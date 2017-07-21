Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ubuntu GNOME Linux

Ask Slashdot: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop Default Application Survey 129

Posted by msmash from the floor-is-all-yours dept.
Dustin Kirkland, Ubuntu Product and Strategy at Canonical, writes: Howdy all- Back in March, we asked the HackerNews community, "What do you want to see in Ubuntu 17.10?": https://ubu.one/AskHN. A passionate discussion ensued, the results of which are distilled into this post: http://ubu.one/thankHN. In fact, you can check that link, http://bit.ly/thankHN and see our progress so far this cycle. We already have a beta code in 17.10 available for your testing for several of those:
  • GNOME replaced Unity
  • Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ
  • Switched to libinput
  • 4K/Multimonitor/HiDPI improvements
  • Upgraded to Network Manager 1.8
  • New Subiquity server installer
  • Minimal images (36MB, 18% smaller)

And several others have excellent work in progress, and will be complete by 17.10:

  • Autoremove old kernels from /boot
  • EXT4 encryption with fscrypt
  • Better GPU/CUDA support

In summary -- your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing! Along with the switch from Unity to GNOME, we're also reviewing some of the desktop applications we package and ship in Ubuntu. We're looking to crowdsource input on your favorite Linux applications across a broad set of classic desktop functionality. We invite you to contribute by listing the applications you find most useful in Linux in order of preference.

To help us parse your input, please copy and paste the following bullets with your preferred apps in Linux desktop environments. You're welcome to suggest multiple apps, please just order them prioritized (e.g. Web Browser: Firefox, Chrome, Chromium). If some of your functionality has moved entirely to the web, please note that too (e.g. Email Client: Gmail web, Office Suite: Office360 web). If the software isn't free/open source, please note that (e.g. Music Player: Spotify client non-free). If I've missed a category, please add it in the same format. If your favorites aren't packaged for Ubuntu yet, please let us know, as we're creating hundreds of new snap packages for Ubuntu desktop applications, and we're keen to learn what key snaps we're missing.
  • Web Browser: ???
  • Email Client: ???
  • Terminal: ???
  • IDE: ???
  • File manager: ???
  • Basic Text Editor: ???
  • IRC/Messaging Client: ???
  • PDF Reader: ???
  • Office Suite: ???
  • Calendar: ???
  • Video Player: ???
  • Music Player: ???
  • Photo Viewer: ???
  • Screen recording: ???

In the interest of opening this survey as widely as possible, we've cross-posted this thread to HackerNews, Reddit, and Slashdot. We very much look forward to another friendly, energetic, collaborative discussion. Thank you! @DustinKirkland On behalf of @Canonical and @Ubuntu

  • Two things really grind my gears with the version of (K)Ubuntu (16.04.2 LTS) that I currently run:
    • CUPS crashes randomly. Yes, I've updated it since installing and it still crashes randomly. Yes, I've checked the logs and it logs nothing at all. My solution is to set up a cron job that runs every 10 minutes to restart it, which is tolerable but shouldn't be necessary. This problem did not exist in previous versions.
    • Sleeping my laptop locks a config file and prevents me from changing monitors until I move .config, .local, and .kde directories. I have not been able to find the locked file. Why is this important? Because I use a docking station at work but some times bring my work home where I use a different monitor configuration.

    There are other less dramatic problems I've run into, but these are the two that eat the most of my time. Other than that Ubuntu has been a real pleasure.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )
      I fell of Ubuntu when they moved the X, + and - buttons over to the wrong (left hand) side of the windows.

      I've switched to Linux Mint and never looked back. So...

      Dearest Ubuntu,
      if you want to get users back, move the buttons back to the correct side.

      • Retarded though that is, isn't that in the options somewhere? I think in Gnome you can even switch the order somehow, so close is between minimise and maximise, though why anyone would want to is anybody's guess. Is it like that on Macs?

        I vaguely remember accidentally setting it and thinking "this totally fucking sucks" then switching it back and nearly forgetting about it.

      • Mine are on the right hand side with Kubuntu 16.04.2 LTS. Is it perhaps a GNOME vs KDE thing?
        • Yes, KDE still puts minimize/maximize/close on the right end of the title bar by default. You can move individual buttons to wherever you want.

      • I fell of Ubuntu when they moved the X, + and - buttons over to the wrong (left hand) side of the windows.

        One of the best things about Linux is also one of its downfalls: choices. If you don't like something about Linux, just change it. Select (or install) a different one, no matter what "it" is that bothers you, or you don't like the options, or you don't like the UI, or whatever. Those choices are also its downfall because new users don't know which they need, or why they would want one vs. another.

        In your specific example, those buttons are controlled by an app called the Window Manager. It lets you easil

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I'd like to see self-encrypting drive support. Windows has had this for years now, and it's great. SSDs that support it will accept a key from the system, and use that for encryption with 0% performance loss (they encrypt by default anyway, just with a random key they generate internally).

      I think the kernel supports this now, it just needs enabling and maybe some kind of UI (because this is Ubuntu, after all).

  • Wow. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Feyshtey ( 1523799 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:01AM (#54852163)
    In other news, /. ends tradition of summaries and posts entire encyclopedia to front page.

  • many of us have typed 'ifconfig' for decades. its sad to see a perfectly good command go away. yes, I know I can re-add it back, but taking it away because its not 100% perfect was just stupid.

  • CD burning? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jandrese ( 485 ) <kensama@vt.edu> on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:03AM (#54852177) Homepage Journal
    Would it be possible to get a CD burner built into the file manager again by default? The people who need it the most are people without internet access, and the dependency tree for brasero makes it a hassle to install offline.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by l20502 ( 4813775 )
      I suggest Xfburn, not many dependencies, runs fine on early 2000 hardware and I've never had issues with it, unlike brasero.

    • you don't want brasero; you want cdrskin.

      it has a better back-end engine. the other burner apps seem to have gone way backwards since they first worked, some 5+ yrs ago.

  • Time to update my Buzzword Bingo card (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:06AM (#54852199)
    >> crowdsource input

    Why can't you just say "survey"?

    On second thought, why can't you just post this on some crappy survey site and point anyone who cares to it instead of dropping a wall of text here?

  • I understand the need for Snap and Flatpak for closed source. It makes it much easier for say Spotify to distribute their app, but there is NO FREAKING REASON to package up open source apps that are being maintained by a distro. They are MUCH larger, and you can't theme them. WTF is Ubuntu thinking. This *has* been my distro of choice, but I guess it is time to start looking elsewhere.

  • seriously (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Malenx ( 1453851 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:11AM (#54852231)

    WTF

  • Autoremove old kernels from /boot (Score:3, Funny)

    by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:13AM (#54852237)
    Because fallback kernels are for pussies, right?
    • Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?

      • I don't entirely disagree, but please make autoremoval of old kernels opt-in. Or maybe an option you have to explicitly choose after installing a new kernel (although that would not be quite "auto" anymore ;)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by s.petry ( 762400 )

        Because removing them is rocket surgery?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?

        I agree, you need one - the version you launched the update from because you know that one boots and can access the repositories. If it breaks something else, you can always manually reinstall and pin the older kernel.

      • Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?

        64k[ernels] should be enough for anyone.

        Ahhhh, c'mon: you knew someone was going to go there.

    • I can see the value to keeping one fallback kernel. I can't see the value to keeping a half dozen of them.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Exactly, the problem is when you can't install the latest security patch because /boot suddenly ran out of space because you have kernels in there nobody touched in 3 years. And the error messages don't even tell you the problem in a comprehensible manner!

  • Thanks For Asking (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tenebrousedge ( 1226584 ) <tenebrousedgeNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:15AM (#54852243)

    Thanks for doing this, and thanks for doing this in this way. I appreciate especially the idea that this place has any currency :)

  • Spearmint flavor. Also, although it's adware, Foxit Reader for PDF.
  • I haven't used Ubuntu since the days when automatically upgrading the Nvidia video driver FUBAR the entire installation. I got tired of reinstalling the OS for my file server every month and eventually switched to FreeNAS. That was years ago. These days I use Red Hat Linux on the terminal server to my Cisco rack and Linux Mint on my vintage 2006 Black MacBook.

    • Why did you need to update video drivers on a file server? Just switch to a basic video driver, don't run X, and don't connect a screen.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Why did you need to update video drivers on a file server? Just switch to a basic video driver, don't run X, and don't connect a screen.

        My file server was also doing double duty to teach me the Linux desktop (I'm CLI guy at heart), and the basic video from the motherboard was slow as molasses. Switching over to FreeNAS and using the web interface made Nvidia video card redundant.

  • Request for Ubuntu 18 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Remove systemd

  • In & out (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gti_guy ( 875684 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:22AM (#54852277)
    In with MATE and out the systemd, Otherwise all my new boxes get Devuan!
    • Second; this is basically what it would take to get me recommending Ubuntu in addition to Mint for average users. Remember, the techie crowd is largely the bunch that winds up fixing stuff for family/friends using it, so making it less hostile to the grey-beards would be nice.

    • absolutely

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Sub 5 second boot times though. Some of us like to turn stuff off when we are not using it.

  • Web browser - Chromium. Not Chrome; I've been using open-source Chromium, and it logs into Google and acts like Chrome just fine.

    Real GNOME, not that Mate/Cinnamon bullshit.

    Evolution is no longer the horrible horse shit it used to be. E-mail, calendar, and the lot go fine in Evo. Just make sure you get the latest versions of the plug-ins for things like Google Calendar and any Office 365 integration (Outlook365) available; Google Calendar broke for multiple releases in Ubuntu! Likewise, Evo kept br

    • Web Browser: Firefox or Chromium
    • Email Client: Thunderbird
    • File manager: Nautilus
    • Basic Text Editor: Gedit
    • IRC/Messaging Client: I haven't used one in years. Pidgin was the last one
    • PDF Reader: Evince
    • Office Suite: Libre Office
    • Calendar: Lightning
    • Video Player: VLC

  • Do less, but more reliably. Let spins like ubuntustudio or kubuntu add the packages. Have metapackages corresponding to them on the installer, with a simple choice (think of the chooser in Noobs), with some spins requiring a network connection. Have an install tab creator which lets you easily choose defaults.

    Then have a very minimal default desktop and an easy way to choose bundles. Put GNOME and LXDE on the standard I so, use GNOME as the default choice. Put Firefox and chromium on as browsers by default.

  • Gnome 3 is a joke made by self-appointed user experts who have no eye for how a user interface should wok. Gnome 3 is the same junk like Unity and Windows 8 where they tried to shove a tablet interface onto desktop users that like to use a real mouse and keyboard and do not have a touch screen.

    I say drop the horrible Gnome 3 and use Mate or Cinnamon instead.

    By the way, ever since Gnome 3 / Unity because the standard on many distros, I no longer felt the inclination to use Linux anymore. I felt that Ubuntu

  • Basic Text Editor: ??? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Albanach ( 527650 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:55AM (#54852509) Homepage

    Basic Text Editor: ???

    I'm glad someone is finally asking this question. It's a debate that's long overdue in the *nix community and I can't wait to hear a decisive answer to a question that's bothered me for years.

    • >> Text Editor...a debate that's long overdue in the *nix community

      Winner: most subtle troll on the board today.
    • Pointless really. Microsoft established Notepad as the dominant standard in this niche and open source gurus are just fooling themselves with their babbling.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jeremyp ( 130771 )

      Well if you want a text editor that is basic, ed, is probably the one. The only practical choice for a text editor - vi(m) - is pretty sophisticated.

      There's one other text editor whose name escapes me, but the only way they could make it usable was to write a Lisp extension that makes it behave like vi.

  • Actual responses (Score:3)

    by Cyrano de Maniac ( 60961 ) on Friday July 21, 2017 @10:56AM (#54852521)

    Here's what I use regularly:

    Web Browser: Chrome, then Firefox when needed. lynx if it gets bad enough.
    Email Client: They all suck, but Thunderbird and alpine
    Terminal: xfce4-terminal, xterm when needed
    IDE: Don't need one. But please package cscope, xxdiff, and hexedit. diffuse would be helpful as well.
    File manager: I accidentally start this once in a while. Then I close it ASAP.
    Basic Text Editor: vim
    IRC/Messaging Client: pidgin, xchat, epicII, in that order
    PDF Reader: evince
    Office Suite: OpenOffice, because there's no other realistic choice outside of Google Docs or Office 365.
    Calendar: Lightning in Thunderbird, but it sucks. Would use Orage if it played nice with Exchange (sadly no choice in mail server at work), or if you could at least add calendar entries via an .ics file from the command line without restarting Orage.
    Video Player: Don't use.
    Music Player: Don't use.
    Photo Viewer: eog, because I don't know what else is out there. Not a great choice, admittedly.
    Screen recording: Don't use.

  • If you did, Gnome -> Unity -> Gnome fiasco would have never happened, not to mention ads in local search. This rules out truly non-technical users who expect stability, but Ubuntu is still pretty good for a little more experienced users who know how to install and configure another desktop. Please at least stick to one thing for some time now and don't move to KDE or XWayland in the next release. And don't even think of Yahoo as default search in anything - put users before politics.

  • Bug fixes first, new features second.

  • My go-to list, in priority order:

    Web Browser: Vivaldi, Firefox, Chrome
    Email Client: Thunderbird!
    Terminal: Terminal, xterm
    IDE: meh
    File manager: any
    Basic Text Editor: emacs, vi
    IRC/Messaging Client: meh
    PDF Reader: evince, okular
    Office Suite: LibreOffice!

  • Use it a lot in that environment. Having smooth updates from previous versions, as well as network reliability.
  • Web Browser: firefox, chromium
    Email Client: thunderbird
    Terminal: konsole
    IDE: vim
    File manager: konqueror
    Basic Text Editor: vi
    IRC/Messaging Client: irssi
    PDF Reader: okular
    Office Suite: libreoffice
    Calendar: ???
    Video Player: mplayer
    Music Player: clementine
    Photo Viewer: gwenview
    Screen recording: ???
  • They vanished in 15.04, and the world wept at their departure.
    ...OK, I wept.
    ...OK, I shouted at the screen, spent too long searching for it as a bug, eventually found it was a "feature", then shouted at the screen some more.
  • Built-in ability to remote connect, similar to RDP.

    It's a pain to try and configure xrdp, vnc4server. So much frustration.
  • I dabble in development, but mostly work in project management and business analysis.

    The primary tool I see needing the most work in my daily use is a good note taking tool alternate to OneNote. I've used Baskets, but found it has stability issues and had not been updated is a while. Other tools are too rudimentary being text only or having a predefined structure like being a daily journal.

    Other favorite tools are LibreOffice, PDF editors, mind mapping View Your Mind, yEd, Inkscape and Dia, ProjectLi

  • Web Browser: firefox
    Email Client: mutt
    Terminal: xterm
    IDE: vim
    File manager: ls
    Basic Text Editor: vim
    IRC/Messaging Client: irssi
    PDF Reader: evince and okular, whichever annoys me less
    Office Suite: latex
    Calendar: orage
    Video Player: mpv
    Music Player: mpd
    Photo Viewer: geeqie
    Screen recording: n.a.

  • I have been using Linux as my main desktop for around 15 years, and Kubuntu as my main desktop from ~ 2006 until last February or so. I switched to Xubuntu because Kubuntu 16.04 started going down the 'dumb it down by removing configurability' track.

    So, I can't comment on Unity or Gnome since I never used them, and probably never will. XFCE does what I want, as did KDE before it.

    I also use Linux for all my clients (Ubuntu LTS Server).

    What bugs me is that Ubuntu decided to go down the systemd route blindly.

