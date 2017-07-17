Hacker Allegedly Steals $7.4 Million In Ethereum After Hijacking ICO (vice.com) 22
An anonymous reader writes: An unknown hacker allegedly took over the website of an ethereum startup called Coindash, directing investors to send money to his or her own ethereum digital wallet, instead of the one controlled by Coindash. While Coindash noticed the hack almost immediately, the damage was done, and the hacker amassed more than $7 million in stolen cryptocurrency.
Can it be invalidated? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.coindesk.com/ethereum-classic-explained-blockchain/
Re: (Score:2)
Ethereum has done it before in a previous hacking. They could write a patch, in theory, to do a fork and invalidate all transactions to the Hacker's address.
If that is their intention, they should announce it immediately to help mitigate damage (Make sure the hacker doesn't spend further and leave other people holding the bag).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some alternative cryptocurrencies support wallet invalidation feature where a wallet maybe destroyed if enough miners agree on it for a certain time.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course you could. Technically it's not even a problem, create some kind of master key that clients will accept the signature of instead of the user's key and it'll be the almighty god of that crypto-currency. And who would you like to have sitting on that key? What makes them trustworthy, what standard of proof, what appeals process in what jurisdiction against having your assets seized? The Internet Court of public opinion and loose allegations? What happens if the hacker manages to spend the money firs
Re: (Score:2)
...and nothing of real value was lost.
As opposed to other invented forms of currency that only exist as long as the collective organizations that invented them exist?
Why didn't I think of that... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
How do I hijack an icon file (*.ICO) to get $7.4M?
I don't know about that, but after that MySpace story today I'm now worried about my ICQ account!
Re: (Score:2)
How do I hijack an icon file (*.ICO) to get $7.4M?
I don't know about that, but after that MySpace story today I'm now worried about my ICQ account!
UH-OH!
PGP Signed Message. (Score:3)
No different than a hacker changing a mailing address to amass money sent to an address.
Why the hell did they not sign it with a PGP key to authenticate that they were who they said they were?
ethereum (Score:2)
a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference.
or some shitty bitcoin thing, or both
.... moving on
No wonder ethereum is so popular (Score:1)
While Coindash noticed the hack almost immediately, the damage was done, and the hacker amassed more than $7 million in stolen cryptocurrency.
Wow, I had no idea you could mine over $7million "almost immediately". No wonder Ethereum is so popular. Must have been using one of those out of stock NVidia or AMD video cards for that.
Meh (Score:3)
Will only be worth $3.5million in 2 weeks anyway the way these currencies are going.