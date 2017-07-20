Windows 10 Will Cut Off Devices With Older CPUs (pcworld.com) 263
Reader Baron_Yam shares a PCWorld report: No Windows 10 Creators Update for you, Microsoft says -- at least, not if you happen to be the unlucky owner of certain older Atom-based Windows devices, and other aging models in the future. After stories arose of failed attempts to upgrade such hardware to the Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed late Wednesday that any hardware device that falls out of the manufacturer's support cycle may be ineligible for future Windows 10 updates. In the case of the four "Clover Trail" processors (part of the Cloverview platform) that have fallen into Intel's End of Interactive Support phase, they will be ineligible for the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period. The problem, however, is that Microsoft's language opens up the possibility that any unsupported hardware device could be excluded from future Windows 10 updates. "Recognizing that a combination of hardware, driver and firmware support is required to have a good Windows 10 experience, we updated our support lifecycle policy to align with the hardware support period for a given device," Microsoft said in a statement. "If a hardware partner stops supporting a given device or one of its key components and stops providing driver updates, firmware updates, or fixes, it may mean that device will not be able to properly run a future Windows 10 feature update." The reader adds, it's not a case of "feature updates are not recommended and may not work", it's a case of "we will block feature updates to your device".
Can they offer basic video drivers / let people use an video card?
But they won't.
Which brings us to the rub of the nub: Why would anybody still bother to use that crap?
No, not the crappy and backdoored hardware. The software.
But they won't.
Which brings us to the rub of the nub: Why would anybody still bother to use that crap?
No, not the crappy and backdoored hardware. The software.
Stockholm syndrome.
Stockholm syndrome.
At least in part, yes. Sure, for some things you basically still have to use Windows (gaming), but all the people that are happy with this POS are massive Stockholm Syndrome sufferers.
No. Even Windows 7 made it extremely difficult to do that. That is why when XP went out of support, I had little choice but to replace my mother's 9 year old laptop (with i915G chipset)... with a 7 year old laptop that has modern enough features to run just about anything. (The Core 2 Duo was and continues to be a pretty impressive chip.) I pretty much consider this the beginning of the window of machines still worth keeping in service -- x64, SATA II, 4 GB capability. While there's definitely a ceiling to
They could. But they will not as their business-model is now thoroughly focused on shafting their customers in any way possible. Incidentally, you will have something like SVGA fallback, because of virtualization and installation when graphics drivers are not yet present. But forget about higher resolution VESA modes.
Where can I get me some of these CPUs? I've been looking for a way to stop Windows 10 updates.
Basically they come in laptops and tablets for the most part.
Wow - that must make a real mess inside the laptop.
"good Windows 10 experience" (Score:3, Insightful)
No such thing. Windows has sucked ass since Windows 2000.
No such thing. Windows has sucked ass since Windows 2000.
You mean since Windows 1.0, right?
Well, to be fait, Win7 was mostly ok if you have limited expectations and only wanted to do things like gaming or using Office with it. But it really went steeply downhill from there again.
What support does a CPU need? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd like to know the answer to this question, too.
Encryption back doors.
Hardware surveillance code.
Any other questions?
Any other questions?
Do they also include static tin-foil hat disruptors, because I'm thinking the government is starting to
... know.
intels powerVR after they cut off nvidia from atom chipsets. At the same time AMD was all 64 bit! but intel pushed out low end 32 bit only cpus.
I *think* it's less about CPU and more about chipset support.
Chipset controls the following:
* SATA / m2
* USB (2/3)
* Sound
* SMBus (memory SPD timing info from eeprom, Battery status on notebooks, board temp sensors, fan speed monitors, etc)
* LPC
* PCI
* PCIe (non PEG slots, PEG x16 slot comes from CPU)
* LAN
* Onboard WiFi
* TPM
CPU would also have a factor in:
* PEG slot
* supported instruction set (if they want to use new instructions for a feature and not have to deal with workarounds on older CPUs?)
* crypto
So, with chipsets being so closely married to CPUs and consumers being much more aware of the CPU version than the exact chipset version I think the rationale is that linking it to CPU featureset is the easiest to manage.
Ie, screw the customers in order to make development easier. Which to Microsoft is a win-win game.
I can remember loud voices complaining that MS never dropped support for stuff in order to keep backwards compatibility therefore making Windows bloated. Now they do for a extremely narrow range of products and the voices are now complaining that stuff are dropped.
It's easy to complain.
Not a lot. They periodically cull code that's required to work on older processors, but most systems do that. It's not unlike how Linux dropped support for the original 386 some years back. Windows continues to work on parts much older than these processors. (Athlon 64 and Pentium 4 with EM64T. Windows 10 won't work on processors that lack PAE, NX and SSE2.)
The sticking point with these particular parts is the integrated PowerVR GPU. Imagination Technologies has a history of leaving their non-Apple customer
I can see video cards that need drivers, but what support does a CPU need to keep functioning with newer versions of Windows?
The integrated video card.
Seriously. That is the issue, these are using integrated PowerVR graphics, which always have had ass sucking drivers.
On Atom processors? I have an Atom-based system and it's graphics card is not integrated into the processor, nor is it PowerVR:
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation 82945G/GZ Integrated Graphics Controller (rev 02)
All those elements mean that supporting Clover Trail is far more trouble than it's worth.
Linux. (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux.
Seriously, though: Bite the bullet and put Linux on it. Make the effort to learn how to use a Linux system properly, and you will reap benefits in privacy, security and protecting your identity that far outstrip the effort you put in.
Linux is not perfect, but it's far better than an "operating system" that reports all of your personal information and activities on the Internet just so M$ can make money off you, while still charging you a "subscription" for the privilege of being abused.
I agree with you on the fundamental premise of "put Linux on it" to get better privacy and usually longer support lifetimes... but this is actually bad advice in this particular narrow scenario. These Clover Trail SOCs don't have Linux drivers! Moreover, all Clover Trail systems shipped with 32-bit UEFI with no legacy boot support (aka no CSM). None of the major distros have put any effort in to supporting this platform. These computers are pretty much Windows only, the only sane option seems to be to run Windows 8.1 on them.
The problem is, "Linux" and "Support" in NO WAY belong in the same sentence!
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you on the fundamental premise of "put Linux on it" to get better privacy and usually longer support lifetimes... but this is actually bad advice in this particular narrow scenario. These Clover Trail SOCs don't have Linux drivers! Moreover, all Clover Trail systems shipped with 32-bit UEFI with no legacy boot support (aka no CSM). None of the major distros have put any effort in to supporting this platform. These computers are pretty much Windows only, the only sane option seems to be to run Windows 8.1 on them.
Thank you for pointing that out - Even some of the newer Atom SoC devices, over several further generations, you see more of the 32 bit UEFI boots and devices with no Linux drivers, over which your only real OS option is Windows 8 or 10, and 32-bit only.
Maybe it's just my bad luck, but I've tried to switch to Linux a few times, and there's always something that doesn't work the way it should. Sometimes it's wireless drivers, sometimes video drivers, or just other random stuff. I had one laptop that technically had everything working but for some reason the battery life was very diminished when running Linux.
The only place I seem to be able to get it working consistently well is on VirtualBox.I could switch to Linux by going out and buying a new computer t
I used Linux on the desktop for years myself, but eventually I decided to ditch it and just stick to Windows exactly for the reasons you mention: there was always something breaking and I could never get all the hardware-features working that worked fine under Windows. The desktop-environments themselves were also a big, sodding mess and for anything more than typing text in gedit or similar or browsing the web you had to drop to CLI, and it's still that way even to this day.
I'm definitely very happy with L
That's pretty much where I'm at. There's always something that drives me back to Windows. My most recent attempt had serious problems with dual-booting, plus I wasn't happy with Libre Office. I could fix the first by getting a dedicated Linux-only box, but I'd still have the other problem.
You aren't alone, Linux does a lot of things right but driver support and commercial software aren't among them. I don't blame the OS, I blame companies that just don't write software for the platform or worse, offer a shaky unsupported afterthought Linux release.
Seeking help is also a problem, if I say I'm having problem with Software X someone will invariably recommend Software Y. Yeah sure, ok, spoon isn't working with your soup? Try fork? Oh that's impractical well? Make your own spoon then. *scream into pillow for 45 minutes*
So yeh 20+ years on, and I'm still stuck with Windows
No you're not...
There is another, even better alternative to *nix and Windows.
You aren't alone, Linux does a lot of things right but driver support and commercial software aren't among them.
Ever make a forced move to Windows Vista and half of the recently purchased peripherals don't work any more? I always have to laugh when someone brings up the terrible driver support in Linus, which by corrolary sends teh Message that Windows has superlative support.
Even now, I reently set up a number of dual boot computers that used a USB to serial converters. The converters worled perfectly on the Linux side, Just entered the manufacture number and device number and th eOS went out installed and it jus
Linux could be great for older hardware, provided Linux would stop shooting itself in the foot by dropping support for older hardware to make sure that old hardware cannot be used with Linux. Like dropping XAA which made sure old video cards cannot work with Linux, and Wayland which is designed to make certain that only the latest and greatet $300 video cards from AMD or Intel run with Linux
Someone writes SolidWorks builds for Linux I'll switch right over. Mac is nearly as bad in this regard. Just recently Autodesk came out with AutoCAD for OSX.
Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux.
Seriously, though: Bite the bullet and put Linux on it. Make the effort to learn how to use a Linux system properly, and you will reap benefits in privacy, security and protecting your identity that far outstrip the effort you put in.
Linux is not perfect, but it's far better than an "operating system" that reports all of your personal information and activities on the Internet just so M$ can make money off you, while still charging you a "subscription" for the privilege of being abused.
Doesn't help much with PowerVR drivers though. There are some for Linux, but they are usually commercial stuff for embedding in settop boxes.
Linux is not perfect, but it's far better than.......
Windows 10
In the case of these specific CPUs, "Put Linux on it" probably wont help as the issue with these CPUs is the PowerVR GPU Intel was stupid enough to use (instead of its own Intel integrated GPU) and the Linux drivers for the PowerVR cores on these CPUs are even worse than the Windows drivers.
doesn't run needed apps
doesn't run needed apps
doesn't run needed apps
Needed, or desired? If 'needed', there's usually a workaround. If no workaround or alternative, too bad, so sad. You're just gonna have to bend over and take it.
"doesn't run needed apps doesn't run needed apps doesn't run needed apps"
Needed, or desired? If 'needed', there's usually a workaround. If no workaround or alternative, too bad, so sad. You're just gonna have to bend over and take it.
Isn't it funny how Stockholm has taken over the shillings? Or sad maybe.
But I do understand. I have some applications that I need to use software that only exists on the Mac platform. Windows shills don't seem to understand that.
doesn't run needed apps doesn't run needed apps doesn't run needed apps
Yeah I have that issue too. That's why I have a Mac. It has the applications I must have that aren't available on Windows.
> that reports all of your personal information and activities on the internet
citation please. For exactly what you said rather than some subset of it.
Do we need to give citations for teh existence of asshole on humans? Sheesh, if you haven't paid attention to all of the information about Windows telemetry, Windows ignoring hostfiles that phone home, Windows own settings, and the multitude of places it phones home to, you aren't going to believe any cites at this point
If by some really slim chance you are earnest, Google-fu is your friend. Or DDG-fu.
They're also doing the opposite (Score:5, Interesting)
They're blocking patches to older OSes if you run them on newer hardware. (http://www.pcworld.com/article/3181814/windows/microsoft-says-its-blocking-windows-7-8-patches-on-latest-amd-intel-chips.html)
The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.
Update your hardware? Now you have to update your OS. And the hardware update cycle tends to be 3-5 years, whereas keeping an OS for over a decade isn't that uncommon.
The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.
It absolutely is. I used the small open source patch that lets you continue to install updates, everything has drivers from the manufacturer and everything works. Maybe Win7 isn't doing everything optimally, but there's no compelling reason for Windows to refuse to run.
To play devil's advocate, legacy code and support has been a known issue for Microsoft for a long time, and one that they have been trying to seriously address since Vista. There have been several times that they have had to seriously delay or drop highly improved new technology because of their need to support legacy code and devices, and they've gotten a lot of criticism for being behind the technology curve due to that need. If they want to solve the legacy code/hardware support issue, then at some poi
because of their need to support legacy code
Their support of legacy code is the only reason people still want Windows. Everyone would move to Android or Mac OS for their main desktop if they didn't have software they already liked to use.
drop 32 bit mode like server (not 32 bit apps) (Score:2)
drop 32 bit mode like server (not 32 bit apps)
Yeah. They're trying to make it so you can't get the latest OS on old hardware, and you can't use the latest hardware on an older OS.
I can see a few possible reasons that Microsoft would want to do this. First, and most innocently, they could be trying to limit OS development costs by shrinking the amount of hardware they have to support. In a sense, they may be trying to emulate Apple, which supports far less hardware and is quick to break backward compatibility, generally producing faster development
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I do not. I set the service to disabled just to be fairly sure.
I'd rather reimage a compromised machine (and I've never had a machine infected on my network, though I recently got burned by a cheap IoT device from China I was playing with...) than deal with issues introduced by a patch. I manually add things I need to support new software as the need arises.
However, when I'm at work... "best practice". We get patches, deploy to test groups, then roll out to everyone. And sometimes shortly th
> whereas keeping an OS for over a decade isn't that uncommon.
/cynical sarcasm A decade? Try 30 years! I still run DOS3.3 and ProDOS on my Apple 2's you insensitive clod. Yes, I'm half joking.
:-)
The only reason to upgrade an OS is for:
* bug-fixes such as security
* driver support
Many people running Windows 7 aren't usually buying new hardware that needs a new driver, and they are using external security solutions.
auto drive cars may not last 2-3 years when softwa (Score:2)
auto drive cars may not last 2-3 years when software updates end or when they try bs like to fit super maps 2025 you need to upgrade to an 2TB hdd (dealer install price $500-$1000 (non SSD))
Or you can get the parts, but only from an approved dealer at X times the market price otherwise.
If you don't think vehicle manufacturers with increasing reliance on software are salivating at this prospect, you're crazy.
Fortunately, the right-to-repair movement does seem to be gaining some momentum, and may win first.
You know you need to pay for car parts unlike Windows updates?
Fancy that, my day job is doing IT for an antique auto parts company that services primarily 1924-1970 vehicles. What are you interested in? Quite a bit of our stock is new-old-stock, that is parts that were manufactured in the same era as the vehicle, but sat in warehouses and never sold. The rest is all modern parts that still fit the older vehicles.
To all those older PCs (and their owners) that still do what the owners need them to just fine, but want to keep getting needed security updates, not handing over HD streaming telemetry and everything that happens in their houses, etc...
Welcome to Linux.
So Android is trying to *fix* their update problems by trying to better segregate the portions of their platform that are heavily dependent on the specific hardware vendors from the upper application layers. In this way, they can work toward fixing the problem where Android devices are notorious for not being able to take updates, since it's all one big lump today.
Microsoft seems to be going the other direction, having a big monolithic glob of crap, where a hardware vendor dropping out means you suddenly c
Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period.
So Microsoft is going to give the Anniversary Update 7 years of security updates, that's great. Now give everybody else the chance to step off the upgrade bandwagon. Seriously it's proven time and time again that they could let you do it and it wouldn't really cost them anything because they're going to make those patches anyway, but they won't.
It's very possible they're getting their version control to the point where patching the newest version also patches every older release affected. That would make patches for older feature releases almost free for them to do.
Rememebrr, Apple does exactly this.
It's, in a way, the same key mistake they did with windows phone:
- they released WP7, and offered no upgrade path to WP 8, basically rendering obsolete all 7 phones when they released WP8
- they released WP8 and the 8.1 update. They even managed to gain some market share.
- they announced WP10, saying that "all devices running 8 will be updated". They even released betas that were working on the older phones, except...
- on the day of release they dropped support for almost all the phones they sold, breaking the promise to update them and making almost all of the existing OS market share obsolete
- when releasing Windows 10 they were saying that "this is the last Windows ever" promising to finally kill version fragmentation, except with the creators update they didn't update all their phones, dropping the support again and making the last few phones remaining obsolete
- now that they have nothing to kill on the phone side, probably the same executive moved to the pc section...
Good luck with this
On one hand, they are offering security updates through the expected lifetime of the OS that shipped with the devices. So I guess that's reasonable, and it probably avoids potential legal complaints.
On the other hand, they are engaged in massive cost-cutting that forces users onto an upgrade treadmill. I can understand that you don't want to validate your software against every piece of hardware from the last decade. But other developers are clearly capable of it.
Linux requires drivers being compiled for a specific kernel thanks to not having a stable ABI because reasons. Windows does have a stable ABI, even Windows 2000 drivers can work with Windows 10. This is just Microsoft dropping support because reasons.
These older computers would be perfect for Linux, if Linux developers would stop shooting themselves in the foot by making sure people with old hardware cannot use Linux, things like dropping XAA support to make sure older video cards will not work with Linux, and now the Wayland disaster, which is specifically designed to make Linux unuseable on older hardware and anything less, it seems, than the most recent $300 super duper Intel or AMD graphics adapters (lets not even go into the Nvidia driver disaster).
Windows 10 has to be the single best example of how NOT to roll out an operating system.
Forcing people to migrate their hardware out of fear that their OS will simply stop running arbitrarily, is complete and utter bullshit. Where do they get the right to arbitrarily change their license/support terms on the fly like this?
And why hasn't any governments slapped them into next year for it?
Honestly I don't need the "feature creep" of new versions anyhow. If I need to do something that wasn't included in the prior version of Windows, then I already have software designed to fill that need. The only problem I can see is that incorporating features into the mainline version of Windows can lead to developers abandoning products because their market has been undercut. Those who still need them will be stuck with old versions of both OS and app. I would rather have had the option of continuing with Anniversary on both of my machines, but doing a fresh install for Creators on my desktop turned out to be a blessing anyhow. All sorts of weird little glitches accumulated from years of in-place upgrades got resolved at once.
MS says security patches will continue. If they're good to their word, I don't see any major problems with this other than the aforementioned gutting of third party app support due to a loss of revenue.
This is a pretty underhanded way to get users who don't need to upgrade their machines to upgrade.
There is no technical reason (that I'd believe) for Windows 10 to not function on any given hardware configuration. In fact, Windows 10 has been a champ about being moved between hardware setups without really hiccuping much.
I definitely call BS on Microsoft. They're simply giving PC manufacturers a handup by arbitrarily by declaring a hardware profile to be unsupported.
It almost made sense for this stance on
What I think Microsoft should do is continuously ping a master list of hardware. The second any hardware is no longer supported by the manufacturer Windows should bluescreen or greenscreen or whatever color it is these days with stop error DEVICE_TREADMILL_VIOLATION.
After all if the vendor doesn't support something.. it may not work right or may not be secure or similar specious drivel so crashing is the safest most responsible course of action.
Forget the fact most of the things myself and everyone I know
When a piece of code asks what hardware its running on and refuses to continue to run when it doesnt like the answer... thats not a hardware issue... thats a software issue.
This isnt about supporting hardware at all. Its about sabotaging it.
time for better windows ver nameing.
Like your hardware will only work with windows 10.5.X and can't run windows 10.6.X.
We did prevent this. We're still quite happily running on Windows 7, even on machines purchased just a few months ago.
Of course, Microsoft has also rigged the system so you can no longer buy a new PC with Windows 7 preinstalled. So now we're not buying any new PCs for a while and will make do with what we've got. We're assuming something has to give before the 2020 cliff, whether it's MS providing a version of Windows 10 without the major downsides for non-enterprise customers, Apple getting their act together again so MacBooks are a viable alternative, or some other platform becoming more attractive to software developers so alternatives to the key programs we depend on are available elsewhere.
I think that there is a real chance of some flavor of Linux making it with decisions like this from MS.
I wish that *someone* would rally the community behind a single "intro version" for noobs to the Linux ecosystem.
As more and more applications become web based the host OS that you're on makes less and less difference.
There are issues with outlook and exchange to deal with and there are issues with some games not running on Linux, but for a simple email/web/social media/pictures system Linux is a very viab
I think that there is a real chance of some flavor of Linux making it with decisions like this from MS.
I wish that *someone* would rally the community behind a single "intro version" for noobs to the Linux ecosystem.
As more and more applications become web based the host OS that you're on makes less and less difference.
There are issues with outlook and exchange to deal with and there are issues with some games not running on Linux, but for a simple email/web/social media/pictures system Linux is a very viable alternative already.
Does Amazon prime video and Netflix work on linux yet? That may be a killer, IDK. I use Chromecast for netflix and firestick for prime video, so no clue if they work on linux or not.
This isn't an opportunity for Linux. Most people leave the OS on their computer that it came with, only upgrading when they get a new computer. In other words, the vast majority of computer owners will buy a new computer if they are told that their old one can't be updated any longer. They aren't going to choose Linux because their apps won't work on it and they won't want to learn how to use a new OS.
The biggest opportunity for Linux, in my opinion, is the Cloud. As more apps become available within th
Does Amazon prime video and Netflix work on linux yet?
Yes both work on Linux. Outlook compat depends on what you need from it. I've used DavMail plus Thunderbird+Lighting to do pretty much everything I needed to get done from an Exchange 365 server. I've not been disappointed by Steam on Linux so there's that, but I'm not exactly "MUST HAVE AAA GAME!!" so my opinion may not count.
I think some of the gas from the grey breads in Linux has left and moved on to BSD ever since the reckoningd. Also with mobile basically smashing desktop, there's not much home (hey bro this is cool) interest in "Linux-the-desktop" either. So if you do hit up a corner of Linux you'll either get what grey beards are left fighting with young whipper snappers about "Unix-mentality-is-GOD!!" or you'll get a quiet place where the last activity was three months ago letting everyone know that a project that's not been updated in the last two years isn't dead.
Point being, don't expect any magical massive shift to promote Linux desktop. Most people are "meh" and use it and don't care, are too busy fighting the "enemyd", or they've just moved on out of Linux/desktop-all-together.
"I think that there is a real chance of some flavor of Linux making it with decisions like this from MS."
Maybe if they got their shit together and stopped trying to be a hobby OS with 250+ distributions, god knows how many toolkits, window managers, compositors, and other bullshit, maybe. How does anyone not go insane trying to develop for that shit? Oh right, they just don't.
Ummm, you don't quite know how the distro system works do ya?
We did prevent this. We're still quite happily running on Windows 7, even on machines purchased just a few months ago.
Of course, Microsoft has also rigged the system so you can no longer buy a new PC with Windows 7 preinstalled. So now we're not buying any new PCs for a while and will make do with what we've got. We're assuming something has to give before the 2020 cliff, whether it's MS providing a version of Windows 10 without the major downsides for non-enterprise customers, Apple getting their act together again so MacBooks are a viable alternative, or some other platform becoming more attractive to software developers so alternatives to the key programs we depend on are available elsewhere.
Apple already has their act together. That's why they don't pull shit like this (yes, everyone eventually obsoletes hardware; but Apple has a VERY good reputation for not doing this, especially for 64-bit systems).
It's pretty easy to avoid obsoleting hardware when the only hardware you support is your own.
You're on to something there, weedhopper.
You can still order workstations from Dell with Windows 7. But you can't pick the latest generation i7 CPU.
> force everyone on to the same version of your OS > start dropping support for older hardware without iterating the version number
You could have predicted this.
https://debian.org/
FTFY
You could have prevented this.
https://debian.org/ [debian.org]
Umm.. Fuck Debian, and its sucking Poetterings dick wrt systemd..
https://devuan.org/ [devuan.org]
.... Debian WITHOUT Poetterings shitbaby....
Windows10 should be only run in a VM.
I've been having issues with Windows 10 'losing it's activation' when it runs in a VM. Any one else? Any suggested fixes?
I've thought about it. You buy the right motherboard and the right video card and you can pass through your KVM functions and have your host be your PC even through your PC is a VM on your host.
Unfortunately, my current hardware isn't 100% compatible with that functionality under VMware and all I get is blue screens.
It would make life a lot easier though... just taking a snapshot before any new software is tried out or you go somewhere 'risky' on that nasty old Internet. I know Windows has some of that bu
If you're using ESXi on the host and have an Intel platform, try disabling the iGPU and (bizarrely) the onboard sound and see if you still get the blue screens.
It's unlikely I'll be trying that soon enough to be able to post a success/fail report (left mom's basement, got wife and kids... have no life of my own left!) so I'll just thank you for the advice and file it away for when I have some time to actually use it.
