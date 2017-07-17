Hacker Allegedly Steals $7.4 Million In Ethereum After Hijacking ICO (vice.com) 64
An anonymous reader writes: An unknown hacker allegedly took over the website of an ethereum startup called Coindash, directing investors to send money to his or her own ethereum digital wallet, instead of the one controlled by Coindash. While Coindash noticed the hack almost immediately, the damage was done, and the hacker amassed more than $7 million in stolen cryptocurrency.
http://www.coindesk.com/ethereum-classic-explained-blockchain/
When your value depends mostly on confidence, that's a risky move.
Ethereum has done it before in a previous hacking. They could write a patch, in theory, to do a fork and invalidate all transactions to the Hacker's address.
If that is their intention, they should announce it immediately to help mitigate damage (Make sure the hacker doesn't spend further and leave other people holding the bag).
So what you want is a traceable untraceable currency, so that you can make anonymous registered purchases and receive anonymous fully recorded payments. So that all transfers can be tracked but kept secret because you at the core, want to do two things, cheat the tax man participating in criminal payments, whilst also participating in the who gets in early wins in the ponzi scheme coin mining scam. I'll bet you want digital currency to work when the power is out. You are not one of those survivalists with a
There was no hacking. The people behind the contract wrote it horribly and someone took advantage of that fact. They didn't like it, because they and their friends lost some money, so they decided to fork it, and illegally invalidate the contract.
Re:Can it be invalidated? (Score:5, Insightful)
Sure, but the precedent is very un-cryptocurrency. Reverting the transfer means that a central authority has the ability to invalidate transactions they don't like. Today it may be theft, but tomorrow it could be political contributions or purchases of "bad" items. It seems like that kind of thing would undermine the value of having a cryptocurrency in the first place.
Not quite, some central authority might suggest its a good idea but it's ultimately up to the miners to decide to follow through. This is what happened with TheDAO and not everyone agreed and so now we have Ethereum Classic fork as well.
This is ultimately how blockchains work, its up to the miners to agree what the 'current state' of the chain is and they can change their mind at any time.
Some alternative cryptocurrencies support wallet invalidation feature where a wallet maybe destroyed if enough miners agree on it for a certain time.
Of course you could. Technically it's not even a problem, create some kind of master key that clients will accept the signature of instead of the user's key and it'll be the almighty god of that crypto-currency. And who would you like to have sitting on that key? What makes them trustworthy, what standard of proof, what appeals process in what jurisdiction against having your assets seized? The Internet Court of public opinion and loose allegations? What happens if the hacker manages to spend the money firs
AFAIK, if enough miners (>50%?) want to invalidate the transactions, they can do it. Simply fork the blockchain, removing any transactions they don't want. Of course, they will have to collectively identify which transactions should be invalidated.
Internet packets are not affected by blunt force trauma.
...and nothing of real value was lost.
As opposed to other invented forms of currency that only exist as long as the collective organizations that invented them exist?
Why didn't I think of that... (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Why didn't I think of that... (Score:4, Funny)
How do I hijack an icon file (*.ICO) to get $7.4M?
I don't know about that, but after that MySpace story today I'm now worried about my ICQ account!
How do I hijack an icon file (*.ICO) to get $7.4M?
I don't know about that, but after that MySpace story today I'm now worried about my ICQ account!
UH-OH!
Fuck that.
What about my goddam Compuserve one?
You big dumbass. They're not talking about icon files, they're talking about ICO [wikipedia.org].
How did the Information Commissioner's Office even have $7m lying around to be stolen?!
Maybe they reported the number wrong and it was 0.07400000 ETH, valued at USD$14.
Maybe it was 7 millidollars, i.e. $0.007. Or at least it will be by next week.
PGP Signed Message. (Score:3)
No different than a hacker changing a mailing address to amass money sent to an address.
Why the hell did they not sign it with a PGP key to authenticate that they were who they said they were?
I'm not sure what the exact breakdown is; but it's practically a business model for the 'exchanges': Get people to hand you the mathematically validated cryptographic stuff in exchange for IOUs
ethereum (Score:2)
a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference.
or some shitty bitcoin thing, or both
.... moving on
No wonder ethereum is so popular (Score:1)
While Coindash noticed the hack almost immediately, the damage was done, and the hacker amassed more than $7 million in stolen cryptocurrency.
Wow, I had no idea you could mine over $7million "almost immediately". No wonder Ethereum is so popular. Must have been using one of those out of stock NVidia or AMD video cards for that.
Meh (Score:3)
Will only be worth $3.5million in 2 weeks anyway the way these currencies are going.
He could always convert his ETH into Dogecoins just to be sure.
Crypto-money - what did you expect? (Score:3)
I just bought a new motorcycle with the money I made selling some of my Bitcoin.
If you invested any money in Bitcoin in the past and suffered a loss you are definitely doing it wrong.
I think this XKCD is pretty applicable:
https://xkcd.com/1827/ [xkcd.com]
Couldn't the same be said for investors of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC until it all came crashing down?
Beware of Cryptofeit currrency too! (Score:2)
When is an investment lost... (Score:1)
Stealing Monopoly Money (Score:2)
