evergreen were just a completely fringe case. But sadly, even many mainstream universities in red states are now indoctrinating students and stifling any dissent. Even reddest of red states, Tennessee, had to pass a law [thefire.org] (against the opposition of its own public university administrations) just to guarantee students basic free speech rights.

    • Mod Parent Up (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Kunedog ( 1033226 )
      Indeed. Maybe those with this opinion have seen the leftist nutjob ideologues taking over campuses and demanding administrative control, assaulting journalists ("I need some muscle over here"), setting fires and beating people for the crime of trying to attend a speaking event, and even trying to implement segregration, often while the faculty and administration either approve or cheer them on.

      And with the internet, the leftist media can't cover it up anymore [youtube.com].

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Fascists are not "leftist" no matter what they or other people may call them. You gonna tell me the People's Democratic Republic is a democracy?

        They may be "to the left" of Dominionist Republicans, but that's still the extreme right.

      • What you complain about others do IS free speech....of course, without the violence. You cannot demand free speech for reptards and deny it to all those with a different view!

    • Re:Evergreen State (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Grishnakh ( 216268 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:59AM (#54813919)

      One example isn't proof of anything. By that dumb logic, I could point to LIberty University as "proof" that colleges are all ultra-conservative hellholes, but obviously they're not. One example is only good for disproving something, like this assertion I just made here is obviously disproved by Evergreen State.

    • Re:Evergreen State (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TsuruchiBrian ( 2731979 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:37PM (#54814509)

      Colleges are also how we end up with electrical engineers and doctors. It's too bad that what happened at evergreen state was so insanely terrible that it is not outweighed by the good colleges in general do for our country.

      Sure I can get an MRI and have a super computer in my pocket, but I'd trade it all to stop some leftist students from disrupting operations on a leftist college campus, where they where taught their leftist ideology by the leftist faculty.

  • There's an obvious reason (Score:3, Insightful)

    by SmaryJerry ( 2759091 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:39AM (#54813785)
    It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.

    • It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.

      Flag burning is more important than getting an education? Boggle. Besides, how many flags are burned per year?

    • Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:5, Interesting)

      by RotateLeftByte ( 797477 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:47AM (#54813847)

      Higher Education has a long history of being rather left leaning. It is well known that most who are on the left when they are at University become less left wing as they grow older.

      When I was at University in London in the mid 1970's we had many very left leaning factions. There were groups of Communists, Marxists, Marxist-Lennists, Maoists, Trotskyists, Broad Left and a few more. One of the Marxists is now a local politician for a right of centre party. That was something he would not have considered happening when he was in his early 20's.
      University is the first time for most people where they are free to develop their own opinions. Being different from their parents/family is a natural stance to take.

      I would not worry about it. 99% of them will grow out of it.
      The French have a perfect way of describing it. 'Vive la Difference'.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Educated people tend to be less afraid of exploring ideas and thus less afraid of new ideas. That's liberalism in a nutshell. If conservitards weren't afraid of education GENERALLY they'd probably go much further and be deeper people. But they don't.

      • Pervasive vs. present (Score:2, Insightful)

        by s.petry ( 762400 )

        I was in college in the 80s, so a bit after you. We had groups like you mentioned, but we didn't have nearly 100% of our Professors teaching/preaching their leftist ideology during lectures. I am paying for my kid to go to college today so get to read assignments, lectures, and material. It's quite a different animal.

        When every single course is lecturing not so much the subject matter, but leftist ideology, we have problems with our education system. Biology courses are filled with anti-American rhetori

        • Re:Pervasive vs. present (Score:5, Interesting)

          by tgrigsby ( 164308 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:42PM (#54814565) Homepage Journal

          I have three kids in college right now and one that's graduated already.

          Yes, I regularly hyperventilate about how much it costs. I hyperventilate more about the weddings they describe and think I'm going to pay for (three girls).

          And none of them knows what the hell you're talking about. They don't typically hear left leaning ideology. They hear lectures on the course topics. And of those professors that do bring up politics in the classroom, and they are apparently a small percentage, it seems balanced between left wing and right wing.

          Don't let Fox "News" and Breitbart convince you that higher education is bad. Growing the uneducated portion of the population serves the GOP's need for an ignorant and fearful power base.

      • Reality has a liberal bias (Score:5, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:41PM (#54814549)
        it's an old joke, but it's not far from the truth. Right wing economics (Supply Side, or what is disparagingly called Trickle Down or Voodoo economics) doesn't work. It's been tried again and again in Red States (Kansas is the latest) and failed miserably. And sure, Communism doesn't work. But Democratic Socialism _does_.

        That said, it's not that they're 'growing out of it' but that they're becoming fearful. As you get older and you have something to lose you turn conservative. Not Right Wing. Conservative. You don't want change because you're terrified of losing what you have.

        Personally, I'd like to live in a world we're we're not all living in constant terror of dying in a gutter.

    • Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:5, Funny)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:59AM (#54813917)

      It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.

      Flag burning was ruled by the supreme court to be protected under the First Amendment.
      Why do you hate the constitution?

    • It's not that republicans hate education.

      Oh yes, they do. Education makes people citizens, people who evaluate situation and ask themselves questions about what they are thrown at.

      By contrast, republicans have nothing to do with citizens. They want consumers; that is, docile, gullible people who will not question the stuff they are advertised so they buy it, making republicans richer. And, in addition, since they do not question marketing, they will not question the “wisdom” of their bosses, and thus will readily accept what they thro

    • Perhaps if you replace 'left-leaning' and 'liberal' with 'progressive' in these kinds of discussions the perception will change.

    • Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:5, Funny)

      by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @11:40AM (#54814145)

      I'd bet more American flags are burned

      I bet more American flags are burned by veterans and Boy Scouts than at all colleges combined.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by admiralh ( 21771 )

      The fact that we allow American flags to be burnt shows that we have freedom.

      How many Russian flags do you believe are burnt in Russia? Chinese flags in China? Saudi flags in Saudi Arabia?

    • That survey states otherwise. Maybe the Rep fans are only jealous that their intellect is insufficient to make it through college.

    • It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined.

      Possibly true but that's what free speech means. I do find it curious that the most educated parts of the population tend as a general group to lean left in their politics. I think that says something meaningful but I'll leave it to you to fill in the blank.

      It's not that republicans hate education.

      Some do, most don't. It is true that a LOT of blue collar republicans think people who go to college are "elitist" snobs. Many certainly do not place a high value on scientific education particularly the more virulently bible thumping amongst them.

  • SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:5, Insightful)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:39AM (#54813793)

    This sudden decline in opinion isn't the result of some new strain of anti-intellectualism, as some Democrats will no doubt suggest, but rather the perception that modern universities have become hotbeds of SJW, "Antifa," and anti-capitalist ideology. That's why the disapproval numbers are particularly high among those with higher incomes (who HATE anti-capitalists).

    Even I'm more distrustful of modern universities than I used to be just a few years ago. And I used to be a professor.

    • Re:SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:5, Informative)

      by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:57AM (#54813903)

      +1

      Universities have become a haven of political correctness, speech-banning, and catering to every special flower at the expense of critical thinking, diversity, and learning. It doesn't help that the costs have gone through the roof and the average graduate (those who actually do graduate) are often less educated than high-school students of many years ago.

      If you want to understand why most Conservatives are so upset about the state of Universities/Colleges, just check out some PragerU videos on the topic:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      I certainly don't agree with everything Prager U puts out, but they have lots of very good points that are well illustrated, well supported, and educational.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Golgafrinchan ( 777313 )

        I'd never heard of Prager U until I read this post. I began searching for more info about it, and after a few minutes I ran into the Twitter page of Dennis Prager, the creator of Prager U. Yesterday, he tweeted:

        "The news media in the West pose a far greater danger to Western civilization than Russia does."

        After reading that, it kind of makes it hard for me to take seriously anything else he says or produces.

        • Re:SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:4)

          by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:36PM (#54814491)

          >"After reading that, it kind of makes it hard for me to take seriously anything else he says or produces."

          That is unfortunate. So you didn't view any of the videos published by many bright and informed people because of your snap judgement from a single statement that might be read out of context, by one person? That is not the way to learn, but the way to censor your own exploration. It is exactly what we are talking about in colleges! You might not agree with something, but turning away from anything that challenges your beliefs isn't healthy.

    • Re:SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:5, Informative)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:59AM (#54813925) Homepage

      So, I'm currently a faculty member of a major university. Prior to my most recent position I was at Birmingham Southern College (a small school in Alabama) and before that I was at the University of Maine. It is pretty clear that left-wing student protests and threats of student protest are having a real chilling effect on what schools do and what sort of speakers they invite; there's also a clear chilling effect from the right, albeit smaller. However, none of this is impacting regular education much at all. The vast majority of classes are not impacted; it is a serious mistake to think that because we have a problem with some student groups trying to push for control and censorship now that somehow there's a problem with colleges and universities as a whole. Colleges remain the primary and best way to get serious education on almost any topic; as technology and science become more advanced and more relevant to serious issues we face as a society, the importance of colleges and universities if anything has grown. Universities also remain the hotbeds of basic research, a vital aspect of a long-term healthy economy.

      It is unfortunate that people are using the genuine but minor problem of student activism as an excuse to have a generally anti-intellectual position against colleges as a whole. Moreover, if one is concerned about the influence of such groups, the last thing one should want to do is to give up the colleges and universities to them wholesale. If they become purely "liberal" or "left-wing" institutions, we all lose.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        It's not a minor problem. If a "hostile work environment" isn't something we tolerate, why are you shrugging off a hostile school environment?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by laird ( 2705 )

          Perhaps read "none of this is impacting regular education much at all. The vast majority of classes are not impacted;" Students protesting an offensive speaker at an auditorium doesn't "create a hostile work environment" for anyone except the speaker that's pissed off the students.

    • Re:SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:4, Insightful)

      by dunkelfalke ( 91624 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @11:49AM (#54814201)

      A sudden decline? In the 1960ies republicans happily set the bloody national guard on students who built a park on a patch of unused land. It is not a new strain of anti-intellectualism, it is a very old one because stupid people generally distrust intelligent people, and studies have shown again and again that lower iq and weak education correlate strongly with conservative views and strong religious beliefs.

  • curious (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nnet ( 20306 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:40AM (#54813799) Journal
    Because the last thing american leaders want is an educated electorate.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by rholtzjr ( 928771 )

      WRONG! We need less sheeple. We need MORE independent thought which is the true nature of a higher education.

      • WRONG! We need less sheeple. We need MORE independent thought which is the true nature of a higher education.

        That's exactly the point of the post you responded to. WE need more educated and independent thinkers. But our "LEADERS" want less-educated and less-independent thinkers who they can more easily manipulate.

  • they don't have much use for college if they haven't managed to get their GED yet.

  • Obligatory Asimov quote: (Score:5, Informative)

    by Pig Hogger ( 10379 ) <pig.hogger@g m a i l.com> on Saturday July 15, 2017 @10:57AM (#54813901) Journal

    There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."

    Isaac Asimov [wikiquote.org], 1980

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      But after you're done congratulating yourself, what's the point? Is finger-pointing your end goal?

      You live in a society with people who may not meet your standards [for whatever]. So?

      Should you:
      - Move to a compound and only let in The Good People?
      - Complain and basically be a prick to them?
      - Murder them all? Or opress them in some way short of murdering them?
      - Send them to reeducation camps?

      Please let us know what you and your intellect come up with.

    • Re:Obligatory Asimov quote: (Score:5, Interesting)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:27PM (#54814437) Homepage Journal

      There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."

      Isaac Asimov [wikiquote.org], 1980

      I think this is an old (older than the US as a nation) reaction to the pro-intellectuallism of the Northeastern states -- Yankeedom. The culture of this region has always been very pro-education, to the point that during the Puritan era social status was primarily determined by education level. The southern part of the country, of course, had constant economic and ideological conflict with the north. The north was aggressively egalitarian and prized communitarian notions of freedom and community self-government. The south was aristocratic and prized the individual liberty of the aristocrats. Social status in the south was based on wealth and heritage; education was largely irrelevant, though some sub-cultures in the south lionized classical education as a sign of and means to culture and gentility.

      I think anti-intellectualism arose primarily as a straightforward rejection by the south of all things northern. As history rolled on, this view became deeply embedded in the conservative culture, and was regularly reinforced by the fact that intellectuals always want to apply their knowledge and theories to change society, while conservatives obviously don't want change.

  • Spin it! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @11:04AM (#54813951) Homepage Journal

    Wow, what a biased way to spin things and distort facts.

    A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country

    That is not the question the Pew Research survey asked, nor how they reported the results. The question was whether or not colleges and universities are having a positive or negative affect on the way things are going in the country. "Higher education" is far more general terminology than "colleges and universities", and by underhandedly substituting that term they make it sound like Republicans think that being educated or obtaining a higher education is bad for the country.

    But then, what else should we expect from The Chronicle of Higher Education but that kind of bias?

  • Reading between the lines. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @11:08AM (#54813973)

    On one side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on maintaining an uneducated society in order to maximize the manipulative capability of a government to control the stupid and ignorant masses.

    On the other side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on feeding the Educational Industrial Complex with the goal of funding capitalism, regardless of the growing lack of return on that investment, or the personal impact of massive debt.

    As usual, one has to choose the lesser of two evils.

    • Re:Reading between the lines. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by doctorvo ( 5019381 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @11:30AM (#54814103)
      Your sarcasm is unwarranted and misses the point. In fact, it's much simpler: conservatives want higher education to teach conservative values and ideas, while leftists want higher education to teach leftist values and ideas. The leftists have pretty much taken over US academia, and as a result, conservatives want tax payers to pay less for teaching an ideology that they disagree with.

      And although dependence on big government programs is likely a nice political side effect for people who generally advocate such things, the primary reason for skyrocketing costs is the same as our public pension crisis: special interests lobby for more government spending for their causes, and traditionally, it's been hard for politiciains to say "no" to subsidizing education. If you subsidize something, prices generally go up.

    • I reject your reality and substitute my own: I'll just go to trade school and bypass the socialist indoctrination, thank you very much.

    • On one side....On the other side...

      Don't you get tired of constant, pointless Team A vs. Team B bullshit? None of that team nonsense is about helping the country or the people. Why not give up pretending it is?

      ... hell-bent on feeding the Educational Industrial Complex with the goal...

      Don't you get tired of peddling ultra-exaggerated conspiratorial narratives? Everyone knows this kind of crap is mostly false, even if there's a tiny bit of truth underneath the mountains of nonsense. Why not give up the dramatic storytelling and just be factual?

    • Re:Reading between the lines. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:55PM (#54814661) Homepage Journal

      regardless of the growing lack of return on that investment

      You're nuts.

      Average lifetime salary of a person with a high school diploma: $1.3M
      Average lifetime salary of a person with some college: $1.6M
      Average lifetime salary of a person with a four-year degree: $2.3M
      Average lifetime salary of a person with a master's degree: $2.7M
      Average lifetime salary of a person with a doctorate: $3.3M
      Average lifetime salary of a person with a professional degree (MD, JD, etc.): $3.7M

      These are overall averages, but the variation based on field of study is large. STEM degrees are particularly lucrative, and the average STEM graduate with a four-year degree out-earns the average person with a master's or doctorate in the social sciences, education, etc.

      or the personal impact of massive debt.

      Debt is not required to get an education. There are plenty of inexpensive colleges and universities. With a little hard work it's not hard to get partial or full tuition waivers at the undergraduate level, and scholarships and stipends are the norm at the PhD level and in many Master's programs.

      Of course, this requires picking a school based on practical requirements and affordability (including cost of living... you may need to live at home and attend a local commuter school, for example), rather than the quality of the football program or the awesomeness of the party scene. And it requires working hard to maintain high grades (to get tuition waivers), rather than partying, etc.

      Personally, I got a BS in Math and CS and not only graduated without any debt at all (never borrowed a penny for school), but with some savings accumulated while in school. I went to a local university so I could live with my parents, joined the Air Force Reserves to get the GI Bill, kept my grades high to get and stay on an academic tuition waiver (my high school grades were too bad to qualify for a scholarship) and worked 20-25 hours per week throughout my education.

      In hindsight, I should have taken an education loan or two, because there was a GI Bill program that would have made payments on the loans... and there's nothing saying you need to actually spend the money on education. I should have borrowed the money and invested it, letting the military make the payments. I left money on the table.

      Of course, that was all some 25-30 years ago... but I have two sons who are doing much the same thing now. They didn't do the military thing, and don't (yet) have the tuition waivers, but they're working part time and able to pay for school themselves by living at home and attending an inexpensive university (same one I went to). One of my sons just got married and moved out, so his costs are increasing but his wife has a decent (for now) full-time job, so she's going to support them while he finishes his education, then he'll go to work and she'll go to school. It will be a lot of work, but they'll both have educations and no debt.

      Getting a higher education is very much worth it, and needn't come with a heavy debt burden. You just need to be smart about it.

  • There's been a non stop media campaign against the 'liberal elite'. It doesn't help that there's a bunch of not job feminists running community college humanities departments for that media to point to. Still, you've got a multi billion dollar media pushing an anti education agenda so they don't have to pay for your kid's college in the form of taxes. Plus there's those sweet high interest college loans. So yeah, college is gonna take a hit

  • Generalization... (Score:3)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Saturday July 15, 2017 @12:39PM (#54814537)

    I'm not american so I don't have to worry about stuff like this, but let me tell you guys that this isn't a great signal and people should be extremely careful about ideas like those...
    Obviously, as with anything else, education is never perfect. People will pick and choose the worst examples to say how colleges and whatnot are awful.
    But that fact that there are indeed bad colleges and bad education does not mean that no education is the better alternative.
    I've heard this rhetoric of universities and college degrees being worthless here were I live before. It was among the justifications for electing a couple of presidents that never went through college and university plus a whole bunch of politicians taking representative seats.
    And I'm not saying that people who didn't go through college and university are always idiots, stupid, ignorants and bad administrators... nothing like that. Some of the brightest people I know don't have a degree, or ended up working in areas unrelated to their degrees.
    But what we've seen here was a weird and misguided glorification of ignorance. Picking exceptional cases like millionaires who flunked higher education to put it as the norm, people thinking it was better to vote for politicians that did not have a degree in anything, and a misguided idea that not having passed through college or university education meant that the candidate was "more honest", "closer to the people", "knew what poor people passed through" and stuff like that.

    The end result of all that is a country in deep recession with the worst corruption crisis in history, one ex-president arrested, another impeached, and one current that should be impeached, tons of politicians in jail, numerous example cases of extremely bad administrative decisions, and the general sense that the country is indeed run by ignorants, corrupt people and bad decisions.

    Sure people love to talk about the SJW epidemic, all the white knighting, all the young adults behaving like spoiled brats, political correctedness, plus a bunch of other stuff. It's easy to blame institutions for behaviours like those, but more often than not, it's an age thing.
    People get this skewed perception that bad things happen on campus while ignoring all the shit that happens outside of it.

    So there you go. Sure, college isn't perfect. A degree isn't an indication of morals, ethics and great behaviour. And there are plenty of people who do very well without going through college. But people better be careful about sweeping generalizations, because some lines of reasoning (or lack thereof) can end up very very badly.

