Porn Websites in UK Ordered To Introduce Age Checks From Next Year (bbc.com) 42
Reader dryriver shares an article: A nine-month countdown to the introduction of compulsory age checks on online pornography seen from the UK has begun. The April 2018 goal to protect under-18s was revealed as digital minister Matt Hancock signed the commencement order for the Digital Economy Act, which introduces the requirement. But details as to how the scheme will work have yet to be finalised. Experts who advised ministers said the targeted date seemed "unrealistic". The act also sets out other new laws including punishing the use of bots to snatch up scores of concert tickets, and mandating the provision of subtitles on catch-up TV. The age-check requirement applies to any website or other online platform that provides pornography "on a commercial basis" to people in the UK. It allows a regulator to fine any business that refuses to comply and to ask third-party payment services to withdraw support. The watchdog will also be able to force internet providers to block access to non-compliant services.
This just in... (Score:5, Insightful)
Visits to foreign-hosted porn sites from the UK mysteriously skyrocket after 2018/04. VPN services experience a slight bump as well.
And in other news (Score:2)
Sales of US based VPN's to people in the UK double in a matter of weeks.
Another politician who does not have a clue about the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
"slight bump".
I see what you did there.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'm waiting for the family, friends, relatives and enemies of UK MPs to get plastered with emails and snail-mails inquiring if they are old enough to be viewing, "Double-Headed Dildo Robot Wars", "The Homeopathy of Spanking Enema Nuns", and "Rum, Sodomy, The Lash, Assorted Farm Animals, and a Oxford Men-Only Dining Club for Former Prime Ministers."
How long will it take for MPs' addresses to "mysteriously disappear" . . . ?
Clueless (Score:5, Insightful)
And once again, the Tories fail to get that the Internet does in fact extend beyond the borders of the United Kingdom.
In other words, good luck with getting XHamster to implement an age check.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless this is being ran through government records and you have to verify your identity in some fashion...
One proposal is to require credit card information. Apparently, in the U.K. a credit card indicates 18+. This, of course, presents some concerns.
Re: (Score:2)
This is correct. In the UK, you have to be 18 to sign the credit agreement required by a normal credit card, but a prepaid card is not in fact extending you any credit and thus doesn't require a credit agreement. You can get a prepaid card before you're 18.
Re: (Score:2)
Up next: UK Internet to be separated from the "pool of filth" that the worldwide Internet is. To be replaced by "clean, healthy and non-degenerate UK contents". Also, UK borders to be closed in both direction and to be secured by mine-fields and auto-guns (know-how comes from former GDR experts) to protect UK people from wandering into dangerous rest-of-the world areas.
Re: (Score:2)
And good luck with getting e621.net to implement that as well.
Uh? Oh, a... friend told me about it.
With the added bonus (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Going to be hard, I imagine ... (Score:2)
Why do people vote for prudes? (Score:2)
Answer this: (Score:2)
>Are aged 18 or over?
Yes!
>OK. You may enter, figuratively.
Does the Hon'ble Minister know this? (Score:2)
What took the UK so long? (Score:2)
The US has had this requirement for more than a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
And what a difference it's made!
Re: (Score:2)
Pornhub never asks me.
Maybe they just know me as a regular.
Re: (Score:1)
Pornhub never asks me.
Maybe they just know me as a regular.
You'd better check out their "Real Live Amateur Hidden Camera Videos" section . . . maybe they just know you as a star . . . ?
"If you are old enough to act[sic] in this film, then you are probably old enough to watch it."
Slipper slope (Score:5, Insightful)
The slippery slope of censorship and surveillance in the UK is continuing at a disturbingly predictable path. The ISP level blocking mechanisms are already implemented and in production. Now it's just a matter of adding more sites, and control more of what citizens are allow to watch. Theresa May wants government back-doors in social network and communication apps. Not revealing your encryption key and password can land you in jail for years.
First they filtered child molestation.
Then they came for the pirate sites.
Then they blocked communication of terrorists.
Then it was any mature content.
Next? Opposing political opinions? Full ban on naked body images of any kind? All encrypted communication blocked and illegal without a back-door?
Re: (Score:2)
You jest, but you are right on point. The laws are already in place, the technical implementations are already in place. Now it's just a matter of taking the next step into full totalitarian dictatorship.
In fact, if it wasn't for Theresa May being so utterly repulsive, she would have managed this backed by a landslide elected victory. If UK ever gets a charming leader, like Putin or Hitler (both also initially elected and with high approval ratings), it'll be a slam dunk.
Re: Slippery? More like actively greased. (Score:2)
Umm... Hitler wasn't elected.
Conspiracy (Score:2)
Either to increase their sales or just they're getting bored of constantly trying to convince the UK to abandon it's healthcare system and be more like the health utopia that is the US.
R U 18?!? (Score:2)
Laughable (Score:2)
Good Luck (Score:2)
So.. (Score:2)
Can someone explain to me why teenager seeking porn should be prevented from finding it?
Re: (Score:1)