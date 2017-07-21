FTC Probing Allegations of Amazon's Deceptive Discounting (reuters.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: As part of its review of Amazon's agreement to buy Whole Foods, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations that Amazon misleads customers about its pricing discounts, according to a source close to the probe. The FTC is probing a complaint brought by the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog, which looked at some 1,000 products on Amazon's website in June and found that Amazon put reference prices, or list prices, on about 46 percent of them. An analysis found that in 61 percent of products with reference prices, Amazon's reference prices were higher than it had sold the same product in the previous 90 days, Consumer Watchdog said in a letter to the FTC dated July 6. Amazon said in a statement that Consumer Watchdog's study was "deeply flawed." "The conclusions the Consumer Watchdog group reached are flat out wrong," Amazon said. "We validate the reference prices provided by manufacturers, vendors and sellers against actual prices recently found across Amazon and other retailers."
They do what every other retail store does... (Score:2)
They do what every other retail store does for discounts.
Flat out something (Score:3)
"Prices found" does not equate to sales prices.
Some countries with actual consumer protection requires "before" prices to be a price that had multiple actual sales to unaffiliated entities, not just what it was announced at or sold internally at.
If I announce my fridge for sale for $50,000, and next week for $150, that's not a $49,850 discount.
Amazon usually shows list price with a strike-through, and then their price. Standard practice in the U.S. For some items, they show a stricken list price, a stricken retail price, and the current low-point price.
Is vendor selling it at list price? Don't buy from them.
This is also the case in some US states. For example, Los Angeles has figured out how to use California law on advertised discounts to chase down major retailers:
http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-retailers-lawsuit-20161207-story.html
Given this announcement from FTC, I have to wonder if the 2016 rou
Normal (Score:2)
This is normal. During and after the Holidays, the so-called discounts are actually higher than on regular days. I live by the rule: Never buy discounted Items.
I keep hearing this from crazy people, and it keeps not being true. I've worked in retail, but that doesn't matter; what matters is I've actually looked at prices for things, piled up loads and loads of shit I wanted to buy but didn't want to go $4,000 into credit card debt for, and so have frequently been watching when the prices drop for holiday sales and other bullshit.
The truth is they think a $5 flash drive that actually costs $15 and usually retails for $20 will get you in the store to buy a $500
It's best to use a service like CamelCamelCamel to view previous prices. They offer email notifications if a price drops below a threshold you set too, but be aware that they sell the thresholds you set to third parties. Not your email address or identity, just the threshold, so sometimes you will find that companies offer products at the exact price you wanted after setting one up.
Is there a service that will just offer me an XML feed of prices from major retailers queryable by UPC Code, or some other unique identifier, so I can write my own daily query on a bucketload of products i'm interested in, and use my own threshold scripts and not reveal my thresholds to the service?
Amazon Prime (Score:4, Insightful)
You pay the inflated prices even if you're not a Prime member. It's fair game by FTC rules. I've noticed various retailers also will sell the same heavy thing for $20 + $23 shipping, or for $43 + $2.99 shipping. Needless to say, I am not happy about all the shipping I paid on my 50 pound bag of sodium percarbonate.
So yeah, we're aware Amazon charges higher prices to offset shipping costs. They just do it for everyone, regardless of shipping method or membership.
Great, so now the only benefit of prime is shipping speed?
As a prime member; I feel cheated if they're raising prices on the items.
Maybe it's time I started shopping around at many online retailers for most purchases like I used to.
At least they're not quite as blatant as Walmart, who advertise free shipping, but offer you a $5 discount if you pick it up yourself.
MSRP? (Score:2)
Why stop (or start) here? (Score:2)
The FTC could shut down virtually the entire retail furniture market. Instantly.
And that's not the only industry to examine in this manner. C'mon, man.
Do your research and decide your own value (Score:2)
You can't rely on corporate stores to tell you the proper worth and price for anything.
The proper price in the free market is whatever you can get someone to buy it for.
The source by circuit city literally had people put out sale prices that were higher than their normal prices.
You really have to learn to look at the quality of the product, if possible how many people use it, see if you can find actual reviews. Look for the problems and make a decision based on those reviews. Ultimately decide how much it's
I believe it (Score:2)
Every time I decided to buy something on Amazon, I first search for it on Google to compare prices.
A lot of the time, Amazon'z retail price is inflated over the going rate and their sale price is near actual retail.
I've probably saved a couple hundred dollars on some of my larger purchases doing that.
I should say, sometimes, not a lot of times.
