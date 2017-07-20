Windows 10 Will Cut Off Devices With Older CPUs (pcworld.com) 57
Reader Baron_Yam shares a PCWorld report: No Windows 10 Creators Update for you, Microsoft says -- at least, not if you happen to be the unlucky owner of certain older Atom-based Windows devices, and other aging models in the future. After stories arose of failed attempts to upgrade such hardware to the Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed late Wednesday that any hardware device that falls out of the manufacturer's support cycle may be ineligible for future Windows 10 updates. In the case of the four "Clover Trail" processors (part of the Cloverview platform) that have fallen into Intel's End of Interactive Support phase, they will be ineligible for the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period. The problem, however, is that Microsoft's language opens up the possibility that any unsupported hardware device could be excluded from future Windows 10 updates. "Recognizing that a combination of hardware, driver and firmware support is required to have a good Windows 10 experience, we updated our support lifecycle policy to align with the hardware support period for a given device," Microsoft said in a statement. "If a hardware partner stops supporting a given device or one of its key components and stops providing driver updates, firmware updates, or fixes, it may mean that device will not be able to properly run a future Windows 10 feature update." The reader adds, it's not a case of "feature updates are not recommended and may not work", it's a case of "we will block feature updates to your device".
Can they offer basic video drivers / let people use an video card?
SVGA / visa fall back?
windows server basic video mode?
Where can I get me some of these CPUs? I've been looking for a way to stop Windows 10 updates.
We did prevent this. We're still quite happily running on Windows 7, even on machines purchased just a few months ago.
We did prevent this. We're still quite happily running on Windows 7, even on machines purchased just a few months ago.

Of course, Microsoft has also rigged the system so you can no longer buy a new PC with Windows 7 preinstalled. So now we're not buying any new PCs for a while and will make do with what we've got. We're assuming something has to give before the 2020 cliff, whether it's MS providing a version of Windows 10 without the major downsides for non-enterprise customers, Apple getting their act together
I think that there is a real chance of some flavor of Linux making it with decisions like this from MS.
I wish that *someone* would rally the community behind a single "intro version" for noobs to the Linux ecosystem.
As more and more applications become web based the host OS that you're on makes less and less difference.
There are issues with outlook and exchange to deal with and there are issues with some games not running on Linux, but for a simple email/web/social media/pictures system Linux is a very viable
What support does a CPU need? (Score:2)
I'd like to know the answer to this question, too.
Encryption back doors.
Hardware surveillance code.
Any other questions?
intels powerVR after they cut off nvidia from atom (Score:2)
intels powerVR after they cut off nvidia from atom chipsets. At the same time AMD was all 64 bit! but intel pushed out low end 32 bit only cpus.
I *think* it's less about CPU and more about chipset support.
Chipset controls the following:
* SATA / m2
* USB (2/3)
* Sound
* SMBus (memory SPD timing info from eeprom, Battery status on notebooks, board temp sensors, fan speed monitors, etc)
* LPC
* PCI
* PCIe (non PEG slots, PEG x16 slot comes from CPU)
* LAN
* Onboard WiFi
* TPM
CPU would also have a factor in:
* PEG slot
* supported instruction set (if they want to use new instructions for a feature and not have to deal with workarounds on older CPUs?)
* crypto
So, w
That's ridiculous, they can't just suddenly pull the
Linux. (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux.
Seriously, though: Bite the bullet and put Linux on it. Make the effort to learn how to use a Linux system properly, and you will reap benefits in privacy, security and protecting your identity that far outstrip the effort you put in.
Linux is not perfect, but it's far better than an "operating system" that reports all of your personal information and activities on the Internet just so M$ can make money off you, while still charging you a "subscription" for the privilege of being abused.
They're also doing the opposite (Score:4, Interesting)
They're blocking patches to older OSes if you run them on newer hardware. (http://www.pcworld.com/article/3181814/windows/microsoft-says-its-blocking-windows-7-8-patches-on-latest-amd-intel-chips.html)
The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.
Update your hardware? Now you have to update your OS. And the hardware update cycle tends to be 3-5 years, whereas keeping an OS for over a decade isn't that uncommon.
The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.
It absolutely is. I used the small open source patch that lets you continue to install updates, everything has drivers from the manufacturer and everything works. Maybe Win7 isn't doing everything optimally, but there's no compelling reason for Windows to refuse to run.
auto drive cars may not last 2-3 years when softwa (Score:2)
auto drive cars may not last 2-3 years when software updates end or when they try bs like to fit super maps 2025 you need to upgrade to an 2TB hdd (dealer install price $500-$1000 (non SSD))
Or you can get the parts, but only from an approved dealer at X times the market price otherwise.
If you don't think vehicle manufacturers with increasing reliance on software are salivating at this prospect, you're crazy.
Fortunately, the right-to-repair movement does seem to be gaining some momentum, and may win first.
To play devil's advocate, legacy code and support has been a known issue for Microsoft for a long time, and one that they have been trying to seriously address since Vista. There have been several times that they have had to seriously delay or drop highly improved new technology because of their need to support legacy code and devices, and they've gotten a lot of criticism for being behind the technology curve due to that need. If they want to solve the legacy code/hardware support issue, then at some poi
because of their need to support legacy code
Their support of legacy code is the only reason people still want Windows. Everyone would move to Android or Mac OS for their main desktop if they didn't have software they already liked to use.
Yeah. They're trying to make it so you can't get the latest OS on old hardware, and you can't use the latest hardware on an older OS.
I can see a few possible reasons that Microsoft would want to do this. First, and most innocently, they could be trying to limit OS development costs by shrinking the amount of hardware they have to support. In a sense, they may be trying to emulate Apple, which supports far less hardware and is quick to break backward compatibility, generally producing faster development
This is pretty simple (Score:2)
To all those older PCs (and their owners) that still do what the owners need them to just fine, but want to keep getting needed security updates, not handing over HD streaming telemetry and everything that happens in their houses, etc...
Welcome to Linux.
Because of this... (Score:2)
Poor Monolithic design... (Score:2)
So Android is trying to *fix* their update problems by trying to better segregate the portions of their platform that are heavily dependent on the specific hardware vendors from the upper application layers. In this way, they can work toward fixing the problem where Android devices are notorious for not being able to take updates, since it's all one big lump today.
Microsoft seems to be going the other direction, having a big monolithic glob of crap, where a hardware vendor dropping out means you suddenly c
Good solution (Score:3)
Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period.
So Microsoft is going to give the Anniversary Update 7 years of security updates, that's great. Now give everybody else the chance to step off the upgrade bandwagon. Seriously it's proven time and time again that they could let you do it and it wouldn't really cost them anything because they're going to make those patches anyway, but they won't.
It's very possible they're getting their version control to the point where patching the newest version also patches every older release affected. That would make patches for older feature releases almost free for them to do.
When a piece of code asks what hardware its running on and refuses to continue to run when it doesnt like the answer... thats not a hardware issue... thats a software issue.
This isnt about supporting hardware at all. Its about sabotaging it.
time for better windows ver nameing (Score:2)
time for better windows ver nameing.
Like your hardware will only work with windows 10.5.X and can't run windows 10.6.X.
Another reason to not run Win10 on bare metal (Score:2)
Windows10 should be only run in a VM.
Rememebrr, Apple does exactly this.
Not a problem (Score:2)
You can still use Linux with those CPUs.
That is, until systemd decides to cut them off...