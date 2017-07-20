YouTube Will Now Redirect Searches For Extremist Videos To Anti-Terrorist Playlists (tubefilter.com) 36
YouTube will return anti-terrorist playlists when users search for hateful content on the site using certain keywords pertaining to terrorism. Tubefilter.com reports: The new feature, dubbed The Redirect Method, is part of a four-prong strategy announced by Google last month to quash extremist ideologies across its platforms. The Redirect Method was developed by Jigsaw -- an Alphabet subsidiary whose mission is to counter extremism, censorship, and cyber attacks -- alongside another tech company called Moonshot CVE (which stands for "Countering Violent Extremism"). Jigsaw and Moonshot CVE developed the tech after studying, over several years, how terrorist factions like ISIS leverage technology to spread their messaging and recruit new followers. In coming weeks, YouTube says it intends to incorporate The Redirect Method into a wider set of search queries in languages beyond English, use machine learning to dynamically update search terms, work with partner NGOs to develop new anti-extremist content, and roll out the Method to Europe.
Free speech is always to nice a thing (Score:1)
To actually let the populace have.
Why don't they just remove the videos then instead of messing up the search results.
"Why don't they just remove the videos then instead of messing up the search results."
Exactly, remove the videos or refuse the search, what they're doing is like shooting themselves in the foot, it promotes the idea that they manipulate search results.
When they are redirecting, they are promoting and/or distributing others ideologies.
I get that they are a company and can do as they want with their platform but I am sure how you can see their intervention like this being used for not so warm and fuzzy things. Let's say something like they want some bill to get passed so they direct searches to only videos promoting the bill.
Not a fan of when companies get in the 'arbiters of free speech' business. It's either within your TOS or it isn't. You're either
Here it is in action. (Score:4, Funny)
juhad jihad jewsaders aloe snackbar [youtube.com]
Going to be amusing (Score:2)
I look forward to the next "Reefer Madness" of anti-Jihadi content!
Someone may as well enjoy it as they'll just link directly to videos from elsewhere...
Just use one of the other platforms! (Score:2)
It's a free and open Internet, right? So, we should all be able to use any of our own streaming video sites that allow users to post content and share with others and put the onus for the content on the users! Right? Let's just do that. Which other platform should we use? Google doesn't have some special rights that we humans don't have, so this should be easy.
The only reason required to make me want to depart from YouTube is the impossibility of departing from YouTube. You like this cage? Great. It's a nice cage, I admit. I wonder what will happen if I try to use this service to criticize Google? I mean, not the chinstroking way talking head way. The effective way. What do you think will happen?
Youtube already has content guidelines in place (nudity, violence, etc) -- great, enforce those. But circumventing a search because someone upstairs doesn't like the *message* in the video -- that's a whole other can of worms.
Google/Youtube didn't get to their position by playing censor, and it's questionable of them to start now that they've got a lock on so many eyeballs. If google wants to be a near-monopoly, they should act in as neutral manner as possible.
Who defines what is hateful (Score:1)
In related news (Score:1)
Google and Youtube decide that they don't like it when you search for boobies. Too extreme. Now they are redirecting you to websites featuring kittens and puppies. And before you ask, no, not sweater puppies.
bugger (Score:2)
As a researcher in this specific area, this is... unhelpful.
:(
Hopefully not just for jihadists (Score:2)
On my work PC, I watched one video by a centipede on Youtube. Not about anything political in fact. But since then, I've been getting white nationalist videos suggested to me. I wondered if it acts similarly for jihadist content.