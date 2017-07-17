Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United Kingdom Privacy The Internet

Porn Websites in UK Ordered To Introduce Age Checks From Next Year (bbc.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Reader dryriver shares an article: A nine-month countdown to the introduction of compulsory age checks on online pornography seen from the UK has begun. The April 2018 goal to protect under-18s was revealed as digital minister Matt Hancock signed the commencement order for the Digital Economy Act, which introduces the requirement. But details as to how the scheme will work have yet to be finalised. Experts who advised ministers said the targeted date seemed "unrealistic". The act also sets out other new laws including punishing the use of bots to snatch up scores of concert tickets, and mandating the provision of subtitles on catch-up TV. The age-check requirement applies to any website or other online platform that provides pornography "on a commercial basis" to people in the UK. It allows a regulator to fine any business that refuses to comply and to ask third-party payment services to withdraw support. The watchdog will also be able to force internet providers to block access to non-compliant services.

Porn Websites in UK Ordered To Introduce Age Checks From Next Year More | Reply

Porn Websites in UK Ordered To Introduce Age Checks From Next Year

Comments Filter:

  • This just in... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @02:49PM (#54827413)

    Visits to foreign-hosted porn sites from the UK mysteriously skyrocket after 2018/04. VPN services experience a slight bump as well.

    • Sales of US based VPN's to people in the UK double in a matter of weeks.

      Another politician who does not have a clue about the internet.

    • "slight bump".

      I see what you did there.

    • Well, I'm waiting for the family, friends, relatives and enemies of UK MPs to get plastered with emails and snail-mails inquiring if they are old enough to be viewing, "Double-Headed Dildo Robot Wars", "The Homeopathy of Spanking Enema Nuns", and "Rum, Sodomy, The Lash, Assorted Farm Animals, and a Oxford Men-Only Dining Club for Former Prime Ministers."

      How long will it take for MPs' addresses to "mysteriously disappear" . . . ?

  • Clueless (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Harold Halloway ( 1047486 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @02:50PM (#54827419)

    And once again, the Tories fail to get that the Internet does in fact extend beyond the borders of the United Kingdom.

    In other words, good luck with getting XHamster to implement an age check.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Up next: UK Internet to be separated from the "pool of filth" that the worldwide Internet is. To be replaced by "clean, healthy and non-degenerate UK contents". Also, UK borders to be closed in both direction and to be secured by mine-fields and auto-guns (know-how comes from former GDR experts) to protect UK people from wandering into dangerous rest-of-the world areas.

    • In other words, good luck with getting XHamster to implement an age check.

      And good luck with getting e621.net to implement that as well.

      Uh? Oh, a... friend told me about it.

  • Of course, with these age checks, the sites themselves (and the government) will have a permanent, verifiable record of what kind of things you look at online. Which, as we know from the history of the surveillance state, almost always ends up "leaked" when it has the potential to embarrass somebody...
    • You'd think that a digital ID service could provide a hash to enter into age check sites that would allow the site to confirm the age but not the identity. I bet e-Estonia could do something like that.
  • To implement. I meant to say hard to implement.
  • They must be prudes themselves Well, what’s gonna happen is that the rest of the world will firewall limeys instead.

  • >Are aged 18 or over?

    Yes!

    >OK. You may enter, figuratively.

  • When websites try to use these filters you know what happens, the Hon'ble Minister name is printed as Matt Han****

  • The US has had this requirement for more than a decade.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      And what a difference it's made!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Pornhub never asks me.

      Maybe they just know me as a regular.

      • Pornhub never asks me.

        Maybe they just know me as a regular.

        You'd better check out their "Real Live Amateur Hidden Camera Videos" section . . . maybe they just know you as a star . . . ?

        "If you are old enough to act[sic] in this film, then you are probably old enough to watch it."

  • Slipper slope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grumpy_old_grandpa ( 2634187 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @03:09PM (#54827539)

    The slippery slope of censorship and surveillance in the UK is continuing at a disturbingly predictable path. The ISP level blocking mechanisms are already implemented and in production. Now it's just a matter of adding more sites, and control more of what citizens are allow to watch. Theresa May wants government back-doors in social network and communication apps. Not revealing your encryption key and password can land you in jail for years.

    First they filtered child molestation.
    Then they came for the pirate sites.
    Then they blocked communication of terrorists.
    Then it was any mature content.

    Next? Opposing political opinions? Full ban on naked body images of any kind? All encrypted communication blocked and illegal without a back-door?

  • Why do I get the feeling this is funded by British "newspapers" like The Sun and others that have titties inside?

    Either to increase their sales or just they're getting bored of constantly trying to convince the UK to abandon it's healthcare system and be more like the health utopia that is the US.
  • IF YES CLICK HERE!
  • Once more, politicians showing their complete ignorance of the way Internet works. But, extra points to the UK in its efforts to become a police state.
  • Sure, the credit card idea, seems sound, it's not like you can access valid credit card info anywhere online...after they complete this project they should solve Mozilla’s decentralize the internet challenge then figure out how to stream music online without it being downloadable, cheers mate!

  • Can someone explain to me why teenager seeking porn should be prevented from finding it?

    • They can't vote, so why should they be allowed anything? Of course voting is largely symbolic, so the nanny state is inching towards banning adults from watching porn too, the UK has already made certain types of porn and even advertisements with sexy women illegal. Everything not permitted is forbidden

Slashdot Top Deals

The clothes have no emperor. -- C.A.R. Hoare, commenting on ADA.

Close