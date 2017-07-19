Many Firms Are 'AI Washing' Claims of Intelligent Products

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by msmash
Software companies are seeking to exploit the current artificial intelligence craze by "AI washing" -- exaggerating the role of AI in their products, according to a new report by Gartner, the research firm. From a report: Gartner, which tracks commercial manias through a tool it calls the Hype Cycle, compares what is currently going on in AI with a prior surge in environmental over-statement -- "greenwashing, in which companies exaggerate the environmental-friendliness of their products or practices for business benefit." The bottom line: More than 1,000 vendors say their products employ AI, but many are "applying the AI label a little too indiscriminately," Gartner says in its report. Kriti Sharma, who runs the AI team at Sage, tells Axios that a lot of companies are seeking to solve problems using AI that would be better done by humans. And what is often called AI "is just automation that you are doing," she said.

  • BEEP BOOP FUCK THE LOYALISTS (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But the Turing test cuts both ways. You can't tell if a machine has gotten smarter or if you've just lowered your own standards of intelligence to such a degree that the machine seems smart. If you can have a conversation with a simulated person presented by an AI program, can you tell how far you've let your sense of personhood degrade in order to make the illusion work for you?

    People degrade themselves in order to make machines seem smart all the time. Before the crash, bankers believed in supposedly inte

  • Let me just say that my claims that my patented AI helps it to roll right off into your hand are entirely true. And anyone who says otherwise is just jealous that their toilet paper isn't nearly as smart.

  • And history repeats... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sumsguy ( 4592837 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @02:08PM (#54840813)
    When you start seeing companies changing their names to include AI, start cashing out your investments. Similar to the .com bubble, and the craze over a company name having *-tronics in the 1960's (including ones having NOTHING to do with electronics), from what I remember reading.

  • And the reason they are doing so is to get in on the PHB-loved, Gartner "Magic Quadrant" scam game.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sheph ( 955019 )
      This is entirely correct. I know many clueless managers who live and die by that Magic Quadrant.
  • I disagree, I think if anything claims of artificial intelligence have been understated for thousands of years. Wasn't it just last year the US voted to have an artificially intelligent president?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      I don't think he can yet pass the Turing test, so I'm not sure that counts as true AI.

  • About to see it on a Tide soap box just beside HE tag!

  • Not now. Not ever.
    I firmly believe that MOVIE/TV version of AI will never happen. We will get expert systems, with pretty good machine learning, but that is as close to AI as we will ever get.

    • I would tend to agree. Transistor size and density is reaching the point where the quantum tunneling effect kicks in and breaks transistors. In a nutshell, Moore's law is about over as we will not be able to continue to put more transistors in smaller packages.

      Some new form of computing may be invented that lets it continue but I don't think we will get anywhere near the abilities of a human brain.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Somehow, the brain performs in ways that create intelligence... as physical processes that follow predictable and natural laws, there is no theoretical reason that those way could not be simulated in software... the problem with making AI is that we don't know precisely what we need to simulate, or exactly how much of it to get something that looks intelligent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      Why? What is it about your brain that you believe makes it so special that it cannot be duplicated by artificial* means?

      * I guess in vitro fertilization is close enough to natural for your definition.

  • I have said many times that AI is not as advanced as many people think. AI will not take your job any time soon, it is not a few years away, and human level AI may not be here for centuries.

    So, you will not be put out of work by AI any time soon, and with that in mind UBI is not coming anytime soon.

  • Something I agree with from Gartner?? (Score:3)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @02:28PM (#54840955)

    From my point of view as a systems engineer/architect, my usual interactions with Gartner involve exchanges with management similar to the following -- "Vendor W's Product X is the leader in Technology Space Y -- look, they're in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. We're pleased to announce that we're all in on Product X." This cycle repeats every year or so, with last year's Product X replaced with Product Z, who's in the Magic Quadrant this year.

    Having done this a million times at many different companies, it's easy to be cynical about Gartner. It's quite obvious that vendors pay for their reviews, and management loves the Magic Quadrant because it removes any blame from them when it comes time to do a lessons learned. It's the modern equivalent of "no one ever got fired for buying IBM." But -- this report is actually pretty accurate. In the systems management space, we're getting a lot of magic tools that have the "AI" stamp on them, or some lesser equivalent like machine learning. Even if it's the equivalent of IFTTT when applied to real world systems ("system is down, so send an alert while we try to perform the recovery steps in the runbook") it's being called AI.

    It's just the bubble coming to the top -- social media, apps, etc. are also at the top of the hype cycle.

  • Executives fund things that have the right buzzwords. Right now it's AI. Before that, IoT. I remember engines getting funded because they were called "Fuel Cells". It's been going on forever.
  • The reason this problem exists is because of shoddy tech journalists, who will gladly promote ridiculously wild claims as truths without a scintilla of investigation. When the true fraudsters are so much attention, it forces the more legitimate players who operate on the outskirts of the AI world to start putting their toes in the water.

  • I wish I could be surprised. Yet another tech-of-the-day that people will embellish that the do in return for some quick pocket lining. I'm sure, at most, people are claiming their "supervised math model" or "that one algorithm" someone wrote with a bit of data massage as input is now re-branded in the marketing room as AI.

    Honestly, how can I blame the moral compass-less entrepreneurs and suit-genius of washed exploitation? I guess if you're going to get a flocking and get some quick money, I guess why n

