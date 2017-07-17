Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


US To Create the Independent US Cyber Command, Split Off From NSA

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PBS: After months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials. Under the plans, U.S. Cyber Command would eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency. The goal, they said, is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA, which is responsible for monitoring and collecting telephone, internet and other intelligence data from around the world -- a responsibility that can sometimes clash with military operations against enemy forces. Making cyber an independent military command will put the fight in digital space on the same footing as more traditional realms of battle on land, in the air, at sea and in space. The move reflects the escalating threat of cyberattacks and intrusions from other nation states, terrorist groups and hackers, and comes as the U.S. faces ever-widening fears about Russian hacking following Moscow's efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election.

  • This was actually something that was started at the end of last year by Obama, and has been needed for a very long time. It has just taken this long for the meetings and paperwork to be completed.

  • Help Wanted (Score:4, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @05:25PM (#54828633) Journal

    Russian language skills definitely a plus.

  • Like the NSA didn't have enough atonomy... (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @05:41PM (#54828765)
    okay, the NSA violates the constitution against it's own citizens, as well as routinely breaks any number of laws, and they need MORE?!? The last thing any government department is less oversight. This sounds like someone attempt to get more data to somewhere in a space people like high lever officials (say Senators for example) are less likely (or able) to check up on things. Would be a lot easier to pipe data to..say..Russia.
  • Is a pocket protector part of the uniform?

  • The goal, they said, is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA...

    [sarcasm] Great... A government agency with less accountability than the NSA. Just what we all needed more of. [/sarcasm]

  • "... following Moscow's efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election." Rubbish!

    This is not news, or even fact. You are parroting and perpetuating misinformation. After significant effort and expense and, oh, over six months of exhaustive digging, zero evidence can be produced to support this statement. If you're just going to parrot CNN or some other ratings-focused "news" rag, then I can just go there instead of slashdot when I want to be mislead. Seriously, for all the good work you publish here,

