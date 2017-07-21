FTC Probing Allegations of Amazon's Deceptive Discounting (reuters.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: As part of its review of Amazon's agreement to buy Whole Foods, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into allegations that Amazon misleads customers about its pricing discounts, according to a source close to the probe. The FTC is probing a complaint brought by the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog, which looked at some 1,000 products on Amazon's website in June and found that Amazon put reference prices, or list prices, on about 46 percent of them. An analysis found that in 61 percent of products with reference prices, Amazon's reference prices were higher than it had sold the same product in the previous 90 days, Consumer Watchdog said in a letter to the FTC dated July 6. Amazon said in a statement that Consumer Watchdog's study was "deeply flawed." "The conclusions the Consumer Watchdog group reached are flat out wrong," Amazon said. "We validate the reference prices provided by manufacturers, vendors and sellers against actual prices recently found across Amazon and other retailers."
They do what every other retail store does... (Score:1)
They do what every other retail store does for discounts.
Flat out something (Score:2)
"Prices found" does not equate to sales prices.
Some countries with actual consumer protection requires "before" prices to be a price that had multiple actual sales to unaffiliated entities, not just what it was announced at or sold internally at.
If I announce my fridge for sale for $50,000, and next week for $150, that's not a $49,850 discount.
Normal (Score:2)
This is normal. During and after the Holidays, the so-called discounts are actually higher than on regular days. I live by the rule: Never buy discounted Items.