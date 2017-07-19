Why is Comcast Using Self-driving Cars To Justify Abolishing Net Neutrality? (theverge.com) 79
Earlier this week, Comcast filed its comments in favor of the FCC's plan to eliminate the 2015 net neutrality rules. While much of the document was devoted to arguments we've heard before -- Comcast believes the current rules are anti-competitive and hurt investment, but generally supports the principles of net neutrality -- one statement stood out. The Verge adds: Buried in the 161-page document was this quirky assertion (emphasis ours): "At the same time, the Commission also should bear in mind that a more flexible approach to prioritization may be warranted and may be beneficial to the public... And paid prioritization may have other compelling applications in telemedicine. Likewise, for autonomous vehicles that may require instantaneous data transmission, black letter prohibitions on paid prioritization may actually stifle innovation instead of encouraging it. In other words, Comcast is arguing for paid prioritization and internet fast lanes to enable self-driving cars to communicate better with other vehicles and their surrounding environment, thus making them a safer and more efficient mode of transportation. The only problem is that autonomous and connected cars don't use wireless broadband to communicate. When cars talk with each other, they do it by exchanging data wirelessly over an unlicensed spectrum called the Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) band, using technology similar to Wi-Fi. The FCC has set aside spectrum in the 5.9GHz band specifically for this purpose, and it is only meant to be used for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. That includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) -- so cars talking to other cars, to traffic signals, to the phone in your pocket... you name it. Soon enough, all cars sold in the US will be required to include V2V technology for safety purposes, if the Department of Transportationâ(TM)s new rule goes into effect.
See! The fast lane is a GOOD thing! (Score:3)
PLease explain difference between QOS and fastlane (Score:2)
My understanding is that the internet has always had a provision for marking Quality of Service (QOS) on packets. But I've never understood how that is supposed to work. And to what extent is this different from the whole anti-neutral fast lane.
My past thinking is that the difference is precisely this: Neutrality means content neutrality. If streaming movies need a higher QOS not to stutter then they could be placed in a lower latency channel without violating net neutrality, provided every movie conten
Problem is that's a system which relies on trust. Ie: in actual practice every one would set inappropriate priorities, and the system would be much the same as it is now ( all traffic "equal" ).
The problem with net neutrality is that there is a legitimate argument to be made against it. Network Admins prioritize traffic on their networks, after all, in order to deliver better service. It's not unreasonable for internet carriers to have the same goals. Where it goes off the rails is that every single per
The problem with net neutrality is that there is a legitimate argument to be made against it.
Perhaps there is, but I honestly have yet to hear such an argument.
Problem is that's a system which relies on trust.
That's not a problem if your QoS settings are evaluated against only your traffic. In other words, if you mark all of your packets high-priority, none of them really will be because they're all in the same priority queue. If implemented properly, the only one you can screw is yourself.
You buy bandwidth from your ISP, your bandwidth, in aggregate, is equal to everyone else's. You open a connection to Slashdot and begin sending and receiving packets with "normal priority" QoS headers; you then open a connec
QoS has only limited usefulness if it's stripped at the ISP's edge, and that's the problem.
In an ideal world, I think we'd all love to have QoS control over our traffic from it's origin to termination ( my phone server to digium's SIP gateway, for instance ). However, the problem is as I mentioned; while I might follow the rules, I'd be in the minority. The ISPs are the only ones in the right position to affect and implement appropriate QoS.
Which of course they wouldn't. No one believes that. Which is w
I guess if you value speed over packet loss you use UDP, and if you value guaranteed delivery over speed you use TCP.
The ISP would just clean the flag on packets sent by mere mortals. And usually they use ATM anyway, so you can't possibly interfere with such traffic.
QoS is about prioritizing certain types of traffic independent of who is sending or receiving it.
Net neutrality is about prioritizing traffic based on who is sending or receiving it.
QoS is about prioritizing certain types of traffic independent of who is sending or receiving it.
No, "QoS" is about prioritizing traffic. Period. Doesn't matter whether you applied the tags based on the type of service, or on the identity of the sender or the receiver, or for any other reason you felt like it.
If TFA is going to try to pick at Comcast's logic here, they might want to try to be logical about it. Comcast did not say the "instantaneuos data transmission" required was for V2V. Said author put those words in Comcast's mouth. There are plenty of other scenarios in which a vehicle may req
My understanding is that the internet has always had a provision for marking Quality of Service (QOS) on packets.
AFAIK, no one obeys QOS. Anywhere. I'd be surprised if anything is actually looking at QOS field, much acting upon it.
If streaming movies need a higher QOS not to stutter then they could be placed in a lower latency channel
The only kind of streaming movie that needs low-latency is two-way live video conferencing. Everything else can pre-buffer on a high-latency connection just fine.
There is a whole new generation of Slashdot users who don't know what the fuck they are doing.
There is a whole new generation of Slashdot users who don't know what the fuck they are doing.
Same as the whole old generation of politicians - except that the politicians see campaign contributions and future jobs as consultants and it just sucks all the integrity (and all the oxygen) out of the room. Want to fix this - body cams for all politicians. And no bs about removing the register of visitors to your office (I'm talking about YOU, Trump) so we can't track who's exercising their "ownership" of any politician.
Sunlight is a wonderful disinfectant.
That's not how you spell "editors".
You must be using Comcast
Remember Verizon? (Score:3)
Last time we had this discussion Verizon claimed we needed to have "fast lanes" to help handicapped people on the internet. None of this has anything to do with reality, just trying to muddy the waters.
But what if I want to stream Netflix to my phone so I can watch movies while my self-driving car takes me home from work?
=Smidge=
That's a good example and I'd like to use it. Do you have a citation for that?
As for Waze, you don't need Waze data 1/3 of a second faster on an ISP 'fast lane'. Waze gives you plans for driving and alerts you to things miles away. Getting it a third of a second faster isn't going to make you avoid a massive traffic jam any better.
Why Not???? (Score:2)
As for Waze, you don't need Waze data 1/3 of a second faster on an ISP 'fast lane'.
Let's say the car ahead of me registers a pothole. For whatever reason the inter-car communication link has failed or simply cannot work between our models of cars.
It records the pothole and sends that information to FutureWaze.
I now have much less than 1/3 sec to get that information back. Whatever it is (object, pothole, water, etc) I need to know in under 1/10 or a second or better so the car can start slowing down or man
Re:The summary is insanely stupid (Score:5, Insightful)
They do not NOW you blithering morons, but are you really willing to preclude they never will????
This. Vehicle to ANYTHING means that the other end may be on a wired internet connection. Comcast doesn't provide just "wireless broadband" (and they're new to that, even), they have wired business services.
"The internet is down agai
..." CRASHBANGBOOM
A self-driving car should be self-driving. One that needs an internet connection to elsewhere by definition isn't a self-driving car.
But Comcast knows how stupid politicians are - they rarely read the laws they pass.
"The internet is down agai
..." CRASHBANGBOOM
That statement is too stupid for words. Assuming that a data connection that can provide safety information in real time is required to keep a vehicle from crashing is just moronic. Reducing risks is a valid reason to have a high priority data channel, because reducing risks can save lives. It doesn't mean that every car will crash when that data isn't available.
And, I'll point out, this is just one example of what might be valuable to have in the future. It isn't the only reason.
Except that what Comcast is arguing is that they need to be able to create prioritized 'fast lanes' for electronic communications so that the communication between the car and the 'other end' has low latency. Not the communication between the 'other end' and whatever network it's connected to. The connection between cars and between cars and roadside traffic systems is not, and will not be, in a spectrum block controlled by any commercial wireless provider. Comcast could create 'fast lane' wireless that
so that the communication between the car and the 'other end' has low latency. Not the communication between the 'other end' and whatever network it's connected to.
If you don't understand the internet then just please say so. If a vehicle is making an internet connection to something AT THE OTHER END (and there is always "the other end") and the other end is not getting the packets from the vehicle in a timely manner, then it cannot RESPOND in a timely manner. A "paid fastlane" isn't just for the "vehicle end" of the data, it applies to the full path from vehicle to ANYWHERE.
Comcast could create 'fast lane' wireless that covers 100% of the country with quadruple redundancy, and it would have zero effect on inter-vehicle communications.
Two problems with that statement. First, if Comcast creates such a massive infrastructure and
Re: (Score:3)
You're suggesting that we should allow for the possibility that vehicle safety will come to depend on a paid service from a cable company. And calling other people morons.
Interesting.
"To be sure, all cars of the future will need to communicate wirelessly, but what Comcast won’t acknowledge is that they won’t need the internet to do it. "
Fucking stupid people.
Read my post idiot (Score:2)
To be sure, all cars of the future will need to communicate wirelessly, but what Comcast wonâ(TM)t acknowledge is that they wonâ(TM)t need the internet to do it.
And as my summary noted there are really good reasons why they WILL use the internet, so good in fact you have to be an idiot to proclaim they will not...
And I see you are proclaiming they will not. If the shoe fits THAT well...
Because a Poor Excuse is Better Than None (Score:3)
Make perfect sense to have self driving cars communications isolated onto a low latency network.
It sure does, which is precisely why there are standards that exist for that type of communication. Those standards don't involve the Internet at all, thus they are isolated from that high-latency network.
It's blatantly obvious what this is... (Score:2)
Clearly they are writing for an audience that doesn't understand any of the issue behind Net Neutrality - and they are throwing anything at the problem that might sound like a "job killer" that might 'stick'.
If they say that autonomous cars need a non-neutral net - then that will be believed by the lawmakers - who are told continually about the US lead in this technology and how it's very popular with the general public...and lawmakers up and down the country are rushing out laws to allow them to be driven
Comcast is the king of BS and deception (Score:3)
Years ago when ESPN goal line was new and directv did not have it made a big deal about it but kind of lied a about one big thing the ad's where in HD but the channel was not and is still not in HD on comcast.
Comcast has marking that says unlike satellite we don't have contracts (but they do for some deals)
Why not? (Score:2)
Traffic shaping (Score:1)
Why is Comcast Using Self-driving Cars ... (Score:2)
Because they CAN. Besides, it's a car analogy, and everyone understands car analogies. Only nerds use those weird computery things, unlike phones.
Worse than insecure, it is completely unworkable. What if there is simply some interference... if a self driving car needs data from an external source in order to not crash then simple interference would kill people, no hacking required.
Simple Really (Score:2)
All of our lawmakers are ignorant shit for brain's who dont know the difference tween their ass and a hole in the ground, make any argument you like as long as you are convincing, and have a fuckton of money, its good enough!
Why is this an issue? (Score:2)
Paid Prioritization in Telemedicine (Score:1)
Is anyone else more concerned about the little comment right before the highlighted one? Namely: "And paid prioritization may have other compelling applications in telemedicine". Like what ? 'User can't see a doctor or make an appointment without paying us!'
Bad Quotation (Score:2)
Why? It's obvious (Score:2)
Because Comcast is a scummy company filled with lying liars who will say or do anything that they think will make them more money.
The reddest of herrings (Score:2)
Smokescreen (Score:2)
I've seen this kind of horseshit come up lots of times; in Brocade too long ago. In large corporations,
top management is either drinking the Kool-Aid, Or maybe intentionally coming up with ridiculous bogus assertions that
anyone familiar with technology and a few brain cells could clearly recognize as bogus.
Network neutrality and self-driving cars have nothing to do with each other.
Also, network neutrality is not about "No paid prioritization"; it's about no paid prioritization of different product
Israffic prioritization is against net neutrality? (Score:2)
Is traffic prioritization (i.e.: giving some uses of the network greater priority than others) against net neutrality?
Technically yes.
So would you want your car's telemetry screwed by the guy in the next car's bittorrenting?
I'd want my car's autopilot to be completely autonomous.
I think I know the answer... (Score:1)
Why is Comcast (doing the same, dishonest shit it always does?)
Wait, I think I answered the question by accidentally typing the question wrong...