HTC Keyboard Ads Likely an Error, But Damage is Already Done (androidcentral.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ads in the stock keyboard app on a flagship smartphone added quietly via an app update, which then asks you to pay to remove them. You'd be hard pressed to come up with a more comically villainous thing for a phone manufacturer, or app developer, to pull on its users. Yet that's what's been happening to some HTC phone owners over the past day. HTC 10 owners seem to be worst affected (we're not seeing it on the newer U11 for what it's worth), with the ad bar taking up a good chunk of screen real estate. There's understandable outrage among HTC owners whose phones have started coughing up ads every time they open the keyboard. The consensus, obviously, is that this is not an OK place for ads to be appearing. In a statement, HTC said it was an error, and a fix is underway.
Obvious flamebait, but the amount of advertising on the Android handset I owned got to be so overwhelming that it was one of the major reasons I am back to iPhone, after having given it up hoping for a more open and functional platform. Turned out, it wasn't.
Wait, there is LESS crapware on iTunes?
Holy shit, now I gotta see what that android variant is like!
THAT, friends, is why you root the shit out of Android and then use an app like AdAway, which uses the
/etc/hosts file to block ads, which is why root is required. I tried other adblockers that didnt use the hosts file and none worked worth a damn.. Before I rooted my phone, it was endless ads in EVERYthing, and of course, this crap was eating up my data like mad, for which I pay for what I use (am on Ting.com). Once I rooted and installed AdAway, no more ads, and my data consumption went down signifcantly.
Buy a Pixel with Project Fi. I don't get ads. I get pure Android.
Gee, sounds like Windows devs requiring admin privilege to install/maintain apps when they could handle privileges correctly, though that would mean knowing more than they do...
I take it your time has no value if you think hardware is the only cost of a phone.
1.) Android's security model is shit. It has to be shit, because they're making an OS for multiple manufacturers -- and that's the deal with the devil you accept on Android. Also, your mobile OS is made by a fucking marketing company -- the former CEO of which infamously once said "Google's job is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it" (http://www.businessinsider.com/eric-schmidt-googles-policy-is-to-get-right-up-to-the-creepy-line-
I want my $40 back (Score:4, Insightful)
Where did you find it so cheap? The HTC 10 costs 550 EUR here.
Summary (Score:3)
It's way too early in the morning for me to exert this much brainpower trying to decipher such a poorly worded summary.
Re:Summary (Score:5, Funny)
The summary. Posted to slashdot's front page. Added quietly by an admin. Which then asks for your time to parse it. You'd be hard pressed to come up with a more comically villainous thing for a news site, or an admin, to pull on its users.
Re:Summary (Score:5, Funny)
Damn. That really does work.
Someone tried to monetize every key click with intrusive ads. A brilliant idea poorly executed. Better luck next time.*
* Note: I'm only half-way through my skinny vanilla latte for this morning. Someone else might have a better interpretation.
Re: (Score:3)
If all of this is so dastardly and important, don't make us work so damn hard to figure it out!
Agreed. I had to read the first few "sentences" multiple times before I got the gist of it.
This is one of the most poorly written summaries I have seen here, and that's setting the bar pretty low. I am not much for grammar flames, but the point of communications is to communicate, and this isn't accomplishing the goal.
Yes, verbs would have been nice. Usually, they are considered "required" in an English sentence.
An error? (Score:1)
It's not like you can just 'accidentally' code the framework which would support the ads to be played in the first place.
Exactly. This decision was made high up and rammed through with no user testing.
Error my ass! (Score:1)
"HTC said it was an error, and a fix is underway" - With bullshit lines like that spewing forth every other day, is it any wonder people are fed up with the status quo?
What's the BS? That it was a mistake? Plainly it was, despite the knee-jerk responses of the butthurt hordes. The BS is that it was let out without a decent check by HTC - the app is apparently a TouchPal app, which is where the mistake probably occurred. Blame HTC for not testing prior to release, or TouchPal(?) for similarly not debranding properly.
And Android users, those free apps aren't 'free'. Ads are the price you pay. Even paid apps monetize further with ads, I know, so choose between the truly mini
It seems more likely to me that HTC made a mistake in underestimating the pushback than in releasing the software.
I am aware of where Android app revenue comes from. I also believe that basic functionality should not require ads without a prior agreement, and that ads should appear only in the apps that place them. The Android apps I use tend not to push ads on me, since I either pay for them or are conveniences for services I do pay for (like the Kindle app).
Easy fix: root and AdAway... easypeasy.. No more ads..
"It was an error" (Score:1)
Sure. Implementing all the code to display ads within the keyboard app just happened because the cat ran over the keyboard.
Oh, you mean it was an error that this crap got rolled out? Thanks for informing me about how the future looks like for HTC customers, then.
I used to love HTC products, now i avoid them.
There is something more than a little creepy about a keyboard app talking to a server 'to check things'.
It just gives me the willies. Brave New World, indeed.
hehe Guess you don't know about Microsoft's latest turd_in_the_punchbowl, called Windows 10
... or as I call it, Windows NSA Edition....
An error (Score:5, Insightful)
Ads don't magically appear by dint of the universe being against us (although, the universe is against us). In order for those ads to appear, some poor developer had to be given the task of adding that feature. Then some other poor fools had to test it and qualify it across multiple hardware platforms. Then it had to get bundled into the software update, and then pushed out to users.
My point is, there were many, many very intentional acts required for this to occur, and almost none of which could conceivably have been an accident or "error". This ass-hattery must be roundly called out and ridiculed. Probably there isn't any legal action indicated, but it might be nice for someone to try.
It was intentional, the error was they weren't expecting an outrage...
I suspect that HTC is just rebranding a third-party keyboard app which has an ad-supported version on some app store (possibly even the Play store) and uses the same code base across versions. I don't think the stock Android keyboard is that horrible, but I'm sure HTC has their reasons for not using it. So the dev probably just left the flag on and never noticed the glitch.
That's so much worse! That's shows how crap their release process is. Even internal dev testing of the release should have caught that. Can you imagine the number of bugs that could be released from such a process. It would be as bad as a zero day exploit.
My guess is that it was intentional. Some PHB thought up the idea of an additional revenue stream at the last minute and the yesmen couldn't get giddy enough on it. Then they bypassed any sane QA/UAT testing to meet the release date. The mistake was
"In error" (Score:5, Funny)
Oops, my finger slipped and accidentally all this code to display ads in a rectangular bounding box and get ads from ad servers and a working payment system that allows removing them!
Damn, those RADs really get out of hand with what they dump automatically into your apps...
Exactly this. This was planned and put in there. Not by any accident at all.
You have to wonder what other treasures HTC have stuck into unremovable apps on their phones. Next up, a homeland/russian/chinese/korean/popular wannabe tracking module, configured just for your country for your telecoms provider or national security vendor or choice!
Consumers are idiots (Score:2)
Any company that pulls this type of crap should quickly dive into bankruptcy as it loses customers*
The reality is that most customers won't care.
* Note: this was deliberate. As others have pointed out, you don't accidentally put ads into an app. Also, why wasn't it pulled immediately? This was a deliberate attempt to test the reaction to ads in the keyboard app.