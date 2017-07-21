Ask Slashdot: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop Default Application Survey 280
Dustin Kirkland, Ubuntu Product and Strategy at Canonical, writes: Howdy all- Back in March, we asked the HackerNews community, "What do you want to see in Ubuntu 17.10?": https://ubu.one/AskHN. A passionate discussion ensued, the results of which are distilled into this post: http://ubu.one/thankHN. In fact, you can check that link, http://bit.ly/thankHN and see our progress so far this cycle. We already have a beta code in 17.10 available for your testing for several of those:To help us parse your input, please copy and paste the following bullets with your preferred apps in Linux desktop environments. You're welcome to suggest multiple apps, please just order them prioritized (e.g. Web Browser: Firefox, Chrome, Chromium). If some of your functionality has moved entirely to the web, please note that too (e.g. Email Client: Gmail web, Office Suite: Office360 web). If the software isn't free/open source, please note that (e.g. Music Player: Spotify client non-free). If I've missed a category, please add it in the same format. If your favorites aren't packaged for Ubuntu yet, please let us know, as we're creating hundreds of new snap packages for Ubuntu desktop applications, and we're keen to learn what key snaps we're missing.
- GNOME replaced Unity
- Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ
- Switched to libinput
- 4K/Multimonitor/HiDPI improvements
- Upgraded to Network Manager 1.8
- New Subiquity server installer
- Minimal images (36MB, 18% smaller)
And several others have excellent work in progress, and will be complete by 17.10:
- Autoremove old kernels from /boot
- EXT4 encryption with fscrypt
- Better GPU/CUDA support
In summary -- your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing! Along with the switch from Unity to GNOME, we're also reviewing some of the desktop applications we package and ship in Ubuntu. We're looking to crowdsource input on your favorite Linux applications across a broad set of classic desktop functionality. We invite you to contribute by listing the applications you find most useful in Linux in order of preference.
Click through for info on how to contribute.
- Web Browser: ???
- Email Client: ???
- Terminal: ???
- IDE: ???
- File manager: ???
- Basic Text Editor: ???
- IRC/Messaging Client: ???
- PDF Reader: ???
- Office Suite: ???
- Calendar: ???
- Video Player: ???
- Music Player: ???
- Photo Viewer: ???
- Screen recording: ???
In the interest of opening this survey as widely as possible, we've cross-posted this thread to HackerNews, Reddit, and Slashdot. We very much look forward to another friendly, energetic, collaborative discussion. Thank you! @DustinKirkland On behalf of @Canonical and @Ubuntu
There are other less dramatic problems I've run into, but these are the two that eat the most of my time. Other than that Ubuntu has been a real pleasure.
I've switched to Linux Mint and never looked back. So...
Dearest Ubuntu,
if you want to get users back, move the buttons back to the correct side.
Retarded though that is, isn't that in the options somewhere? I think in Gnome you can even switch the order somehow, so close is between minimise and maximise, though why anyone would want to is anybody's guess. Is it like that on Macs?
I vaguely remember accidentally setting it and thinking "this totally fucking sucks" then switching it back and nearly forgetting about it.
I fell of Ubuntu when they moved the X, + and - buttons over to the wrong (left hand) side of the windows.
One of the best things about Linux is also one of its downfalls: choices. If you don't like something about Linux, just change it. Select (or install) a different one, no matter what "it" is that bothers you, or you don't like the options, or you don't like the UI, or whatever. Those choices are also its downfall because new users don't know which they need, or why they would want one vs. another.
In your specific example, those buttons are controlled by an app called the Window Manager. It lets you easil
Unless it happens to be the init system.
I'd like to see self-encrypting drive support. Windows has had this for years now, and it's great. SSDs that support it will accept a key from the system, and use that for encryption with 0% performance loss (they encrypt by default anyway, just with a random key they generate internally).
I think the kernel supports this now, it just needs enabling and maybe some kind of UI (because this is Ubuntu, after all).
Sleeping my laptop locks a config file and prevents me from changing monitors until I move
.config, .local, and .kde directories. I have not been able to find the locked file.
This must be a problem specific to you. Every laptop I ever tried sleeping in Ubuntu including my current one is just fine after it wakes up.... after the reboot that is needed to wake it from it's deep deeeeeeep sleep.
*sigh* I wish I had a lockfile problem.
Wow.
Peas too close to your potatoes, or just having a bad morning?
bring ifconfig back (Score:3)
many of us have typed 'ifconfig' for decades. its sad to see a perfectly good command go away. yes, I know I can re-add it back, but taking it away because its not 100% perfect was just stupid.
Why the fuck did eth0 become enp0s19?! (Score:2, Interesting)
My computer has one Ethernet port. In pre-systemd versions of Ubuntu, it would show up in ifconfig as "eth0". That makes perfect sense to me. "Eth" appears to be short for "Ethernet", and the "0" indicates it's the first of possibly many Ethernet ports.
Then I upgraded to Ubuntu 16.04, which as I understand it uses systemd. For some reason, ifconfig started showing the one and only Ethernet port on my system as something like "enp0s19". Where the fuck does that come from?! I have one Ethernet port. So why th
open up your machine, and add a second nic. Now you find your new nic is eth0 and your old one is eth1, and everything is potentially broken.
I didn't think the enp0s19 was a systemd thing, rather something to do with udev and consistent device naming when the hardware changes.
Isn't udev now part of systemd?
I've never had that happen before udev decided to give really stupid names to ethernet ports. You know why? udev was smart enough to remember what mac address tied to what port. I had eth0, installed a card with two ports on it, and they became eth1 and eth2. Persistent rules are a thing in udev. Or was? I have a machine that will rename its ethernet port from the enp0
Network interface naming has nothing to do with systemd. Reason why your ethernet adapter was suddently named as enp0s19 is because of this: "udev supports a number of different naming schemes. The default is to assign fixed names based on firmware, topology, and location information. This has the advantage that the names are fully automatic, fully predictable, that they stay fixed even if hardware is added or removed".
https://access.redhat.com/docu... [redhat.com]
names are [...] fully predictable
Yeah this goes under the name "predictable network interface names", however, it doesn't mean predictable for humans. It's predictable to a machine having all available information (and note that things like "what PCI slot does the NIC sit in" may play into this -- it's this retarded.)
These names are not predictable for computers either. These random numbers get rerolled on major kernel upgrades (quite rarely but enough in the ong run), when kernel config changes, when you attach a new piece of hardware, for no reason whatsoever, or in some cases even every single boot.
I'd just like to point out that your reaction is actually very similar to what happens when a Windows user decides to try this Linux thing. Those people are usually told to RTFM (for many this is also the point where they learn a life-long hatred of all things UNIX). I don't know, maybe the same advice could work for you?
My Ethernet port now shows up in ifconfig as the very reasonable "em0".
em0? Do you mean en0? IIRC, it stands for Ethernet Network #0. IRIX uses (used) the same network naming scheme as well.
Pedantry aside, I sort of understand why the do the funky name scheme. The idea is that the name is based on the location of the slot, so PCI/PCIx slot #0, so that's where the p0 comes from. The s19 is a unique identifier based on some properties your card has. This way your cards don't bounce around the network names. However, some problems arise due to wireless cards identifying the
In theory I think it is possible to screw up the device numbering by moving cards around or adding/removing a card from the system, but in practice that doesn't tend to happen very often. It's more of a problem for people using USB NICs, but even then it's usually not an issue.
CD burning? (Score:4, Interesting)
you don't want brasero; you want cdrskin.
it has a better back-end engine. the other burner apps seem to have gone way backwards since they first worked, some 5+ yrs ago.
What is a CD burner?
;-)
Time to update my Buzzword Bingo card (Score:5, Insightful)
Why can't you just say "survey"?
On second thought, why can't you just post this on some crappy survey site and point anyone who cares to it instead of dropping a wall of text here?
Snap Apps?!? (Score:2)
I understand the need for Snap and Flatpak for closed source. It makes it much easier for say Spotify to distribute their app, but there is NO FREAKING REASON to package up open source apps that are being maintained by a distro. They are MUCH larger, and you can't theme them. WTF is Ubuntu thinking. This *has* been my distro of choice, but I guess it is time to start looking elsewhere.
seriously (Score:5, Insightful)
WTF
Autoremove old kernels from /boot (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Because removing them is rocket surgery?
Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?
I agree, you need one - the version you launched the update from because you know that one boots and can access the repositories. If it breaks something else, you can always manually reinstall and pin the older kernel.
Do you really need to have 16 fallback kernels?
64k[ernels] should be enough for anyone.
Ahhhh, c'mon: you knew someone was going to go there.
Related is the problem of the / partition filling because of the APT cache. You have to go delete the cache yourself. More funny if your / partition contains
/home as well and there are zero bytes left (more likely than not if you installed on a 20GB or 30GB drive and tried to do the right thing by not partitioning excessively)
I can see the value to keeping one fallback kernel. I can't see the value to keeping a half dozen of them.
The previous one and the one before that. Just in case.
or even worse... (Score:2)
You go to install the latest kernel, and then it errors out in a partially-updated state because
/boot is full.
It took quite a bit of googling to find the right solution of how to remove old kernels to make enough space to get the latest installed. An option to safely do this automatically would be nice.
(I am on Mint, and my system may or may not have been in a bad state with a partially-installed kernel, but I wasn't about to reboot and find out)
And the error messages don't even tell you the problem in a comprehensible manner!
Is there even _one thing_ in Linux that fails with a comprehensible error message? Because I have yet to see one...
There are many Ubuntu installations out there that are running kernels that are several versions old with intermediate versions that never got booted into being kept perpetually.
It doesn't make sense by default to keep anything more than the most recently installed + the current working one.
Thanks For Asking (Score:4, Insightful)
Thanks for doing this, and thanks for doing this in this way. I appreciate especially the idea that this place has any currency
:)
Flavor (Score:2)
Ubuntu... meh... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My file server was also doing double duty to teach me the Linux desktop (I'm CLI guy at heart), and the basic video from the motherboard was slow as molasses. Switching over to FreeNAS and using the web interface made Nvidia video card redundant.
Re: (Score:2)
It also allows you to connect to the desktop from anywhere you wish to, I have been doing this for 15 years+
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
guess all that bragging makes u a l33t lunix haxxor.
I've been using Linux since 1997. Back in the day where just about everything didn't work out of the box, you had to roll your own kernels, and cross your fingers that everything worked well enough without taking your RAID5 with it. Now get off my lawn!
Request for Ubuntu 18 (Score:3, Insightful)
Remove systemd
Seconded!
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Systemd is making me look at other distros and consider dumping Ubuntu, which I otherwise like.
Underrated comment.
In & out (Score:5, Insightful)
absolutely
Sub 5 second boot times though. Some of us like to turn stuff off when we are not using it.
Re: (Score:2)
But I also remove services if I don't need them, unlike the majority of Ubuntu users that have no idea how to do that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It must mean something when you get personalised trolling on Slashdot though.
As POTUS would say, so sad.
I already use Ubuntu Mate, but the GTK+ 3.0 widgets that it uses are still written by GNOME developers and there is a lot of GNOME 3 stupidity still left in them.
There have been lots of problems with GNOME/GTK+ 3 developers being too full of themselves and for instance broken the binary compatibility minor revision changes, but I expect GTK+ 3 to be relatively stable now that GTK+ 4 has started.
Scrollbars and sliders behave in a special GNOME 3 way different from other major OS or toolkit.
For instance, if y
Chromium (Score:2)
Web browser - Chromium. Not Chrome; I've been using open-source Chromium, and it logs into Google and acts like Chrome just fine.
Real GNOME, not that Mate/Cinnamon bullshit.
Evolution is no longer the horrible horse shit it used to be. E-mail, calendar, and the lot go fine in Evo. Just make sure you get the latest versions of the plug-ins for things like Google Calendar and any Office 365 integration (Outlook365) available; Google Calendar broke for multiple releases in Ubuntu! Likewise, Evo kept br
My Response (Score:2)
A few things (Score:2)
Do less, but more reliably. Let spins like ubuntustudio or kubuntu add the packages. Have metapackages corresponding to them on the installer, with a simple choice (think of the chooser in Noobs), with some spins requiring a network connection. Have an install tab creator which lets you easily choose defaults.
Then have a very minimal default desktop and an easy way to choose bundles. Put GNOME and LXDE on the standard I so, use GNOME as the default choice. Put Firefox and chromium on as browsers by default.
Drop GNOME3 and go with Mate or Cinnamon instead (Score:4, Insightful)
Gnome 3 is a joke made by self-appointed user experts who have no eye for how a user interface should wok. Gnome 3 is the same junk like Unity and Windows 8 where they tried to shove a tablet interface onto desktop users that like to use a real mouse and keyboard and do not have a touch screen.
I say drop the horrible Gnome 3 and use Mate or Cinnamon instead.
By the way, ever since Gnome 3 / Unity because the standard on many distros, I no longer felt the inclination to use Linux anymore. I felt that Ubuntu, Fedora, and others have abandoned their existing user base. And they do not care what their users think either.
Microsoft realized they made a mistake with Windows 8.0/8.1 and came out with Windows 10.
I wish the Gnome 3 developers would be enlightened too...
Microsoft realized they made a mistake with Windows 8.0/8.1 and came out with Windows 10.
Give some points to the AC above.
Yes Gnome 3 is non-intuitive, breaks with gui common memes and is hard to configure. I manage a number of workstations for visiting scientist/engineers that come from different non-linux (ie Windows and Mac) backgrounds. When I have Mate configured they sit down and start work immediately without even noticing what is the underlying OS/GUI. Switched to Gnome 3 and immediately started getting questions and WTFs complaints.
Basic Text Editor: ??? (Score:5, Funny)
I'm glad someone is finally asking this question. It's a debate that's long overdue in the *nix community and I can't wait to hear a decisive answer to a question that's bothered me for years.
Winner: most subtle troll on the board today.
Well if you want a text editor that is basic, ed, is probably the one. The only practical choice for a text editor - vi(m) - is pretty sophisticated.
There's one other text editor whose name escapes me, but the only way they could make it usable was to write a Lisp extension that makes it behave like vi.
I understand this is meant to be funny, but I fall in the nano camp. vi/vim and emacs be damned.
Actual responses (Score:3)
Here's what I use regularly:
Web Browser: Chrome, then Firefox when needed. lynx if it gets bad enough.
.ics file from the command line without restarting Orage.
Email Client: They all suck, but Thunderbird and alpine
Terminal: xfce4-terminal, xterm when needed
IDE: Don't need one. But please package cscope, xxdiff, and hexedit. diffuse would be helpful as well.
File manager: I accidentally start this once in a while. Then I close it ASAP.
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: pidgin, xchat, epicII, in that order
PDF Reader: evince
Office Suite: OpenOffice, because there's no other realistic choice outside of Google Docs or Office 365.
Calendar: Lightning in Thunderbird, but it sucks. Would use Orage if it played nice with Exchange (sadly no choice in mail server at work), or if you could at least add calendar entries via an
Video Player: Don't use.
Music Player: Don't use.
Photo Viewer: eog, because I don't know what else is out there. Not a great choice, admittedly.
Screen recording: Don't use.
Web Browser: Chrome, then Firefox when needed. lynx if it gets bad enough.
Pale Moon, then Firefox, then Chromium, then Lynx.
Email Client: They all suck, but Thunderbird and alpine
YES... alpine (combined with fetchmail) all the way, been using it forever. If I have to I will use webmail as a backup.
File manager: I accidentally start this once in a while. Then I close it ASAP.
LOL. Yes, exactly.
Office Suite: OpenOffice, because there's no other realistic choice outside of Google Docs or Office 365.
LibreOffice
Video Player: Don't use.
Music Player: Don't use.
VLC for both
Photo Viewer: eog, because I don't know what else is out there. Not a great choice, admittedly.
geeqie is great. I still alias it to gqview, because that is what I used to use until it forked into geeqie and I can type gqview easier.
You are not going to listen anyway (Score:2)
If you did, Gnome -> Unity -> Gnome fiasco would have never happened, not to mention ads in local search. This rules out truly non-technical users who expect stability, but Ubuntu is still pretty good for a little more experienced users who know how to install and configure another desktop. Please at least stick to one thing for some time now and don't move to KDE or XWayland in the next release. And don't even think of Yahoo as default search in anything - put users before politics.
My wishlist (Score:2)
Bug fixes first, new features second.
Too Late... (Score:2, Informative)
I started using Ubuntu when 10.04 came out. When they forced that Unity shit on us I had to instal gnome-flashback to get a "not shit" desktop back. I just recently installed Ubuntu Mate w/compiz which gives me the traditional desktop without the shitty new gnome or unity wad.
AWS (Score:3)
Remote Connection GUI (Score:2)
It's a pain to try and configure xrdp, vnc4server. So much frustration.
Supporting tools (Score:2)
The primary tool I see needing the most work in my daily use is a good note taking tool alternate to OneNote. I've used Baskets, but found it has stability issues and had not been updated is a while. Other tools are too rudimentary being text only or having a predefined structure like being a daily journal.
Other favorite tools are LibreOffice, PDF editors, mind mapping View Your Mind, yEd, Inkscape and Dia, ProjectLi
Response (Score:4, Informative)
Web Browser: firefox
Email Client: mutt
Terminal: xterm
IDE: vim
File manager: ls
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: irssi
PDF Reader: evince and okular, whichever annoys me less
Office Suite: latex
Calendar: orage
Video Player: mpv
Music Player: mpd
Photo Viewer: geeqie
Screen recording: n.a.
Make SystemD Replaceable (Score:2)
I have been using Linux as my main desktop for around 15 years, and Kubuntu as my main desktop from ~ 2006 until last February or so. I switched to Xubuntu because Kubuntu 16.04 started going down the 'dumb it down by removing configurability' track.
So, I can't comment on Unity or Gnome since I never used them, and probably never will. XFCE does what I want, as did KDE before it.
I also use Linux for all my clients (Ubuntu LTS Server).
What bugs me is that Ubuntu decided to go down the systemd route blindly.
Survey (Score:2)
Mint takes care of my needs, thanks... BUT (Score:2)
Can you please please please offer a good replacement for systemd. Of course it was all over that survey, but I guess it fell on deaf ears.
I've been on Mint XFCE for several years now, and recently upgraded 18.1 to 18.2. Smooth and fast. I love Mint, but I see systemd being the death knell for it in my eyes if things keep going the way they are.
I dont want 90% of it (Score:2)
It drives me nuts that you install a distro it has libreoffice, and 2 other word processors 3 draw programs and the gimp, 4 fucking terminal emulators, FIREFOX (puke) and 100,000 little widgets I will never ever open
Got a stable setup so it's been a while since I installed anything, but IIRC the DeadRat clan allow you to choose. To use a car analogy, there's several "set meals" (desktop, desktop with A/V shit, CLI only server etc) plus the option to pick & mix as you please.
My List (Score:2)
Email Client: Thunderbird
Terminal: terminology
IDE: Sublime Text, Komodo IDE (would love to see Coda for Linux, but alas)
File manager: Nautilus
Basic Text Editor: Vim
IRC/Messaging Client: Pidgin
PDF Reader: xpdf
Office Suite: LibreOffice, Google Docs, Abiword, LyX
Calendar: Thunderbird
Video Player: VLC
Music Player: XMMS2
Photo Viewer: GraphicsMagick, GIMP
Screen recording: N/A
Games: Battle for Wesnoth, Xconq, Oolite, FreeOrion, FreeDroid, Lectro
Dear Ubuntu... (Score:2, Insightful)
Dear Ubuntu, I've been with you since 7.04/Feisty Fawn, and once you released 8.04LTS, I've upgraded with each new LTS with pleasure, however... I'm still on 14.04LTS, and WILL NOT be upgrading to 16.04 or 18.04 because you decided, along with Debian and quite a few other distributions to drop your -perfectly working- upstart init scheme and go down the toilet bowl with systemd. I'll be on 14.04 until its EOL in 2019, at which time, I'm planning on going to Devuan or back to my "Linux roots" with Slackware.
Mine (Score:2)
Use KDE as default desktop (Score:2)
KDE already looks like unity, if you want it to look like unity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Bucket list (Score:2)
Re:survey response (Score:5, Funny)
Web Browser: emacs
Email Client: emacs
Terminal: emacs
IDE: emacs
File manager: emacs
Basic Text Editor: vim
IRC/Messaging Client: emacs
PDF Reader: emacs
Office Suite: emacs
Calendar: emacs
Video Player: emacs
Music Player: emacs
Photo Viewer: emacs
Screen recording: emacs
Web Browser: SYSTEMD!!!
Email Client: SYSTEMD!!!
Terminal: SYSTEMD!!!
IDE: SYSTEMD!!!
File manager: SYSTEMD!!!
Basic Text Editor: SYSTEMD!!!
IRC/Messaging Client: SYST