Windows 10 Will Cut Off Devices With Older CPUs (pcworld.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the Microsoft's-aggressive-push dept.
Reader Baron_Yam shares a PCWorld report: No Windows 10 Creators Update for you, Microsoft says -- at least, not if you happen to be the unlucky owner of certain older Atom-based Windows devices, and other aging models in the future. After stories arose of failed attempts to upgrade such hardware to the Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed late Wednesday that any hardware device that falls out of the manufacturer's support cycle may be ineligible for future Windows 10 updates. In the case of the four "Clover Trail" processors (part of the Cloverview platform) that have fallen into Intel's End of Interactive Support phase, they will be ineligible for the Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period. The problem, however, is that Microsoft's language opens up the possibility that any unsupported hardware device could be excluded from future Windows 10 updates. "Recognizing that a combination of hardware, driver and firmware support is required to have a good Windows 10 experience, we updated our support lifecycle policy to align with the hardware support period for a given device," Microsoft said in a statement. "If a hardware partner stops supporting a given device or one of its key components and stops providing driver updates, firmware updates, or fixes, it may mean that device will not be able to properly run a future Windows 10 feature update." The reader adds, it's not a case of "feature updates are not recommended and may not work", it's a case of "we will block feature updates to your device".

  • Can they offer basic video drivers / let people use an video card?

    SVGA / visa fall back?

    windows server basic video mode?

  • Yay (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, 2017 @11:26AM (#54846043)

    Where can I get me some of these CPUs? I've been looking for a way to stop Windows 10 updates.

  • I can see video cards that need drivers, but what support does a CPU need to keep functioning with newer versions of Windows?

  • That's ridiculous, they can't just suddenly pull the

  • Linux. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, 2017 @11:32AM (#54846081)

    Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux. Linux.

    Seriously, though: Bite the bullet and put Linux on it. Make the effort to learn how to use a Linux system properly, and you will reap benefits in privacy, security and protecting your identity that far outstrip the effort you put in.

    Linux is not perfect, but it's far better than an "operating system" that reports all of your personal information and activities on the Internet just so M$ can make money off you, while still charging you a "subscription" for the privilege of being abused.

    • I totally agree. If you're casual user, you'll face the same browsers (well, not IE or Edge), etc. If you're a developer, the world will be a way better for you (better support for Java, Ruby, PHP, Python, multiple language interpreters setup, like several JMVs, RVM, etc, out of box, all installable from few clicks or bash commands). The only downside in current days is gaming (Windows support is better). But I use this as an advantage for me: no gaming in my working computer :)

    • doesn't run needed apps
      doesn't run needed apps
      doesn't run needed apps

  • They're also doing the opposite (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @11:34AM (#54846099)

    They're blocking patches to older OSes if you run them on newer hardware. (http://www.pcworld.com/article/3181814/windows/microsoft-says-its-blocking-windows-7-8-patches-on-latest-amd-intel-chips.html)

    The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.

    Update your hardware? Now you have to update your OS. And the hardware update cycle tends to be 3-5 years, whereas keeping an OS for over a decade isn't that uncommon.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      The pretext is to ensure better compatibility but it seems a lot more likely this is to ensure that if you're in a Windows environment, you're on an upgrade treadmill.

      It absolutely is. I used the small open source patch that lets you continue to install updates, everything has drivers from the manufacturer and everything works. Maybe Win7 isn't doing everything optimally, but there's no compelling reason for Windows to refuse to run.

    • To play devil's advocate, legacy code and support has been a known issue for Microsoft for a long time, and one that they have been trying to seriously address since Vista. There have been several times that they have had to seriously delay or drop highly improved new technology because of their need to support legacy code and devices, and they've gotten a lot of criticism for being behind the technology curve due to that need. If they want to solve the legacy code/hardware support issue, then at some poi

      • because of their need to support legacy code

        Their support of legacy code is the only reason people still want Windows. Everyone would move to Android or Mac OS for their main desktop if they didn't have software they already liked to use.

    • Yeah. They're trying to make it so you can't get the latest OS on old hardware, and you can't use the latest hardware on an older OS.

      I can see a few possible reasons that Microsoft would want to do this. First, and most innocently, they could be trying to limit OS development costs by shrinking the amount of hardware they have to support. In a sense, they may be trying to emulate Apple, which supports far less hardware and is quick to break backward compatibility, generally producing faster development

    • Why do you even allow windows update to run...? Do you trust what it will do?

  • To all those older PCs (and their owners) that still do what the owners need them to just fine, but want to keep getting needed security updates, not handing over HD streaming telemetry and everything that happens in their houses, etc...

    Welcome to Linux.

  • My work is putting Windows 10 into production in September, which is surprising since Windows 8 never made it out testing. With newer hardware only being supported by Windows 10, the powers to be decided to leap into the unknown. That's job security on my end since something will inevitably go wrong.

  • So Android is trying to *fix* their update problems by trying to better segregate the portions of their platform that are heavily dependent on the specific hardware vendors from the upper application layers. In this way, they can work toward fixing the problem where Android devices are notorious for not being able to take updates, since it's all one big lump today.

    Microsoft seems to be going the other direction, having a big monolithic glob of crap, where a hardware vendor dropping out means you suddenly c

  • Good solution (Score:3)

    by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @11:42AM (#54846139) Homepage

    Microsoft confirmed. Instead, they'll simply be offered the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, plus security updates through January, 2023, the end of the original Windows 8.1 support period.

    So Microsoft is going to give the Anniversary Update 7 years of security updates, that's great. Now give everybody else the chance to step off the upgrade bandwagon. Seriously it's proven time and time again that they could let you do it and it wouldn't really cost them anything because they're going to make those patches anyway, but they won't.

    • It's very possible they're getting their version control to the point where patching the newest version also patches every older release affected. That would make patches for older feature releases almost free for them to do.

  • Windows10 should be only run in a VM.

  • Not alone (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Rememebrr, Apple does exactly this.

  • You can still use Linux with those CPUs.

    That is, until systemd decides to cut them off...

