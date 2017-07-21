Ask Slashdot: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop Default Application Survey 129
- GNOME replaced Unity
- Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ
- Switched to libinput
- 4K/Multimonitor/HiDPI improvements
- Upgraded to Network Manager 1.8
- New Subiquity server installer
- Minimal images (36MB, 18% smaller)
And several others have excellent work in progress, and will be complete by 17.10:
- Autoremove old kernels from /boot
- EXT4 encryption with fscrypt
- Better GPU/CUDA support
In summary -- your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing! Along with the switch from Unity to GNOME, we're also reviewing some of the desktop applications we package and ship in Ubuntu. We're looking to crowdsource input on your favorite Linux applications across a broad set of classic desktop functionality. We invite you to contribute by listing the applications you find most useful in Linux in order of preference.
- Web Browser: ???
- Email Client: ???
- Terminal: ???
- IDE: ???
- File manager: ???
- Basic Text Editor: ???
- IRC/Messaging Client: ???
- PDF Reader: ???
- Office Suite: ???
- Calendar: ???
- Video Player: ???
- Music Player: ???
- Photo Viewer: ???
- Screen recording: ???
In the interest of opening this survey as widely as possible, we've cross-posted this thread to HackerNews, Reddit, and Slashdot. We very much look forward to another friendly, energetic, collaborative discussion. Thank you! @DustinKirkland On behalf of @Canonical and @Ubuntu
I've switched to Linux Mint and never looked back. So...
Dearest Ubuntu,
if you want to get users back, move the buttons back to the correct side.
Retarded though that is, isn't that in the options somewhere? I think in Gnome you can even switch the order somehow, so close is between minimise and maximise, though why anyone would want to is anybody's guess. Is it like that on Macs?
I vaguely remember accidentally setting it and thinking "this totally fucking sucks" then switching it back and nearly forgetting about it.
I fell of Ubuntu when they moved the X, + and - buttons over to the wrong (left hand) side of the windows.
One of the best things about Linux is also one of its downfalls: choices. If you don't like something about Linux, just change it. Select (or install) a different one, no matter what "it" is that bothers you, or you don't like the options, or you don't like the UI, or whatever. Those choices are also its downfall because new users don't know which they need, or why they would want one vs. another.
In your specific example, those buttons are controlled by an app called the Window Manager. It lets you easil
I'd like to see self-encrypting drive support. Windows has had this for years now, and it's great. SSDs that support it will accept a key from the system, and use that for encryption with 0% performance loss (they encrypt by default anyway, just with a random key they generate internally).
I think the kernel supports this now, it just needs enabling and maybe some kind of UI (because this is Ubuntu, after all).
Wow. (Score:5, Funny)
Peas too close to your potatoes, or just having a bad morning?
bring ifconfig back (Score:2)
many of us have typed 'ifconfig' for decades. its sad to see a perfectly good command go away. yes, I know I can re-add it back, but taking it away because its not 100% perfect was just stupid.
Why the fuck did eth0 become enp0s19?! (Score:2, Interesting)
My computer has one Ethernet port. In pre-systemd versions of Ubuntu, it would show up in ifconfig as "eth0". That makes perfect sense to me. "Eth" appears to be short for "Ethernet", and the "0" indicates it's the first of possibly many Ethernet ports.
Then I upgraded to Ubuntu 16.04, which as I understand it uses systemd. For some reason, ifconfig started showing the one and only Ethernet port on my system as something like "enp0s19". Where the fuck does that come from?! I have one Ethernet port. So why th
There are Linux distros that don't use systemd by default. You do know that, right? If you didn't know that, looking it up would have been much faster than migrating to a new operating system.
open up your machine, and add a second nic. Now you find your new nic is eth0 and your old one is eth1, and everything is potentially broken.
I didn't think the enp0s19 was a systemd thing, rather something to do with udev and consistent device naming when the hardware changes.
Isn't udev now part of systemd?
Network interface naming has nothing to do with systemd. Reason why your ethernet adapter was suddently named as enp0s19 is because of this: "udev supports a number of different naming schemes. The default is to assign fixed names based on firmware, topology, and location information. This has the advantage that the names are fully automatic, fully predictable, that they stay fixed even if hardware is added or removed".
https://access.redhat.com/docu... [redhat.com]
CD burning? (Score:4, Interesting)
you don't want brasero; you want cdrskin.
it has a better back-end engine. the other burner apps seem to have gone way backwards since they first worked, some 5+ yrs ago.
Time to update my Buzzword Bingo card (Score:5, Insightful)
Why can't you just say "survey"?
On second thought, why can't you just post this on some crappy survey site and point anyone who cares to it instead of dropping a wall of text here?
Snap Apps?!? (Score:2)
I understand the need for Snap and Flatpak for closed source. It makes it much easier for say Spotify to distribute their app, but there is NO FREAKING REASON to package up open source apps that are being maintained by a distro. They are MUCH larger, and you can't theme them. WTF is Ubuntu thinking. This *has* been my distro of choice, but I guess it is time to start looking elsewhere.
seriously (Score:5, Insightful)
WTF
Autoremove old kernels from /boot (Score:3, Funny)
I don't entirely disagree, but please make autoremoval of old kernels opt-in. Or maybe an option you have to explicitly choose after installing a new kernel (although that would not be quite "auto" anymore
Until a new kernel is broken for your specific hardware configuration, and you don't have a working fallback.
We could discuss various compromises like "keep the last three versions" but my point is that breaking your system is worse than an update not going through.
And if an update fails to install because the disk is full, I hope there is an easily understood error message about it, so the user can fix it without a degree in CS. But that is a slightly different topic.
Because removing them is rocket surgery?
Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?
I agree, you need one - the version you launched the update from because you know that one boots and can access the repositories. If it breaks something else, you can always manually reinstall and pin the older kernel.
Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?
64k[ernels] should be enough for anyone.
Ahhhh, c'mon: you knew someone was going to go there.
I can see the value to keeping one fallback kernel. I can't see the value to keeping a half dozen of them.
Exactly, the problem is when you can't install the latest security patch because
/boot suddenly ran out of space because you have kernels in there nobody touched in 3 years. And the error messages don't even tell you the problem in a comprehensible manner!
Thanks For Asking (Score:4, Insightful)
Thanks for doing this, and thanks for doing this in this way. I appreciate especially the idea that this place has any currency
Flavor (Score:2)
Ubuntu... meh... (Score:2)
guess all that bragging makes u a l33t lunix haxxor.
I've been using Linux since 1997. Back in the day where just about everything didn't work out of the box, you had to roll your own kernels, and cross your fingers that everything worked well enough without taking your RAID5 with it. Now get off my lawn!
I've been using it since Slackware
.9x. It really wasn't THAT difficult to setup. Primarily because you didn't have fancy video cards/wifi/weird chipsets and you (I) didn't care about it working on laptops.
Why did you need to update video drivers on a file server? Just switch to a basic video driver, don't run X, and don't connect a screen.
Why did you need to update video drivers on a file server? Just switch to a basic video driver, don't run X, and don't connect a screen.
My file server was also doing double duty to teach me the Linux desktop (I'm CLI guy at heart), and the basic video from the motherboard was slow as molasses. Switching over to FreeNAS and using the web interface made Nvidia video card redundant.
Re:survey response (Score:5, Funny)
Web Browser: emacs
Email Client: emacs
Terminal: emacs
IDE: emacs
File manager: emacs
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: emacs
PDF Reader: emacs
Office Suite: emacs
Calendar: emacs
Video Player: emacs
Music Player: emacs
Photo Viewer: emacs
Screen recording: emacs
Request for Ubuntu 18 (Score:1)
Remove systemd
Seconded!
I would mod this up, but I'm out of points.
Agreed. Systemd is making me look at other distros and consider dumping Ubuntu, which I otherwise like.
In & out (Score:5, Insightful)
absolutely
Sub 5 second boot times though. Some of us like to turn stuff off when we are not using it.
Chromium (Score:2)
Web browser - Chromium. Not Chrome; I've been using open-source Chromium, and it logs into Google and acts like Chrome just fine.
Real GNOME, not that Mate/Cinnamon bullshit.
Evolution is no longer the horrible horse shit it used to be. E-mail, calendar, and the lot go fine in Evo. Just make sure you get the latest versions of the plug-ins for things like Google Calendar and any Office 365 integration (Outlook365) available; Google Calendar broke for multiple releases in Ubuntu! Likewise, Evo kept br
My Response (Score:2)
A few things (Score:2)
Do less, but more reliably. Let spins like ubuntustudio or kubuntu add the packages. Have metapackages corresponding to them on the installer, with a simple choice (think of the chooser in Noobs), with some spins requiring a network connection. Have an install tab creator which lets you easily choose defaults.
Then have a very minimal default desktop and an easy way to choose bundles. Put GNOME and LXDE on the standard I so, use GNOME as the default choice. Put Firefox and chromium on as browsers by default.
Drop GNOME3 and go with Mate or Cinnamon instead (Score:1)
Gnome 3 is a joke made by self-appointed user experts who have no eye for how a user interface should wok. Gnome 3 is the same junk like Unity and Windows 8 where they tried to shove a tablet interface onto desktop users that like to use a real mouse and keyboard and do not have a touch screen.
I say drop the horrible Gnome 3 and use Mate or Cinnamon instead.
By the way, ever since Gnome 3 / Unity because the standard on many distros, I no longer felt the inclination to use Linux anymore. I felt that Ubuntu
Basic Text Editor: ??? (Score:5, Funny)
I'm glad someone is finally asking this question. It's a debate that's long overdue in the *nix community and I can't wait to hear a decisive answer to a question that's bothered me for years.
Winner: most subtle troll on the board today.
Well if you want a text editor that is basic, ed, is probably the one. The only practical choice for a text editor - vi(m) - is pretty sophisticated.
There's one other text editor whose name escapes me, but the only way they could make it usable was to write a Lisp extension that makes it behave like vi.
Actual responses (Score:3)
Here's what I use regularly:
Web Browser: Chrome, then Firefox when needed. lynx if it gets bad enough.
.ics file from the command line without restarting Orage.
Email Client: They all suck, but Thunderbird and alpine
Terminal: xfce4-terminal, xterm when needed
IDE: Don't need one. But please package cscope, xxdiff, and hexedit. diffuse would be helpful as well.
File manager: I accidentally start this once in a while. Then I close it ASAP.
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: pidgin, xchat, epicII, in that order
PDF Reader: evince
Office Suite: OpenOffice, because there's no other realistic choice outside of Google Docs or Office 365.
Calendar: Lightning in Thunderbird, but it sucks. Would use Orage if it played nice with Exchange (sadly no choice in mail server at work), or if you could at least add calendar entries via an
Video Player: Don't use.
Music Player: Don't use.
Photo Viewer: eog, because I don't know what else is out there. Not a great choice, admittedly.
Screen recording: Don't use.
You are not going to listen anyway (Score:2)
If you did, Gnome -> Unity -> Gnome fiasco would have never happened, not to mention ads in local search. This rules out truly non-technical users who expect stability, but Ubuntu is still pretty good for a little more experienced users who know how to install and configure another desktop. Please at least stick to one thing for some time now and don't move to KDE or XWayland in the next release. And don't even think of Yahoo as default search in anything - put users before politics.
My wishlist (Score:2)
Bug fixes first, new features second.
My software list (Score:1)
My go-to list, in priority order:
Web Browser: Vivaldi, Firefox, Chrome
Email Client: Thunderbird!
Terminal: Terminal, xterm
IDE: meh
File manager: any
Basic Text Editor: emacs, vi
IRC/Messaging Client: meh
PDF Reader: evince, okular
Office Suite: LibreOffice!
AWS (Score:2)
Email Client: thunderbird
Terminal: konsole
IDE: vim
File manager: konqueror
Basic Text Editor: vi
IRC/Messaging Client: irssi
PDF Reader: okular
Office Suite: libreoffice
Calendar: ???
Video Player: mplayer
Music Player: clementine
Photo Viewer: gwenview
Screen recording: ???
Bring back renameable terminal tabs (Score:1)
Remote Connection GUI (Score:2)
It's a pain to try and configure xrdp, vnc4server. So much frustration.
Supporting tools (Score:2)
The primary tool I see needing the most work in my daily use is a good note taking tool alternate to OneNote. I've used Baskets, but found it has stability issues and had not been updated is a while. Other tools are too rudimentary being text only or having a predefined structure like being a daily journal.
Other favorite tools are LibreOffice, PDF editors, mind mapping View Your Mind, yEd, Inkscape and Dia, ProjectLi
Response (Score:2)
Web Browser: firefox
Email Client: mutt
Terminal: xterm
IDE: vim
File manager: ls
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: irssi
PDF Reader: evince and okular, whichever annoys me less
Office Suite: latex
Calendar: orage
Video Player: mpv
Music Player: mpd
Photo Viewer: geeqie
Screen recording: n.a.
Make SystemD Replaceable (Score:2)
I have been using Linux as my main desktop for around 15 years, and Kubuntu as my main desktop from ~ 2006 until last February or so. I switched to Xubuntu because Kubuntu 16.04 started going down the 'dumb it down by removing configurability' track.
So, I can't comment on Unity or Gnome since I never used them, and probably never will. XFCE does what I want, as did KDE before it.
I also use Linux for all my clients (Ubuntu LTS Server).
What bugs me is that Ubuntu decided to go down the systemd route blindly.