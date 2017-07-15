In America, Most Republicans Think Colleges Are Bad for the Country (chronicle.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes the Chronicle of Higher Education: A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center on Monday. The same study has found a consistent increase in distrust of colleges and universities since 2010, when negative perceptions among Republicans was measured at 32 percent. That number now stands at 58 percent. By comparison, 72 percent of Democrats or left-leaning Independents in the study said colleges and universities have a positive impact on the United States... In the Pew Research Center's study, distrust of colleges was strongest in the highest income bracket and the oldest age group, with approval levels of just 31 percent among respondents whose family income exceeds $75,000 a year and 27 percent among those older than 65.
Evergreen State (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
And I wish Evergreen were just a completely fringe case. But sadly, even many mainstream universities in red states are now indoctrinating students and stifling any dissent. Even reddest of red states, Tennessee, had to pass a law [thefire.org] (against the opposition of its own public university administrations) just to guarantee students basic free speech rights.
Mod Parent Up (Score:1)
And with the internet, the leftist media can't cover it up anymore [youtube.com].
Re:Evergreen State (Score:4, Insightful)
One example isn't proof of anything. By that dumb logic, I could point to LIberty University as "proof" that colleges are all ultra-conservative hellholes, but obviously they're not. One example is only good for disproving something, like this assertion I just made here is obviously disproved by Evergreen State.
There's an obvious reason (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't hate education but a lot of what goes on in US colleges isn't education, it's brainwashing. I doubt Republicans consider engineering, math, biology, English and such as bad. It's the left wing propaganda doled out by Professors that hate America that we don't care for.
Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, I expect it is all that Engineering, math, biology etc that they regard as bad. Damn filthy heathens talking about evolution, and some such. What's in the bible is good enough for me, and it can damn well be good enough for everyone else in the country if I have to ram it down their throats.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
The only ones trying to ram ideology down throats are those colleges who endorse violence against anyone they disagree with, foment riots, and demand censorship of opposing ideas.
Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:4, Informative)
Right, and that's why we have:
- States trying to ban people marrying the person they love because it disagrees with the Bible.
...
-States trying to force women to carry babies to term even when it'll kill them, because the Bible apparently says they have to.
- States erecting public monuments to christianity, despite constitutional requirements that they don't.
- States trying to force people to be taught non-science in science classes because it disagrees with the Bible.
- States trying to give tax payer funding to churches and calling them schools
-
Don't give me that bullshit about no one trying to ram ideology down throats other than the left. The religious right has been trying to ram the bible down everyone's throats for decades.
Re: (Score:2)
I do too. Would be consistent wit observable facts, like the current choice of president.
Re: (Score:1)
I know plenty of Christian engineers, English teachers and chemists. I admit, we're a little pushy about abortion but when life starts at conception, it is murder.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt Republicans consider engineering, math, biology, English and such as bad.
That's incorrect; it depends which Republicans you're talking to. If you mean the old-style Barry Goldwater fiscal conservatives, you're correct. If you mean religious conservatives, like the ones who voted for Ted Cruz or Mike Huckabee, you're wrong: they see biology classes as evil because they teach evolution. With the Trump supporters, it's probably a mixed bag. But there is a very, very large fraction of Republican vot
Re: (Score:2)
It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.
Flag burning is more important than getting an education? Boggle. Besides, how many flags are burned per year?
Re: There's an obvious reason (Score:1)
I must have missed that class when I went to my huge public research university.
Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:4, Interesting)
Higher Education has a long history of being rather left leaning. It is well known that most who are on the left when they are at University become less left wing as they grow older.
When I was at University in London in the mid 1970's we had many very left leaning factions. There were groups of Communists, Marxists, Marxist-Lennists, Maoists, Trotskyists, Broad Left and a few more. One of the Marxists is now a local politician for a right of centre party. That was something he would not have considered happening when he was in his early 20's.
University is the first time for most people where they are free to develop their own opinions. Being different from their parents/family is a natural stance to take.
I would not worry about it. 99% of them will grow out of it.
The French have a perfect way of describing it. 'Vive la Difference'.
Re:There's an obvious reason (Score:4, Funny)
It's because colleges are the most left leaning places in America. I'd bet more American flags are burned at American colleges than in Russia and all middle eastern countries combined. It's not that republicans hate education.
Flag burning was ruled by the supreme court to be protected under the First Amendment.
Why do you hate the constitution?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not that republicans hate education.
Oh yes, they do. Education makes people citizens, people who evaluate situation and ask themselves questions about what they are thrown at.
By contrast, republicans have nothing to do with citizens. They want consumers; that is, docile, gullible people who will not question the stuff they are advertised so they buy it, making republicans richer. And, in addition, since they do not question marketing, they will not question the “wisdom” of their bosses, and thus will readily accept what they thro
SJW/Antifa backlash (Score:3, Interesting)
This sudden decline in opinion isn't the result of some new strain of anti-intellectualism, as some Democrats will no doubt suggest, but rather the perception that modern universities have become hotbeds of SJW, "Antifa," and anti-capitalist ideology. That's why the disapproval numbers are particularly high among those with higher incomes (who HATE anti-capitalists).
Even I'm more distrustful of modern universities than I used to be just a few years ago. And I used to be a professor.
Re: (Score:2)
+1
Universities have become a haven of political correctness, speech-banning, and catering to every special flower at the expense of critical thinking, diversity, and learning. It doesn't help that the costs have gone through the roof and the average graduate (those who actually do graduate) are often less educated than high-school students of many years ago.
If you want to understand why most Conservatives are so upset about the state of Universities/Colleges, just check out some PragerU videos on the topic
Re: (Score:3)
So, I'm currently a faculty member of a major university. Prior to my most recent position I was at Birmingham Southern College (a small school in Alabama) and before that I was at the University of Maine. It is pretty clear that left-wing student protests and threats of student protest are having a real chilling effect on what schools do and what sort of speakers they invite; there's also a clear chilling effect from the right, albeit smaller. However, none of this is impacting regular education much at a
Re: (Score:2)
SJWs are just the latest imaginary enemy for people to blame. The subject of endless clickbait articles and ranting videos/radio shows. Everything would be great if it wasn't for the damn SJWs / immigrants / commies. Naturally, the bastards target your kids and try to convert them.
Universities and colleges have always been left leaning, as have the young in general, and always full of radicals.
Populism has always been right leaning, often pretty far right, and anti-intellectual. In fact anti-intellectualism
Those places used by the left to indoctonate (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In the sense that education inevitably seems to reduce conservatism
Re: (Score:3)
"Anyone who disagrees with me must have been indoctrinated. It couldn't possibly be that by becoming better educated these people see clearly the bullshit that the GOP has become."
Keep the populace uneducated (Score:1)
Keep em dumb, and they won't question what you're doing
Re: Keep the populace uneducated (Score:1)
Brought to you by feminism, we don't care about facts, only our feelings matter!
Re: Keep the populace uneducated (Score:1)
Are successful revolts lead by the undereducated or by the highly educated?
curious (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
WRONG! We need less sheeple. We need MORE independent thought which is the true nature of a higher education.
Get back to tech news please (Score:1)
When did slashdot die? If you must post baloney, bring back Jon Katz. At least he was the king of this kind of tripe. There are actually real tech storeis out there beyond your usual lazy "rivers on mars", "amazing batteries", and "tesla cars".
Re: Get back to tech news please (Score:4, Informative)
Slashdot didn't die. Malda just sold it. It's been skidding along ever since. And that was a long time ago now.
Re: (Score:2)
A correct response to that is "Kardash.... WHO?"
Re: (Score:2)
There are actually real tech storeis out there beyond your usual lazy "rivers on mars", "amazing batteries", and "tesla cars".
Lazy rivers on Mars? Sign me up.
Not a suprise (Score:2, Insightful)
Theocracies dont like education to break their control of society
Maybe... (Score:2)
Re: Maybe... (Score:1)
Every pupil they process through has to be stamped with one 'brand' or another. They are trying to make up for a lack of quality with high volume.
If you had gotten your undergrad degree and instead of moving on in the world, never left campus, continuing on in post-grad and then nestling into the hive permanently, you would think like that, too.
They are stamping widgets for good pay. The carnys processing the marks.
Re: (Score:2)
University is about learning and exposure to ideas. Not all of them need be immediately practical.
However, when people start taking those faculties and their impassioned young fools of a student body too seriously, you have a problem.
For instance, allowing political groups of any sort to disrupt university activities, or actually giving them power to control what happens and even what is said on campus? That should be the instant death of the institution's credibility. Suppression of alternate viewpoints
The same Eisenhower Speech (Score:1)
In the same speech where he warned about the Military-Industrial complex, Eisenhower warned about the Scientific-Technological elite.
Re: (Score:2)
well of course (Score:2)
they don't have much use for college if they haven't managed to get their GED yet.
Obligatory Asimov quote: (Score:2)
There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge."
— Isaac Asimov [wikiquote.org], 1980
Disliked, but obligatory (Score:1)
Despite this shift in opinion, employers are still going to require a four-year college degree in order to get a job as an entry-level file clerk...
Spin it! (Score:2)
Wow, what a biased way to spin things and distort facts.
A majority of Republicans and right-leaning independents think higher education has a negative effect on the country
That is not the question the Pew Research survey asked, nor how they reported the results. The question was whether or not colleges and universities are having a positive or negative affect on the way things are going in the country. "Higher education" is far more general terminology than "colleges and universities", and by underhandedly substituting that term they make it sound like Republicans think that being educated or obtaining a higher educati
Reading between the lines. (Score:3)
On one side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on maintaining an uneducated society in order to maximize the manipulative capability of a government to control the stupid and ignorant masses.
On the other side of the isle, you have a group of representatives who appear hell-bent on feeding the Educational Industrial Complex with the goal of funding capitalism, regardless of the growing lack of return on that investment, or the personal impact of massive debt.
As usual, one has to choose the lesser of two evils.
College: a hotbed of terrorist indoctrination. (Score:2)
Sad!
misleading statement (Score:1)