The Aurora Borealis May Be Visible Tonight In The Northern US (cnn.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes CNN:A geomagnetic storm could bring a spectacular show to skies across the northern United States on Sunday night. The Aurora Borealis phenomenon -- also known as the Northern Lights -- may be visible "as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State," according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center... NOAA said the best viewing times to catch the light show, clouds permitting, will be between 11 p.m. ET Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, and again between 2 a.m. ET to 5 a.m.
Funny. (Score:2)
I'm in Iceland, yet won't be able to see it. In part because it's cloudy, but mainly because we don't get a real "night" at this time of the year. You'll have a better view of it in the states than up here by the Arctic Circle
Odds are, this had to be coming (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Saw a nice display a couple of weeks ago (at 52 degrees North). Have to wait until around 0100 for it to get reasonably dark. Of course, it's pouring rain right now. Boreal rain forests can be a trial sometimes.
Byooful (Score:2)
Wul, the aurora borealis is real byooful tonight. If you're awake go see 'em. If you're not...then God bless ya.
Checking view from back yard... (Score:2)
The good news: For once it's not cloudy when some interesting event is happening in the sky.
The bad news: All I can see is the blue-white glow from the new ultra-bright LED lights they installed last year on the nearby highway. (A literally glaring example of Jevons Paradox.)