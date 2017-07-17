Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security United States Government NASA Privacy The Military

US To Create the Independent US Cyber Command, Split Off From NSA (pbs.org) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the separate-entity dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PBS: After months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials. Under the plans, U.S. Cyber Command would eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency. The goal, they said, is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA, which is responsible for monitoring and collecting telephone, internet and other intelligence data from around the world -- a responsibility that can sometimes clash with military operations against enemy forces. Making cyber an independent military command will put the fight in digital space on the same footing as more traditional realms of battle on land, in the air, at sea and in space. The move reflects the escalating threat of cyberattacks and intrusions from other nation states, terrorist groups and hackers, and comes as the U.S. faces ever-widening fears about Russian hacking following Moscow's efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election.

US To Create the Independent US Cyber Command, Split Off From NSA More | Reply

US To Create the Independent US Cyber Command, Split Off From NSA

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

You will lose an important disk file.

Close