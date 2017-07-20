US Ends Controversial Laptop Ban On Flights From Middle East (theguardian.com) 18
The United States has ended a four-month ban on passengers carrying laptops onboard US-bound flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing to an end one of the controversial travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. From a report: Riyadh's King Khalid international airport was the last of 10 airports to be exempted from the ban, the US department of homeland security (DHS) confirmed in a tweet late on Wednesday local time. Middle East carriers have blamed Trump's travel restrictions, which include banning citizens of some Muslim-majority countries from visiting the United States, for a downturn in demand on US routes. In March, the United States banned large electronics in cabins on flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa over concerns that explosives could be concealed in the devices taken onboard aircraft. The ban has been lifted on the nine airlines affected -- Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Royal Jordanian , Kuwait Airways, EgyptAir and Royal Air Maroc -- which are the only carriers to fly direct to the US from the region. A ban on citizens of six Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, -- remains in place, though has been limited after several US court hearings challenged the restrictions.
Has the short lived ban been consequential at all? (Score:2)
Does anyone know whether this ban, (now no longer in place), has been of consequence under any measure one can think of?
I personally doubt.
Re: (Score:2)
And this has affected life in the US exactly how??
Hmm....so far, it looks like we haven't missed them any.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Success (Score:2)
Its main aim was not to improve security so much since any idiot can figure out that people can re-reroute their flight plan to circumvent this ban. Its main goal was to create hysteria over terrorism, to point the blame at specific countries and to show that the guvmint is trying to do something about it.
It was not well researched or implemented but its goal was never that.
changing airports or airlines? (Score:2)
How? The original concern was that these airports/airlines were doing an inadequate job in screening potentially explodable materials, and so had this put in place. If someone flying from Riyadh to Dulles decided to change airlines & airports at, say, Brussels, wouldn't the Belgians already be managing that differently?