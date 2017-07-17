$12 Billion In Private Student Loan Debt May Be Wiped Away By Missing Paperwork (nytimes.com) 35
New submitter cdreimer shares a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternate source): Tens of thousands of people who took out private loans to pay for college but have not been able to keep up payments may get their debts wiped away because critical paperwork is missing. The troubled loans, which total at least $5 billion, are at the center of a protracted legal dispute between the student borrowers and a group of creditors who have aggressively pursued them in court after they fell behind on payments. Judges have already dismissed dozens of lawsuits against former students, essentially wiping out their debt, because documents proving who owns the loans are missing. A review of court records by The New York Times shows that many other collection cases are deeply flawed, with incomplete ownership records and mass-produced documentation. Some of the problems playing out now in the $108 billion private student loan market are reminiscent of those that arose from the subprime mortgage crisis a decade ago, when billions of dollars in subprime mortgage loans were ruled uncollectable by courts because of missing or fake documentation. And like those troubled mortgages, private student loans -- which come with higher interest rates and fewer consumer protections than federal loans -- are often targeted at the most vulnerable borrowers, like those attending for-profit schools.
At the center of the storm is one of the nation's largest owners of private student loans, the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts. It is struggling to prove in court that it has the legal paperwork showing ownership of its loans, which were originally made by banks and then sold to investors. National Collegiate is an umbrella name for 15 trusts that hold 800,000 private student loans, totaling $12 billion. More than $5 billion of that debt is in default, according to court filings.
It's not bullshit. Any creditor has to be able to prove that you owe them money. it doesn't require a "special kit". It just requires standing up for yourself.
Don't trust a bill just because someone sent it to you. It could be a billing error or blatant fraud. Scam artists send out small medical bills betting on the mark being diligent enough to pay their bills but not anal enough to track everything they do.
Hospitals screw up bills more often than not.
A whole batch of mortgages were nullified in Texas because the proper paperwork was never filed with the relevant government body. The Yankee corporation in question thought they didn't have to bother. Didn't go over will with the Texas judge in question.
There may be legitimate cases where payments weren't tracked, but I'd bet a dollar to a penny that the vast majority of borrowers are just looking to get out of their legitimate debt on a technicality.
Great. How many scholarships are named after Anonymous Coward?
Even if one agrees that society should bear more of the cost of higher education, that's not a legitimate argument for not paying back a loan - did you justify holding up convenience stores because it went to pay for your attendance at Douchebag College of Illegitimate Rationalizations?
There is a free lunch somewhere but you might have to hoof it. Because every collage grad walked up to a education lunch counter and ate the lunch special and not the internet soup line. It is not even like one has to walk between my metaphorical soup kitchens to gain knowledge, entire subject matters are 3 clicks away.
An education can be had for free online in multiple places for free.
I love how we always talk about personal responsibility and corporate responsibility, but it's always the little guy that gets hit by it. Why is it the borrowers ethical responsibility to pay the loan back, but not the owner of the loan's responsibility to actually track what people owe them? Seems to me that ethically, if you can't prove someone owes you something, then they don't owe you jack.
On the other hand, _if_ the lender can't demonstrate you owe them, couldn't it be that they no longer own the loan? What happens if you pay them and it turns out someone else bought the loan and now wants to be paid? I'm guessing there are scenarios where you'd end up paying twice.
You should pay your legitimate bills, but its reasonable to make sure you are paying the correct party to protect yourself.
Sure, those who provided loans should have tracked things better, but that doesn't eliminate the ethical responsibility borrowers have to pay back what they agreed.
True but one issue brought up is that the lenders can't prove what the borrowers loaned so it would be impossible for them to pay back. In one case mentioned, a woman disputes some of the loans in question because she claims that she never went to a college that the lender says she did. She doesn't dispute the other loans. However, then the judge had to ask the lender to prove what she owed. And they can't.
The end result will only be to raise the cost of loans for future borrowers.
How will the cost of loans be raised for future borrowers? Interest rates are what determines the cos
"What the borrowers loaned?" Sorry, you don't get out of the loan just because you didn't get a decent education.
What about the fake bills for stuff like web services that some office secretary use to just pay with out checking them very hard.
Looks like the average American will have to bail out yet another greedy creditor. I wonder how big the bonuses will be this time.
Dang! This almost makes me wish I had student loans instead of working 50 hours a week to get through college and pay as I went. It would have been a lot easier.
"deeply flawed" documentation.
I really wonder about that. I had difficulty getting a job after college, and like a lot of others my student loan went into collection. Two years after graduation, in another state, I landed a well paying job, contacted the collection agency through an old notice and made payments, eventually paying it off.
And then, about a year later, I got contacted by a collection agency (the same or a different, I don't know -- didn't keep track) that I still owed $500-something on my st
