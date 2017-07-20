YouTube Will Now Redirect Searches For Extremist Videos To Anti-Terrorist Playlists

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


YouTube will return anti-terrorist playlists when users search for hateful content on the site using certain keywords pertaining to terrorism. Tubefilter.com reports: The new feature, dubbed The Redirect Method, is part of a four-prong strategy announced by Google last month to quash extremist ideologies across its platforms. The Redirect Method was developed by Jigsaw -- an Alphabet subsidiary whose mission is to counter extremism, censorship, and cyber attacks -- alongside another tech company called Moonshot CVE (which stands for "Countering Violent Extremism"). Jigsaw and Moonshot CVE developed the tech after studying, over several years, how terrorist factions like ISIS leverage technology to spread their messaging and recruit new followers. In coming weeks, YouTube says it intends to incorporate The Redirect Method into a wider set of search queries in languages beyond English, use machine learning to dynamically update search terms, work with partner NGOs to develop new anti-extremist content, and roll out the Method to Europe.

  • To actually let the populace have.

    • Free speech is a protected right, that doesn't mean that a company has to promote or distribute others ideologies.

        Why don't they just remove the videos then instead of messing up the search results.

        • "Why don't they just remove the videos then instead of messing up the search results."

          Exactly, remove the videos or refuse the search, what they're doing is like shooting themselves in the foot, it promotes the idea that they manipulate search results.

      • When they are redirecting, they are promoting and/or distributing others ideologies.

        I get that they are a company and can do as they want with their platform but I am sure how you can see their intervention like this being used for not so warm and fuzzy things. Let's say something like they want some bill to get passed so they direct searches to only videos promoting the bill.

        Not a fan of when companies get in the 'arbiters of free speech' business. It's either within your TOS or it isn't. You're either

  • I look forward to the next "Reefer Madness" of anti-Jihadi content!

    Someone may as well enjoy it as they'll just link directly to videos from elsewhere...

    • Reefer Madness was mildly amusing because of how ridiculously wrong parts of it were. When discussing Jihad, there's no need to make stuff up. (I mean, people do anyway - "Sharia law being implemented in 22 US states" etc. - but it's not strictly necessary, and the effect is far less amusing.)

  • It's a free and open Internet, right? So, we should all be able to use any of our own streaming video sites that allow users to post content and share with others and put the onus for the content on the users! Right? Let's just do that. Which other platform should we use? Google doesn't have some special rights that we humans don't have, so this should be easy.

  • I definitely don't support terrorist/extremist videos that show murder, violence, terrorism, etc, but this says "hateful" content, that's such a loaded word. As a religious person I worry about the time Google and their employees decide that the very words or ideas from my religious text are "hateful". Not good not good at all.

    Google and Youtube decide that they don't like it when you search for boobies. Too extreme. Now they are redirecting you to websites featuring kittens and puppies. And before you ask, no, not sweater puppies.

  • As a researcher in this specific area, this is... unhelpful. :(

  • On my work PC, I watched one video by a centipede on Youtube. Not about anything political in fact. But since then, I've been getting white nationalist videos suggested to me. I wondered if it acts similarly for jihadist content.

