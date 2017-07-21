GNOME replaced Unity

Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ

Switched to libinput

4K/Multimonitor/HiDPI improvements

Upgraded to Network Manager 1.8

New Subiquity server installer

Minimal images (36MB, 18% smaller)

Dustin Kirkland, Ubuntu Product and Strategy at Canonical, writes:

And several others have excellent work in progress, and will be complete by 17.10:

Autoremove old kernels from /boot

EXT4 encryption with fscrypt

Better GPU/CUDA support

In summary -- your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing! Along with the switch from Unity to GNOME, we're also reviewing some of the desktop applications we package and ship in Ubuntu. We're looking to crowdsource input on your favorite Linux applications across a broad set of classic desktop functionality. We invite you to contribute by listing the applications you find most useful in Linux in order of preference.