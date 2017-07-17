Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education The Internet Science

New Interactive Basic Electronics Textbook Launched Online (circuitlab.com) 1

Posted by EditorDavid from the short-circuits dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader compumike writes: The group that first brought schematics and circuit simulation to the browser has now released the first few chapters of Ultimate Electronics: Practical Circuit Design and Analysis, an interactive online textbook for people learning electronics. The materials released today cover about half of a first semester undergraduate electronics course.

New Interactive Basic Electronics Textbook Launched Online More | Reply

New Interactive Basic Electronics Textbook Launched Online

Comments Filter:

  • Looks more like intermediate to me (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm a rank beginner and I'm interested in this subject but I browsed through a couple of chapters and they seem pretty dense and beyond what I would consider a basic undergraduate course, at least for a first-timer. I appreciate the effort though.

    • Quite. Any electronics course that starts with Chapter 1: Algebraic Approximations, the first section of which is entitled Large Asymptotic Approximation, strikes me as being more theoretical than practical and certainly not for beginners.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Thank heaven for startups; without them we'd never have any advances." -- Seymour Cray

Close