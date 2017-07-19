Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Why is Comcast Using Self-driving Cars To Justify Abolishing Net Neutrality?

Posted by msmash from the caught-red-handed dept.
Earlier this week, Comcast filed its comments in favor of the FCC's plan to eliminate the 2015 net neutrality rules. While much of the document was devoted to arguments we've heard before -- Comcast believes the current rules are anti-competitive and hurt investment, but generally supports the principles of net neutrality -- one statement stood out. The Verge adds: Buried in the 161-page document was this quirky assertion (emphasis ours): "At the same time, the Commission also should bear in mind that a more flexible approach to prioritization may be warranted and may be beneficial to the public... And paid prioritization may have other compelling applications in telemedicine. Likewise, for autonomous vehicles that may require instantaneous data transmission, black letter prohibitions on paid prioritization may actually stifle innovation instead of encouraging it. In other words, Comcast is arguing for paid prioritization and internet fast lanes to enable self-driving cars to communicate better with other vehicles and their surrounding environment, thus making them a safer and more efficient mode of transportation. The only problem is that autonomous and connected cars don't use wireless broadband to communicate. When cars talk with each other, they do it by exchanging data wirelessly over an unlicensed spectrum called the Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) band, using technology similar to Wi-Fi. The FCC has set aside spectrum in the 5.9GHz band specifically for this purpose, and it is only meant to be used for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. That includes vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) -- so cars talking to other cars, to traffic signals, to the phone in your pocket... you name it. Soon enough, all cars sold in the US will be required to include V2V technology for safety purposes, if the Department of Transportationâ(TM)s new rule goes into effect.

  • See! The fast lane is a GOOD thing! (Score:3)

    by Dutchmaan ( 442553 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @03:22PM (#54841341) Homepage
    I'm guessing they will advertise these cars as running in the internet fast lane...

    • My understanding is that the internet has always had a provision for marking Quality of Service (QOS) on packets. But I've never understood how that is supposed to work. And to what extent is this different from the whole anti-neutral fast lane.

      My past thinking is that the difference is precisely this: Neutrality means content neutrality. If streaming movies need a higher QOS not to stutter then they could be placed in a lower latency channel without violating net neutrality, provided every movie conten

      • The way QoS is supposed to work is that the endpoints (e.g. you and/or the website you are trying to visit) set the QoS values in the packet header and the infrastructure in between is supposed to honor that. Nobody would complain about that if it's what was happening, but it's not.

        • Problem is that's a system which relies on trust. Ie: in actual practice every one would set inappropriate priorities, and the system would be much the same as it is now ( all traffic "equal" ).

          The problem with net neutrality is that there is a legitimate argument to be made against it. Network Admins prioritize traffic on their networks, after all, in order to deliver better service. It's not unreasonable for internet carriers to have the same goals. Where it goes off the rails is that every single per

          • The problem with net neutrality is that there is a legitimate argument to be made against it.

            Perhaps there is, but I honestly have yet to hear such an argument.

          • Problem is that's a system which relies on trust.

            That's not a problem if your QoS settings are evaluated against only your traffic. In other words, if you mark all of your packets high-priority, none of them really will be because they're all in the same priority queue. If implemented properly, the only one you can screw is yourself.

            You buy bandwidth from your ISP, your bandwidth, in aggregate, is equal to everyone else's. You open a connection to Slashdot and begin sending and receiving packets with "normal priority" QoS headers; you then open a connec

            • QoS has only limited usefulness if it's stripped at the ISP's edge, and that's the problem.

              In an ideal world, I think we'd all love to have QoS control over our traffic from it's origin to termination ( my phone server to digium's SIP gateway, for instance ). However, the problem is as I mentioned; while I might follow the rules, I'd be in the minority. The ISPs are the only ones in the right position to affect and implement appropriate QoS.

              Which of course they wouldn't. No one believes that. Which is w

      • I don't understand it either. But to me, it seems like if there was some standard way of marking packets as needing QOS on the internet, everyone would just mark there's as needing the highest level. It's kind of like my e-mail inbox these days; everybody marks their e-mails as important and so the marking means nothing to me anymore.

        I guess if you value speed over packet loss you use UDP, and if you value guaranteed delivery over speed you use TCP.

        • The ISP would just clean the flag on packets sent by mere mortals. And usually they use ATM anyway, so you can't possibly interfere with such traffic.

      • QoS is about prioritizing certain types of traffic independent of who is sending or receiving it.

        Net neutrality is about prioritizing traffic based on who is sending or receiving it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skids ( 119237 )

          QoS is about prioritizing certain types of traffic independent of who is sending or receiving it.

          No, "QoS" is about prioritizing traffic. Period. Doesn't matter whether you applied the tags based on the type of service, or on the identity of the sender or the receiver, or for any other reason you felt like it.

          If TFA is going to try to pick at Comcast's logic here, they might want to try to be logical about it. Comcast did not say the "instantaneuos data transmission" required was for V2V. Said author put those words in Comcast's mouth. There are plenty of other scenarios in which a vehicle may req

      • My understanding is that the internet has always had a provision for marking Quality of Service (QOS) on packets.

        AFAIK, no one obeys QOS. Anywhere. I'd be surprised if anything is actually looking at QOS field, much acting upon it.

      • If streaming movies need a higher QOS not to stutter then they could be placed in a lower latency channel

        The only kind of streaming movie that needs low-latency is two-way live video conferencing. Everything else can pre-buffer on a high-latency connection just fine.

  • Remember Verizon? (Score:3)

    by Trailer Trash ( 60756 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @03:24PM (#54841355) Homepage

    Last time we had this discussion Verizon claimed we needed to have "fast lanes" to help handicapped people on the internet. None of this has anything to do with reality, just trying to muddy the waters.

  • Because a Poor Excuse is Better Than None (Score:3)

    by cybersquid ( 24605 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @03:27PM (#54841377) Homepage
    What else can they do when their position has no rational defense?

  • Clearly they are writing for an audience that doesn't understand any of the issue behind Net Neutrality - and they are throwing anything at the problem that might sound like a "job killer" that might 'stick'.

    If they say that autonomous cars need a non-neutral net - then that will be believed by the lawmakers - who are told continually about the US lead in this technology and how it's very popular with the general public...and lawmakers up and down the country are rushing out laws to allow them to be driven

  • Comcast is the king of BS and deception (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Wednesday July 19, 2017 @03:34PM (#54841445)

    Years ago when ESPN goal line was new and directv did not have it made a big deal about it but kind of lied a about one big thing the ad's where in HD but the channel was not and is still not in HD on comcast.

    Comcast has marking that says unlike satellite we don't have contracts (but they do for some deals)

  • It's not like Comcast is well known for their truthfulness and transparency. To them, the best way to destroy NN is pile on "alternative truths" via PR like this. They know it's a sound idea on the technical side, so using a false pseduo-technical argument against it is the best way to confuse "the masses". We all know they started with some boiler-room with "destroy NN" on the whiteboard, and the marketing drones have a long list of potential knock-downs, focus groups, test campaigns, etc. Comcast knows fu
  • Not this again. They're trying to say that Net Neutrality interferes with traffic shaping, which it doesn't. Net Neutrality prevents discrimination against *from whom* a certain type of data transfer is provided, not discrimination of the data type itself. We need an XDCD comic to clear this up.
  • Why is Comcast Using Self-driving Cars To Justify Abolishing Net Neutrality?

    Because they CAN. Besides, it's a car analogy, and everyone understands car analogies. Only nerds use those weird computery things, unlike phones.

  • All of our lawmakers are ignorant shit for brain's who dont know the difference tween their ass and a hole in the ground, make any argument you like as long as you are convincing, and have a fuckton of money, its good enough!

  • To the best of my understanding, packet prioritization is only an issue when a router is congested... if the devices are talking directly to eachother becuase they are on the same subnet (which vehicles should be, if they are communicating directly to eachother), then as long as you use dedicated wireless access points that are strictly for inter-vehicle communication, you won't need to worry about prioritizing your data before anyone else's. These access points can communicate directly with known nearby

  • Paid Prioritization in Telemedicine (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is anyone else more concerned about the little comment right before the highlighted one? Namely: "And paid prioritization may have other compelling applications in telemedicine". Like what ? 'User can't see a doctor or make an appointment without paying us!'

  • You started off Comcast's quote with an opening double quote, but you never closed it. So it looks like the rest of the summary is the quote when it's clearly not.

  • Because Comcast is a scummy company filled with lying liars who will say or do anything that they think will make them more money.

  • What sort of idiot do you have to be to believe such nonsense as this? So-called 'self driving cars' have NOTHING WHATSOEVER to do with 'net neutrality' or anything Comcast has anything to do with!

  • I've seen this kind of horseshit come up lots of times; in Brocade too long ago. In large corporations,
    top management is either drinking the Kool-Aid, Or maybe intentionally coming up with ridiculous bogus assertions that
    anyone familiar with technology and a few brain cells could clearly recognize as bogus.

    Network neutrality and self-driving cars have nothing to do with each other.
    Also, network neutrality is not about "No paid prioritization"; it's about no paid prioritization of different product

  • Is traffic prioritization (i.e.: giving some uses of the network greater priority than others) against net neutrality?

    Technically yes.

    So would you want your car's telemetry screwed by the guy in the next car's bittorrenting?

  • Why is Comcast (doing the same, dishonest shit it always does?)

    Wait, I think I answered the question by accidentally typing the question wrong...

