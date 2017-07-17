Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


HTC Keyboard Ads Likely an Error, But Damage is Already Done

Posted by msmash from the bad-call dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ads in the stock keyboard app on a flagship smartphone added quietly via an app update, which then asks you to pay to remove them. You'd be hard pressed to come up with a more comically villainous thing for a phone manufacturer, or app developer, to pull on its users. Yet that's what's been happening to some HTC phone owners over the past day. HTC 10 owners seem to be worst affected (we're not seeing it on the newer U11 for what it's worth), with the ad bar taking up a good chunk of screen real estate. There's understandable outrage among HTC owners whose phones have started coughing up ads every time they open the keyboard. The consensus, obviously, is that this is not an OK place for ads to be appearing. In a statement, HTC said it was an error, and a fix is underway.

HTC Keyboard Ads Likely an Error, But Damage is Already Done

  • I want my $40 back (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @10:54AM (#54825505)
    ...said every HTC phone owner, ever.

  • Summary (Score:3)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @10:56AM (#54825523) Homepage Journal

    It's way too early in the morning for me to exert this much brainpower trying to decipher such a poorly worded summary.

    • Re:Summary (Score:5, Funny)

      by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @11:02AM (#54825559) Homepage

      It's way too early in the morning for me to exert this much brainpower trying to decipher such a poorly worded summary.

      The summary. Posted to slashdot's front page. Added quietly by an admin. Which then asks for your time to parse it. You'd be hard pressed to come up with a more comically villainous thing for a news site, or an admin, to pull on its users.

    • Re:Summary (Score:5, Funny)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @11:02AM (#54825561) Homepage
      If you imagine it is being read by William Shatner it makes complete sense.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      Someone tried to monetize every key click with intrusive ads. A brilliant idea poorly executed. Better luck next time.*

      * Note: I'm only half-way through my skinny vanilla latte for this morning. Someone else might have a better interpretation.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by necro81 ( 917438 )
      Agreed. The first sentence is not actually a sentence by the usual rules (such as they are) that govern English. Where is the verb in that sentence? The second sentence is not much better - here the verb is constructed in the passive voice. The third sentence is some sort of dependent clause that has no business trying to stand on its own as a sentence.

      If all of this is so dastardly and important, don't make us work so damn hard to figure it out!

    • Agreed. I had to read the first few "sentences" multiple times before I got the gist of it.

        This is one of the most poorly written summaries I have seen here, and that's setting the bar pretty low. I am not much for grammar flames, but the point of communications is to communicate, and this isn't accomplishing the goal.

    • It's way too early in the morning for me to exert this much brainpower trying to decipher such a poorly worded summary.

      Yes, verbs would have been nice. Usually, they are considered "required" in an English sentence.

  • An error? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's not like you can just 'accidentally' code the framework which would support the ads to be played in the first place.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dracos ( 107777 )

      Exactly. This decision was made high up and rammed through with no user testing.

    • Nah but what you can do is farm out your keyboard to some third party (probably involving paying them a whole bunch of money) then leave it to that company to have a 'server hiccup' that displays ads to your customers. But I suppose that's what you get for farming out your fundamentals to third parties.

  • "HTC said it was an error, and a fix is underway" - With bullshit lines like that spewing forth every other day, is it any wonder people are fed up with the status quo?

    • What's the BS? That it was a mistake? Plainly it was, despite the knee-jerk responses of the butthurt hordes. The BS is that it was let out without a decent check by HTC - the app is apparently a TouchPal app, which is where the mistake probably occurred. Blame HTC for not testing prior to release, or TouchPal(?) for similarly not debranding properly.

      And Android users, those free apps aren't 'free'. Ads are the price you pay. Even paid apps monetize further with ads, I know, so choose between the truly mini

      • It seems more likely to me that HTC made a mistake in underestimating the pushback than in releasing the software.

        I am aware of where Android app revenue comes from. I also believe that basic functionality should not require ads without a prior agreement, and that ads should appear only in the apps that place them. The Android apps I use tend not to push ads on me, since I either pay for them or are conveniences for services I do pay for (like the Kindle app).

      • Easy fix: root and AdAway... easypeasy.. No more ads..

  • Sure. Implementing all the code to display ads within the keyboard app just happened because the cat ran over the keyboard.
    Oh, you mean it was an error that this crap got rolled out? Thanks for informing me about how the future looks like for HTC customers, then.

    I used to love HTC products, now i avoid them.

  • An error (Score:5, Insightful)

    by necro81 ( 917438 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @11:03AM (#54825573) Journal

    HTC said it was an error, and a fix is underway

    Ads don't magically appear by dint of the universe being against us (although, the universe is against us). In order for those ads to appear, some poor developer had to be given the task of adding that feature. Then some other poor fools had to test it and qualify it across multiple hardware platforms. Then it had to get bundled into the software update, and then pushed out to users.

    My point is, there were many, many very intentional acts required for this to occur, and almost none of which could conceivably have been an accident or "error". This ass-hattery must be roundly called out and ridiculed. Probably there isn't any legal action indicated, but it might be nice for someone to try.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It was intentional, the error was they weren't expecting an outrage...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by c ( 8461 )

      In order for those ads to appear, some poor developer had to be given the task of adding that feature.

      I suspect that HTC is just rebranding a third-party keyboard app which has an ad-supported version on some app store (possibly even the Play store) and uses the same code base across versions. I don't think the stock Android keyboard is that horrible, but I'm sure HTC has their reasons for not using it. So the dev probably just left the flag on and never noticed the glitch.

      Then some other poor fools had to

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by orlanz ( 882574 )

        That's so much worse! That's shows how crap their release process is. Even internal dev testing of the release should have caught that. Can you imagine the number of bugs that could be released from such a process. It would be as bad as a zero day exploit.

        My guess is that it was intentional. Some PHB thought up the idea of an additional revenue stream at the last minute and the yesmen couldn't get giddy enough on it. Then they bypassed any sane QA/UAT testing to meet the release date. The mistake was

  • "In error" (Score:5, Funny)

    by Lord Lode ( 1290856 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @11:13AM (#54825649)

    Oops, my finger slipped and accidentally all this code to display ads in a rectangular bounding box and get ads from ad servers and a working payment system that allows removing them!

    • Damn, those RADs really get out of hand with what they dump automatically into your apps...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly this. This was planned and put in there. Not by any accident at all.

      You have to wonder what other treasures HTC have stuck into unremovable apps on their phones. Next up, a homeland/russian/chinese/korean/popular wannabe tracking module, configured just for your country for your telecoms provider or national security vendor or choice!

  • Any company that pulls this type of crap should quickly dive into bankruptcy as it loses customers*

    The reality is that most customers won't care.

    * Note: this was deliberate. As others have pointed out, you don't accidentally put ads into an app. Also, why wasn't it pulled immediately? This was a deliberate attempt to test the reaction to ads in the keyboard app.

